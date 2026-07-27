Description

In an effort to rebrand the aging D-Series pickup, Dodge introduced the Ram nameplate for the 1981 model year, and in 1989 the 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve inline-six turbodiesel engine became available in the W250. This transformed the pickup from a capable, but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant.

The B-series Cummins transformed the W250 from a capable but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant. The engine utilized a cast-iron engine block with mechanical injection, which helped to build a reputation for high-mileage durability that rivaled any diesel engine of the era, and its straightforward design made it receptive to modification.

This '92 W250 is finished in red over red upholstery, and it left the factory equipped with a 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve, confirmed by the "C" in the VIN's eighth position. The engine received an upgraded H1C turbocharger in 2022 along with a replacement rear main seal, valve springs, and VE pump fuel pin and spring. Around that time, the four-speed automatic transmission was rebuilt and fitted with a Goerend torque converter, a billet aluminum flex plate, a deep-sump pan, and a transmission cooling fan.

Additional details include powered running boards, dual vertical exhaust stacks, color-keyed steel wheels, 37-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, an electronic brake controller, and an air compressor, which is mounted in a toolbox in the truck bed.

This 1992 Dodge W250 is offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Factory 5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel engine Upgraded H1C turbocharger

Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission with upgraded internals Goerend torque converter Billet aluminum flex plate Deep-sump pan Transmission cooling fan

Finished in red over red cloth upholstery

Lifted suspension and 37-inch tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel inline-six engine

Mechanical fuel injection pump

A518 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

NP205 part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case

Dana 60 front solid axle

Dana 70 or Sterling 10.25" rear axle

Modifications

Lifted suspension

Upgraded H1C turbocharger

Dual exhaust stacks

Hydroboost brake conversion

Goerend torque converter

Billet flex plate

Deep-sump transmission pan

Power running boards installed

Red Head steering gearbox

Crossover steering conversion

Servicing

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Service invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:

August 2023:

Front brake calipers rebuilt

Front brake hoses replaced

Rear wheel cylinders replaced

Master cylinder replaced

June 2023:

Transmission removed and reinstalled to correct disconnected TV cable and misadjusted throttle linkage

Master cylinder and proportioning valve replaced

New brake lines installed to front and rear

Power running boards installed

May 2022:

Transmission overhauled

NP205 transfer case resealed

April 2022:

Valve spring kit installed

Turbocharger exchanged for modified unit

VE pump fuel pin and spring kit installed

Hydroboost brake conversion performed

Rear main seal replaced

April 2022:

Steering gear replaced

Front brake pads, rotors, and caliper replaced

Rear brake shoes and seals replaced

July 2021:

Lift kit installed

Front calipers replaced

Killer dowel pin (KDP) kit installed

April 2021:

Front brake pads and rotors replaced

Front left wheel bearing and seal replaced

Oil pan gasket replaced

Transmission fluid flushed

Rear differential serviced

All four shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Corrosion on driver's side rocker panel (see gallery)

Ownership History

This 1992 Dodge Ram W250 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps along with registration history in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Included Items