Description

Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling, engaging twin‑cam performance, and open‑air experience, Alfa Romeo’s Spider remained a defining Italian roadster into the 1990s. Introduced for 1991, the Series 4 Spider Veloce represented the most refined evolution of the long-running model, combining classic sports car proportions with modernized bumpers, a driver-side airbag, and an updated Bosch fuel-injection system.

This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is finished in Verde Foglia (green) over tan bolstered seats with a black canvas soft top. Powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential, this example shows approximately 60,300 miles. The car reportedly received a repaint approximately 15 years ago and benefits from a Wilwood disc-brake conversion and refreshed braking system components.

This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered with factory literature, jack, toolkit, spare tire, boot cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing approximately 60,300 miles

Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential

Finished in Verde Foglia over two-tone black an tan leather upholstery

Wilwood disc-brakes conversion and overhauled braking system

Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported

Factory Equipment

Pininfarina design

2.0-liter DOHC inline-four engine

Bosch fuel-injection

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted braking system

Black canvas convertible soft top

Power antenna

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit with cassette player

Replacement door speakers

Wilwood disc-brake conversion

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

January 2026: Passed California emissions inspection

Brake system fully refreshed with new rotors, Wilwood calipers, and master cylinder

Replacement brake and clutch hydraulic hoses installed

Clutch master and slave cylinders replaced

Replacement rear springs

Replacement muffler

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Shudder under hard acceleration in first gear

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Worn leather upholstery and door panels

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Series 4 Spider has been registered in Connecticut and California.

Included Items