Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the final iteration of the Jaguar XJS that in 1991 was redesigned and saw the hyphen dropped from its XJ-S name, the 1992 Jaguar XJS retained all of its modern conveniences as well as its elegant British character.

The two-door XJS was available as both a coupe and convertible and could be equipped with Jaguar’s renowned 5.3-liter V12 engine and a three-speed automatic transmission, which delivered smooth performance and effortless long-distance cruising. Inside were luxurious leather upholstery, wood trim, and advanced comfort features.

This '92 Coupe is finished in Oyster Metallic over a Doeskin interior with leather upholstery. The luxury car also has 15” alloy wheels, dual exhaust, burl walnut wood veneer trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM stereo with cassette player, heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors, and power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks.

This 1992 Jaguar XJS is now offered at no reserve in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Approximately 52,000 miles

Finished in Oyster Metallic

Doeskin interior with leather upholstery

5.3L V12 engine

GM Turbo-Hydramatic 400 (TH400) 3-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

15” alloy wheels

Power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks

Heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors

Dual exhaust system

Burl walnut wood veneer trim

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cruise control

Air conditioning

AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Known Imperfections

Brakes in minimal working condition and in need of adjustment or upgrade

Paint chips and scratches, and bubbling near driver’s rear wheel

Pitting on Jaguar badges and door handle trim

Leather seats are worn

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Michelin Defender Sport SR tires are nine years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items