Description

The 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS high-performance pickup was a high point of Chevrolet’s early 1990s sport truck movement. Continuing the 454 SS line launched in 1990, the 1992 model featured a 7.4L (454ci) big-block V8 producing 255 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, paired with a heavy-duty four-speed 4L80-E automatic transmission. Built on the GMT400 C1500 platform, the truck combined muscle-car performance with pickup practicality through its regular-cab, short-bed configuration.

This 1992 454 SS received a body-off-frame refurbishment and is powered by a 7.4L V8 fed by a carburetor and fitted with various other modifications described below. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The body is refinished in black and features a cowl-induction-style hood, aftermarket lighting, contoured body-color bumpers, and tinted windows. A lowered suspension with coilover rear shocks hold 18" US Mags wheels, mounted over disc brakes at each corner.

Inside, a bench seat upholstered in red cloth is complemented by a color-coordinated dashboard and carpets. Amenities include power-operated window and door locks, and a Kenwood CD head unit is mounted in the dashboard.

This 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Powered by a carbureted 7.4L V8

TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in black

Red cloth upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Limited-slip rear differential

Power-operated windows and door locks

Modifications

Aftermarket lighting

Cowl-induction-style hood

Contoured body-color bumpers

Tinted windows

18” US Mags wheels

Kenwood headunit with CD player

Aftermarket Carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold

Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans

Polished valve covers and engine components

Stainless-steel exhaust

Aftermarket disc brakes

Coilover rear shocks

Ridetech front anti-sway bar

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the condition of this 454 SS are visible in the gallery

Wear on interior trim

Service & Documentation

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires show 2023 date codes

Photos taken during various stages of the refurbishment can be viewed in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS in September 2024 and reports that the engine was dyno-tuned and equipped with roller rockers. The owner also states that the TH400 transmission is performance-built, while the rear axle is fitted with 3.42:1 gears.

The CARFAX Vehicle history report shows registration history in Michigan from an initial entry in March 1995. There is a gap in reporting from March 1995 to August 2006.