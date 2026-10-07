52k-Mile 1992 Jaguar XJS 2+2 V12 Coupe
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Part of the final iteration of the Jaguar XJS that in 1991 was redesigned and saw the hyphen dropped from its XJ-S name, the 1992 Jaguar XJS retained all of its modern conveniences as well as its elegant British character.
The two-door XJS was available as both a coupe and convertible and could be equipped with Jaguar’s renowned 5.3-liter V12 engine and a three-speed automatic transmission, which delivered smooth performance and effortless long-distance cruising. Inside were luxurious leather upholstery, wood trim, and advanced comfort features.
This '92 Coupe is finished in Oyster Metallic over a Doeskin interior with leather upholstery. The luxury car also has 15” alloy wheels, dual exhaust, burl walnut wood veneer trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM stereo with cassette player, heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors, and power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks.
This 1992 Jaguar XJS is now offered at no reserve in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Approximately 52,000 miles
Finished in Oyster Metallic
Doeskin interior with leather upholstery
5.3L V12 engine
GM Turbo-Hydramatic 400 (TH400) 3-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
15” alloy wheels
Power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, windows, and door locks
Heated and power-adjustable front seats and mirrors
Dual exhaust system
Burl walnut wood veneer trim
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Air conditioning
AM/FM stereo with cassette player
Known Imperfections
Brakes in minimal working condition and in need of adjustment or upgrade
Paint chips and scratches, and bubbling near driver’s rear wheel
Pitting on Jaguar badges and door handle trim
Leather seats are worn
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Michelin Defender Sport SR tires are nine years old
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Spare tire with cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.