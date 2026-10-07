Auction ended.

52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJNW5848NC182398
Mileage indicated52,000 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.3L V12
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOyster Metallic
Interior colorDoeskin
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Open Walk Around
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52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Engine Bay & Interior
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52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Start Up & Idle
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52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Exterior Walk Around & Idle
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52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Exterior Walk Around
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52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe Reverse & Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the final iteration of the Jaguar XJS that in 1991 was redesigned and saw the hyphen dropped from its XJ-S name, the 1992 Jaguar XJS retained all of its modern conveniences as well as its elegant British character.

The two-door XJS was available as both a coupe and convertible and could be equipped with Jaguar’s renowned 5.3-liter V12 engine and a three-speed automatic transmission, which delivered smooth performance and effortless long-distance cruising. Inside were luxurious leather upholstery, wood trim, and advanced comfort features.

This '92 Coupe is finished in Oyster Metallic over a Doeskin interior with leather upholstery. The luxury car also has 15” alloy wheels, dual exhaust, burl walnut wood veneer trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM stereo with cassette player, heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors, and power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks.

This 1992 Jaguar XJS is now offered at no reserve in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 52,000 miles

  • Finished in Oyster Metallic

  • Doeskin interior with leather upholstery

  • 5.3L V12 engine

  • GM Turbo-Hydramatic 400 (TH400) 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 15” alloy wheels

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks

  • Heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Burl walnut wood veneer trim

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Known Imperfections

  • Brakes in minimal working condition and in need of adjustment or upgrade

  • Paint chips and scratches, and bubbling near driver’s rear wheel

  • Pitting on Jaguar badges and door handle trim

  • Leather seats are worn

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Michelin Defender Sport SR tires are nine years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Spare tire with cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
JohnGodfrey
JohnGodfrey
$4,600
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids11
Views7,548

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JohnGodfrey
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