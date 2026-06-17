Auction ended.

1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed

Bid to $8,258 on 06/17/26
Result
1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZARBB32N7N7005150
Mileage indicated60,300 Miles
LocationValley Center, California
EngineFuel-Injected 2.0L DOHC Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce - Start Up
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1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce - Driving
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Description

Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling, engaging twin‑cam performance, and open‑air experience, Alfa Romeo’s Spider remained a defining Italian roadster into the 1990s. Introduced for 1991, the Series 4 Spider Veloce represented the most refined evolution of the long-running model, combining classic sports car proportions with modernized bumpers, a driver-side airbag, and an updated Bosch fuel-injection system.

This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is finished in Verde Foglia (green) over tan bolstered seats with a black canvas soft top. Powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential, this example shows approximately 60,300 miles. The car reportedly received a repaint approximately 15 years ago and benefits from a Wilwood disc-brake conversion and refreshed braking system components.

This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered with factory literature, jack, toolkit, spare tire, boot cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 60,300 miles

  • Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Verde Foglia over two-tone black an tan leather upholstery

  • Wilwood disc-brakes conversion and overhauled braking system

  • Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported

Factory Equipment

  • Pininfarina design

  • 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four engine

  • Bosch fuel-injection

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted braking system

  • Black canvas convertible soft top

  • Power antenna

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit with cassette player

  • Replacement door speakers

  • Wilwood disc-brake conversion

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • January 2026: Passed California emissions inspection

  • Brake system fully refreshed with new rotors, Wilwood calipers, and master cylinder

  • Replacement brake and clutch hydraulic hoses installed

  • Clutch master and slave cylinders replaced

  • Replacement rear springs

  • Replacement muffler

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Shudder under hard acceleration in first gear

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Worn leather upholstery and door panels

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Series 4 Spider has been registered in Connecticut and California.

Included Items

  • Factory literature

  • Toolkit and jack

  • Spare tire

  • Boot cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed

Last bid
MiNi
MiNi
$8,258
Seller
Craig_Jones
Craig_Jones
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids19
Views6,035
Bids
MiNi's avatar
MiNi
Jun 17 at 6:13 PM
$8,258bid placed 
WK_xglwfm's avatar
WK_xglwfm
Jun 17 at 5:56 PM
$8,008bid placed 
MiNi's avatar
MiNi
Jun 17 at 2:08 PM
$7,750bid placed 
colintaylor_a9ug's avatar
colintaylor_a9ug
Jun 17 at 1:24 PM
$7,478bid placed 
WK_xglwfm's avatar
WK_xglwfm
Jun 17 at 1:46 AM
$6,777bid placed 

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