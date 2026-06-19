Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The Japanese Domestic Market Mitsubishi GTO — and its left-hand-drive American sibling, the 3000GT — were not only the most visually striking Japanese sports cars of the 1990s, they were also the most high tech.

Underneath the GTO’s curvy body, the Z16 chassis was loaded with technology. A 3.0L V6 engine was overbuilt, and 24 valves actuated by dual overhead cams efficiently inhaled atmosphere. As a result, 222 naturally aspirated horsepower was sent through a five-speed manual gearbox to a sure-footed all-wheel drive system. And a strut/multilink coil-spring suspension with stabilizer bars, big brake rotors, and an innovative four-wheel steering setup allowed for impressive agility.

This right-hand-drive example is finished in Monza Red, wears a gray cloth interior, and features a 3.0-liter V6, a five-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering.

This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Rare U.S. sale of a right hand drive JDM 1991 Mitsubishi GTO

Finished in (R38) Monza Red with gray cloth interior

Air conditioning

16” wheels now wearing Yokohama tires

3.0L Mitsubishi V6 factory rated when new at 222 hp

5-speed manual transmission

all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: E-Z16A MNPM – GTO SR, 5-speed manual, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering Z16A-0009571 – Chassis number 6G72 – 3.0-liter V6 W5M33 – 5-speed manual transmission 3545 – gear ratio R38 – Monza Red exterior color

Sport body kit including front fascia, rocker panels, and rear spoiler

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Power rack and pinion steering

Modifications

Steering wheel cover

Known Imperfections

Paint, black exterior accents, and weatherstripping show wear

Driver seat bolster is worn

Images detailing the condition of the 1991 GTO are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa