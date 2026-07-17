Description

The eighth-generation F-Series combined Ford's proven durability with modernized styling, improved aerodynamics, and fuel-injected V8 performance. Built with a focus on everyday usability, these trucks offered a more refined driving experience while maintaining the rugged capability that made the F-Series America’s best-selling pickup. The XLT trim added enhanced interior materials and convenience features, making it one of the most desirable configurations of the era.

This 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is finished in a two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over a red cloth and vinyl interior. Power comes from a fuel-injected 5.0-liter Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, sending power to the rear wheels. The truck features an eight-foot bed fitted with a liner, bed rails, side-step rails, and alloy wheels wearing Goodyear Wrangler tires.

The truck was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in 2019, and it now shows just over 32,000 miles.

This low-mileage 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner 32k-mile F-150 XLT

Powered by a fuel-injected 5.0L Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over red upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.0L fuel-injected Windsor V8 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive Rear-wheel drive

Exterior: Two-tone paint finish 8-foot cargo bed Chrome bumpers and trim

Interior: Red cloth and vinyl upholstery Power windows Power door locks Cruise control Air conditioning



Modifications

Bed liner installed

Side-step rails

Bed rails

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History report’s entries, the following service work has been performed:

August 2024: Brake pads replaced, alignment performed, oil and filter changed, and tires rotated

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Nicks and holes in upholstery and dashboard

Corrosion on undercarriage components

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history since new as well as a gap between 1993 and 2002. The seller reportedly bought the truck from its original owner in 2019.

Included Items