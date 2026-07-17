Auction ended.

32k-Mile 1992 Ford F-150 XLT

Sold after for on 07/17/26
Result
32k-Mile 1992 Ford F-150 XLT
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Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2FTDF15N2NCA85496
Mileage indicated32,200 Miles
LocationGoshen, New York
EngineFuel-Injected 5.0L Windsor V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorVermilion Red/Smoke Metallic
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1992 Ford F-150 XLT - Cold Start
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1992 Ford F-150 XLT - Driving
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1992 Ford F 150 XLT - Walk Around
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Description

The eighth-generation F-Series combined Ford's proven durability with modernized styling, improved aerodynamics, and fuel-injected V8 performance. Built with a focus on everyday usability, these trucks offered a more refined driving experience while maintaining the rugged capability that made the F-Series America’s best-selling pickup. The XLT trim added enhanced interior materials and convenience features, making it one of the most desirable configurations of the era.

This 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is finished in a two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over a red cloth and vinyl interior. Power comes from a fuel-injected 5.0-liter Windsor V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, sending power to the rear wheels. The truck features an eight-foot bed fitted with a liner, bed rails, side-step rails, and alloy wheels wearing Goodyear Wrangler tires.

The truck was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in 2019, and it now shows just over 32,000 miles.

This low-mileage 1992 Ford F-150 XLT is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner 32k-mile F-150 XLT

  • Powered by a fuel-injected 5.0L Windsor V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone Vermilion Red and Smoke Metallic over red upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.0L fuel-injected Windsor V8

    • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

    • Rear-wheel drive

  • Exterior:

    • Two-tone paint finish

    • 8-foot cargo bed

    • Chrome bumpers and trim

  • Interior:

    • Red cloth and vinyl upholstery

    • Power windows

    • Power door locks

    • Cruise control

    • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Bed liner installed

  • Side-step rails

  • Bed rails

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History report’s entries, the following service work has been performed:

  • August 2024: Brake pads replaced, alignment performed, oil and filter changed, and tires rotated

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Nicks and holes in upholstery and dashboard

  • Corrosion on undercarriage components

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history since new as well as a gap between 1993 and 2002. The seller reportedly bought the truck from its original owner in 2019.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1992 Ford F-150

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32k-Mile 1992 Ford F-150 XLT

Sold after for
$15,000
Seller
Mjc401f150
Mjc401f150
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
Bids35
Views7,671

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