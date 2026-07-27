1992 Dodge Power Ram W250 Cummins 4x4
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
In an effort to rebrand the aging D-Series pickup, Dodge introduced the Ram nameplate for the 1981 model year, and in 1989 the 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve inline-six turbodiesel engine became available in the W250. This transformed the pickup from a capable, but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant.
The B-series Cummins transformed the W250 from a capable but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant. The engine utilized a cast-iron engine block with mechanical injection, which helped to build a reputation for high-mileage durability that rivaled any diesel engine of the era, and its straightforward design made it receptive to modification.
This '92 W250 is finished in red over red upholstery, and it left the factory equipped with a 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve, confirmed by the "C" in the VIN's eighth position. The engine received an upgraded H1C turbocharger in 2022 along with a replacement rear main seal, valve springs, and VE pump fuel pin and spring. Around that time, the four-speed automatic transmission was rebuilt and fitted with a Goerend torque converter, a billet aluminum flex plate, a deep-sump pan, and a transmission cooling fan.
Additional details include powered running boards, dual vertical exhaust stacks, color-keyed steel wheels, 37-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, an electronic brake controller, and an air compressor, which is mounted in a toolbox in the truck bed.
This 1992 Dodge W250 is offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Factory 5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel engine
Upgraded H1C turbocharger
Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission with upgraded internals
Goerend torque converter
Billet aluminum flex plate
Deep-sump pan
Transmission cooling fan
Finished in red over red cloth upholstery
Lifted suspension and 37-inch tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel inline-six engine
Mechanical fuel injection pump
A518 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission
NP205 part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case
Dana 60 front solid axle
Dana 70 or Sterling 10.25" rear axle
Modifications
Lifted suspension
Upgraded H1C turbocharger
Dual exhaust stacks
Hydroboost brake conversion
Goerend torque converter
Billet flex plate
Deep-sump transmission pan
Power running boards installed
Red Head steering gearbox
Crossover steering conversion
Servicing
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Service invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:
August 2023:
Front brake calipers rebuilt
Front brake hoses replaced
Rear wheel cylinders replaced
Master cylinder replaced
June 2023:
Transmission removed and reinstalled to correct disconnected TV cable and misadjusted throttle linkage
Master cylinder and proportioning valve replaced
New brake lines installed to front and rear
Power running boards installed
May 2022:
Transmission overhauled
NP205 transfer case resealed
April 2022:
Valve spring kit installed
Turbocharger exchanged for modified unit
VE pump fuel pin and spring kit installed
Hydroboost brake conversion performed
Rear main seal replaced
April 2022:
Steering gear replaced
Front brake pads, rotors, and caliper replaced
Rear brake shoes and seals replaced
July 2021:
Lift kit installed
Front calipers replaced
Killer dowel pin (KDP) kit installed
April 2021:
Front brake pads and rotors replaced
Front left wheel bearing and seal replaced
Oil pan gasket replaced
Transmission fluid flushed
Rear differential serviced
All four shocks replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Corrosion on driver's side rocker panel (see gallery)
Ownership History
This 1992 Dodge Ram W250 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps along with registration history in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Included Items
Partial service records
Manufacturer's literature
Various spare parts including:
4" stainless steel exhaust to replace vertical stacks
Stock fender flares
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.