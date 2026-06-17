1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling, engaging twin‑cam performance, and open‑air experience, Alfa Romeo’s Spider remained a defining Italian roadster into the 1990s. Introduced for 1991, the Series 4 Spider Veloce represented the most refined evolution of the long-running model, combining classic sports car proportions with modernized bumpers, a driver-side airbag, and an updated Bosch fuel-injection system.
This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is finished in Verde Foglia (green) over tan bolstered seats with a black canvas soft top. Powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential, this example shows approximately 60,300 miles. The car reportedly received a repaint approximately 15 years ago and benefits from a Wilwood disc-brake conversion and refreshed braking system components.
This 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered with factory literature, jack, toolkit, spare tire, boot cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing approximately 60,300 miles
Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine
5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential
Finished in Verde Foglia over two-tone black an tan leather upholstery
Wilwood disc-brakes conversion and overhauled braking system
Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported
Factory Equipment
Pininfarina design
2.0-liter DOHC inline-four engine
Bosch fuel-injection
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted braking system
Black canvas convertible soft top
Power antenna
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit with cassette player
Replacement door speakers
Wilwood disc-brake conversion
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
January 2026: Passed California emissions inspection
Brake system fully refreshed with new rotors, Wilwood calipers, and master cylinder
Replacement brake and clutch hydraulic hoses installed
Clutch master and slave cylinders replaced
Replacement rear springs
Replacement muffler
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Shudder under hard acceleration in first gear
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Worn leather upholstery and door panels
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Series 4 Spider has been registered in Connecticut and California.
Included Items
Factory literature
Toolkit and jack
Spare tire
Boot cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.