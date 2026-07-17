32k-Mile 1992 Ford F-150 XLT
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
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Description
The eighth-generation F-Series combined Ford's proven durability with modernized styling, improved aerodynamics, and fuel-injected V8 performance. Built with a focus on everyday usability, these trucks offered a more refined driving experience while maintaining the rugged capability that made the F-Series America’s best-selling pickup. The XLT trim added enhanced interior materials and convenience features, making it one of the most desirable configurations of the era.
This 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is finished in a two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over a red cloth and vinyl interior. Power comes from a fuel-injected 5.0-liter Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, sending power to the rear wheels. The truck features an eight-foot bed fitted with a liner, bed rails, side-step rails, and alloy wheels wearing Goodyear Wrangler tires.
The truck was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in 2019, and it now shows just over 32,000 miles.
This low-mileage 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-owner 32k-mile F-150 XLT
Powered by a fuel-injected 5.0L Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over red upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.0L fuel-injected Windsor V8
4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Rear-wheel drive
Exterior:
Two-tone paint finish
8-foot cargo bed
Chrome bumpers and trim
Interior:
Red cloth and vinyl upholstery
Power windows
Power door locks
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Modifications
Bed liner installed
Side-step rails
Bed rails
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History report’s entries, the following service work has been performed:
August 2024: Brake pads replaced, alignment performed, oil and filter changed, and tires rotated
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Nicks and holes in upholstery and dashboard
Corrosion on undercarriage components
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history since new as well as a gap between 1993 and 2002. The seller reportedly bought the truck from its original owner in 2019.
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.