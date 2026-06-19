1991 Mitsubishi GTO 5-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The Japanese Domestic Market Mitsubishi GTO — and its left-hand-drive American sibling, the 3000GT — were not only the most visually striking Japanese sports cars of the 1990s, they were also the most high tech.
Underneath the GTO’s curvy body, the Z16 chassis was loaded with technology. A 3.0L V6 engine was overbuilt, and 24 valves actuated by dual overhead cams efficiently inhaled atmosphere. As a result, 222 naturally aspirated horsepower was sent through a five-speed manual gearbox to a sure-footed all-wheel drive system. And a strut/multilink coil-spring suspension with stabilizer bars, big brake rotors, and an innovative four-wheel steering setup allowed for impressive agility.
This right-hand-drive example is finished in Monza Red, wears a gray cloth interior, and features a 3.0-liter V6, a five-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering.
This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Rare U.S. sale of a right hand drive JDM 1991 Mitsubishi GTO
Finished in (R38) Monza Red with gray cloth interior
Air conditioning
16” wheels now wearing Yokohama tires
3.0L Mitsubishi V6 factory rated when new at 222 hp
5-speed manual transmission
all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
E-Z16A MNPM – GTO SR, 5-speed manual, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering
Z16A-0009571 – Chassis number
6G72 – 3.0-liter V6
W5M33 – 5-speed manual transmission
3545 – gear ratio
R38 – Monza Red exterior color
Sport body kit including front fascia, rocker panels, and rear spoiler
Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Power rack and pinion steering
Modifications
Steering wheel cover
Known Imperfections
Paint, black exterior accents, and weatherstripping show wear
Driver seat bolster is worn
Images detailing the condition of the 1991 GTO are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1991 Mitsubishi GTO is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
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