1991 Lexus LS 400
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
“Lexus competes in the luxury automotive industry, the most prestigious race in the world... Lexus will win the race because: Lexus will do it right from the start.” - The Lexus Covenant, which the automaker has followed for nearly 40 years.
Toyota’s ambitious entry into the premium segment required a dark horse, the development of which would become a masterclass in planning. First introduced in 1989, the LS 400 quickly gained acclaim, and by 1991, it had firmly challenged established European luxury brands. Powered by a refined 4.0L V8 engine, the LS 400 combined advanced engineering with understated elegance to help build Lexus into a major global luxury brand.
This 1991 LS 400 was delivered to Scottsdale Lexus, in Arizona, and is finished in Taupe Metallic. The quad-cam 4.0L V8 sends power to the rear wheels through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Double wishbone suspension and anti-lock disc brakes at each corner keep the 15” alloy wheels planted.
The exterior features polished trim and halogen headlights with integrated fog lights, and this example was optioned with a power-retractable glass sunroof. Inside, power-adjustable front seats upholstered in Mauve leather are contrasted by wood veneer trim.
This 1991 Lexus LS 400 is now offered at no reserve in California by the seller on behalf of their partner. It is accompanied by a window sticker, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Quad-cam 4.0L V8 factory rated at 250 horsepower
Four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Taupe Metallic
Mauve leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A window sticker can be seen in the photo gallery. Highlights include:
Four-wheel double wishbone suspension
Ventilated disc brakes with ABS
Polished 15” alloy wheels
Dealer-applied pinstriping
Power-operated glass sunroof
Halogen headlights with integrated fog lights
Power-adjustable front seats
Wood veneer trim
Tilt-away steering column
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
May 2019: Replaced radiator, water pump, and the timing and serpentine belts
November 2020: Serviced power steering and replaced the engine and transmission mount, valve cover gaskets, and distributor cap and rotor, along with the spark plugs, wires, and tube seals.
April 2021: Replaced power steering pump
July 2023: Air conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged
April 2025: Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Exterior
Imperfections in the finish include faded lower cladding
Corrosion on wheels
Interior
Tachometer and electroluminescent gauges are inaccurate
Air conditioning and sound system inoperative
Faded interior trim and wear on the steering wheel
Driver’s seat upholstery is torn
Front seat belt retractors are inoperative
Rear seat upholstery detached near the parcel shelf
Damaged headliner and left sun visor
Mechanical
Oil leak from the right-front
Power steering fluid leak
Front suspension requires service
Warped brake rotors
Ownership History
This 1991 LS 400 was delivered new to Scottsdale Lexus, of Scottsdale, Arizona, with a total dealer’s suggested retail price of $42,257. The car reportedly remained with the family of the original owner until being acquired by the current owner in April 2021.
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists registration history in Wisconsin, California, and Michigan.
Included Items
Window sticker and dealer addendum
Service records
Three ignition keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.