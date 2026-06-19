Auction ended.

1991 Mitsubishi GTO 5-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $8,350 on 06/19/26
Result
1991 Mitsubishi GTO 5-Speed
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All photos (101)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZ16A0009571
Mileage indicated157,300 Kilometers
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine3.0L V6
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1991 Mitsubishi GTO 5-Speed Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The Japanese Domestic Market Mitsubishi GTO — and its left-hand-drive American sibling, the 3000GT — were not only the most visually striking Japanese sports cars of the 1990s, they were also the most high tech.

Underneath the GTO’s curvy body, the Z16 chassis was loaded with technology. A 3.0L V6 engine was overbuilt, and 24 valves actuated by dual overhead cams efficiently inhaled atmosphere. As a result, 222 naturally aspirated horsepower was sent through a five-speed manual gearbox to a sure-footed all-wheel drive system. And a strut/multilink coil-spring suspension with stabilizer bars, big brake rotors, and an innovative four-wheel steering setup allowed for impressive agility.

This right-hand-drive example is finished in Monza Red, wears a gray cloth interior, and features a 3.0-liter V6, a five-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering.

This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Rare U.S. sale of a right hand drive JDM 1991 Mitsubishi GTO

  • Finished in (R38) Monza Red with gray cloth interior

  • Air conditioning

  • 16” wheels now wearing Yokohama tires

  • 3.0L Mitsubishi V6 factory rated when new at 222 hp

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • E-Z16A MNPM – GTO SR, 5-speed manual, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering

    • Z16A-0009571 – Chassis number

    • 6G72 – 3.0-liter V6

    • W5M33 – 5-speed manual transmission

    • 3545 – gear ratio

    • R38 – Monza Red exterior color

  • Sport body kit including front fascia, rocker panels, and rear spoiler

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Power rack and pinion steering

Modifications

  • Steering wheel cover

Known Imperfections

  • Paint, black exterior accents, and weatherstripping show wear

  • Driver seat bolster is worn

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1991 GTO are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Mitsubishi GTO 5-Speed

Last bid
Crisgw
Crisgw
$8,350
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids34
Views4,585
Bids
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:18 PM
$8,350bid placed 
dunebuggy13's avatar
dunebuggy13
Jun 19 at 7:18 PM
$8,100bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:17 PM
$7,850bid placed 
dunebuggy13's avatar
dunebuggy13
Jun 19 at 7:17 PM
$7,600bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:16 PM
$7,200bid placed 

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