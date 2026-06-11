Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“Lexus competes in the luxury automotive industry, the most prestigious race in the world... Lexus will win the race because: Lexus will do it right from the start.” - The Lexus Covenant, which the automaker has followed for nearly 40 years.

Toyota’s ambitious entry into the premium segment required a dark horse, the development of which would become a masterclass in planning. First introduced in 1989, the LS 400 quickly gained acclaim, and by 1991, it had firmly challenged established European luxury brands. Powered by a refined 4.0L V8 engine, the LS 400 combined advanced engineering with understated elegance to help build Lexus into a major global luxury brand.

This 1991 LS 400 was delivered to Scottsdale Lexus, in Arizona, and is finished in Taupe Metallic. The quad-cam 4.0L V8 sends power to the rear wheels through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Double wishbone suspension and anti-lock disc brakes at each corner keep the 15” alloy wheels planted.

The exterior features polished trim and halogen headlights with integrated fog lights, and this example was optioned with a power-retractable glass sunroof. Inside, power-adjustable front seats upholstered in Mauve leather are contrasted by wood veneer trim.

This 1991 Lexus LS 400 is now offered at no reserve in California by the seller on behalf of their partner. It is accompanied by a window sticker, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Quad-cam 4.0L V8 factory rated at 250 horsepower

Four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Taupe Metallic

Mauve leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker can be seen in the photo gallery. Highlights include:

Four-wheel double wishbone suspension

Ventilated disc brakes with ABS

Polished 15” alloy wheels

Dealer-applied pinstriping

Power-operated glass sunroof

Halogen headlights with integrated fog lights

Power-adjustable front seats

Wood veneer trim

Tilt-away steering column

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

May 2019: Replaced radiator, water pump, and the timing and serpentine belts

November 2020: Serviced power steering and replaced the engine and transmission mount, valve cover gaskets, and distributor cap and rotor, along with the spark plugs, wires, and tube seals.

April 2021: Replaced power steering pump

July 2023: Air conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged

April 2025: Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

Exterior Imperfections in the finish include faded lower cladding Corrosion on wheels

Interior Tachometer and electroluminescent gauges are inaccurate Air conditioning and sound system inoperative Faded interior trim and wear on the steering wheel Driver’s seat upholstery is torn Front seat belt retractors are inoperative Rear seat upholstery detached near the parcel shelf Damaged headliner and left sun visor

Mechanical Oil leak from the right-front Power steering fluid leak Front suspension requires service Warped brake rotors



Ownership History

This 1991 LS 400 was delivered new to Scottsdale Lexus, of Scottsdale, Arizona, with a total dealer’s suggested retail price of $42,257. The car reportedly remained with the family of the original owner until being acquired by the current owner in April 2021.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists registration history in Wisconsin, California, and Michigan.

Included Items