Auction ended.

1992 Dodge Power Ram W250 Cummins 4x4

Bid to $11,300 on 07/27/26
Result
1992 Dodge Power Ram W250 Cummins 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (67)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1B7KM26C5NS614581
Mileage indicated160,650 Miles
LocationSharon, Wisconsin
Engine5.9L Cummins 12-Valve Turbodiesel Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

In an effort to rebrand the aging D-Series pickup, Dodge introduced the Ram nameplate for the 1981 model year, and in 1989 the 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve inline-six turbodiesel engine became available in the W250. This transformed the pickup from a capable, but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant.

The B-series Cummins transformed the W250 from a capable but unremarkable work truck into something considerably more significant. The engine utilized a cast-iron engine block with mechanical injection, which helped to build a reputation for high-mileage durability that rivaled any diesel engine of the era, and its straightforward design made it receptive to modification.

This '92 W250 is finished in red over red upholstery, and it left the factory equipped with a 5.9-liter Cummins 12-valve, confirmed by the "C" in the VIN's eighth position. The engine received an upgraded H1C turbocharger in 2022 along with a replacement rear main seal, valve springs, and VE pump fuel pin and spring. Around that time, the four-speed automatic transmission was rebuilt and fitted with a Goerend torque converter, a billet aluminum flex plate, a deep-sump pan, and a transmission cooling fan.

Additional details include powered running boards, dual vertical exhaust stacks, color-keyed steel wheels, 37-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires, an electronic brake controller, and an air compressor, which is mounted in a toolbox in the truck bed.

This 1992 Dodge W250 is offered with partial service records, manufacturer's literature, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Factory 5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel engine

    • Upgraded H1C turbocharger

  • Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission with upgraded internals

    • Goerend torque converter

    • Billet aluminum flex plate

    • Deep-sump pan

    • Transmission cooling fan

  • Finished in red over red cloth upholstery

  • Lifted suspension and 37-inch tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.9L Cummins 12-valve turbodiesel inline-six engine

  • Mechanical fuel injection pump

  • A518 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

  • NP205 part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case

  • Dana 60 front solid axle

  • Dana 70 or Sterling 10.25" rear axle

Modifications

  • Lifted suspension

  • Upgraded H1C turbocharger

  • Dual exhaust stacks

  • Hydroboost brake conversion

  • Goerend torque converter

  • Billet flex plate

  • Deep-sump transmission pan

  • Power running boards installed

  • Red Head steering gearbox

  • Crossover steering conversion

Servicing

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Service invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:

August 2023:

  • Front brake calipers rebuilt

  • Front brake hoses replaced

  • Rear wheel cylinders replaced

  • Master cylinder replaced

June 2023:

  • Transmission removed and reinstalled to correct disconnected TV cable and misadjusted throttle linkage

  • Master cylinder and proportioning valve replaced

  • New brake lines installed to front and rear

  • Power running boards installed

May 2022:

  • Transmission overhauled

  • NP205 transfer case resealed

April 2022:

  • Valve spring kit installed

  • Turbocharger exchanged for modified unit

  • VE pump fuel pin and spring kit installed

  • Hydroboost brake conversion performed

  • Rear main seal replaced

April 2022:

  • Steering gear replaced

  • Front brake pads, rotors, and caliper replaced

  • Rear brake shoes and seals replaced

July 2021:

  • Lift kit installed

  • Front calipers replaced

  • Killer dowel pin (KDP) kit installed

April 2021:

  • Front brake pads and rotors replaced

  • Front left wheel bearing and seal replaced

  • Oil pan gasket replaced

  • Transmission fluid flushed

  • Rear differential serviced

  • All four shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Corrosion on driver's side rocker panel (see gallery)

Ownership History

This 1992 Dodge Ram W250 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps along with registration history in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Various spare parts including:

    • 4" stainless steel exhaust to replace vertical stacks

    • Stock fender flares

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1992 Dodge Power Ram W250 Cummins 4x4

Last bid
Patrick_Prohm
Patrick_Prohm
$11,300
Seller
HB_r2i9dh
HB_r2i9dh
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids22
Views8,626

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Patrick_Prohm
Jul 27 at 6:16 PM
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