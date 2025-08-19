1992 Chevrolet 454 SS

5 days
$14,000
1992 Chevrolet 454 SS
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All photos (136)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN 1GCDC14N6NZ216460
Mileage indicated59,200 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine7.4L 8V
DrivetrainRWD
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Open Walk Around
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1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Engine Bay & Interior
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1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Start Up & Idle
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1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Exterior Walk Around
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1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Driving Off
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1992 Chevrolet 454 SS Pulling In
All videos (7)

Description

The 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS high-performance pickup was a high point of Chevrolet’s early 1990s sport truck movement. Continuing the 454 SS line launched in 1990, the 1992 model featured a 7.4L (454ci) big-block V8 producing 255 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, paired with a heavy-duty four-speed 4L80-E automatic transmission. Built on the GMT400 C1500 platform, the truck combined muscle-car performance with pickup practicality through its regular-cab, short-bed configuration.  

This 1992 454 SS received a body-off-frame refurbishment and is powered by a 7.4L V8 fed by a carburetor and fitted with various other modifications described below. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. 

The body is refinished in black and features a cowl-induction-style hood, aftermarket lighting, contoured body-color bumpers, and tinted windows. A lowered suspension with coilover rear shocks hold 18" US Mags wheels, mounted over disc brakes at each corner.  

Inside, a bench seat upholstered in red cloth is complemented by a color-coordinated dashboard and carpets. Amenities include power-operated window and door locks, and a Kenwood CD head unit is mounted in the dashboard.   

This 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title.  

Highlights 

  • Powered by a carbureted 7.4L V8 

  • TH400 three-speed automatic transmission 

  • Refinished in black 

  • Red cloth upholstery 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report 

Factory Equipment 

  • Limited-slip rear differential 

  • Power-operated windows and door locks 

Modifications 

  • Aftermarket lighting 

  • Cowl-induction-style hood 

  • Contoured body-color bumpers 

  • Tinted windows 

  • 18” US Mags wheels 

  • Kenwood headunit with CD player 

  • Aftermarket Carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold 

  • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans 

  • Polished valve covers and engine components 

  • Stainless-steel exhaust 

  • Aftermarket disc brakes 

  • Coilover rear shocks 

  • Ridetech front anti-sway bar 

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the condition of this 454 SS are visible in the gallery

  • Wear on interior trim

Service & Documentation 

  • Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires show 2023 date codes 

  • Photos taken during various stages of the refurbishment can be viewed in the gallery 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report  

Ownership History 

The current owner acquired this 1992 Chevrolet 454 SS in September 2024 and reports that the engine was dyno-tuned and equipped with roller rockers. The owner also states that the TH400 transmission is performance-built, while the rear axle is fitted with 3.42:1 gears.  

The CARFAX Vehicle history report shows registration history in Michigan from an initial entry in March 1995. There is a gap in reporting from March 1995 to August 2006.     

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1992 Chevrolet 454 SS

Current bid
jag68
jag68
$14,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids11
Views3,352

Comments & bids

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jag68
Sep 23 at 5:04 PM
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Unlimited123
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TimothyMason_w1ki
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Sep 15 at 11:50 PM
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