Auction ended.

1991 Lexus LS 400

No reserve
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
1991 Lexus LS 400
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All photos (128)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT8UF11E3M0047981
Mileage indicated159,500 Miles
LocationSan Rafael, California
Engine4.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Video gallery

1991 Lexus LS 400 Cold Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“Lexus competes in the luxury automotive industry, the most prestigious race in the world... Lexus will win the race because: Lexus will do it right from the start.” - The Lexus Covenant, which the automaker has followed for nearly 40 years.

Toyota’s ambitious entry into the premium segment required a dark horse, the development of which would become a masterclass in planning. First introduced in 1989, the LS 400 quickly gained acclaim, and by 1991, it had firmly challenged established European luxury brands. Powered by a refined 4.0L V8 engine, the LS 400 combined advanced engineering with understated elegance to help build Lexus into a major global luxury brand.

This 1991 LS 400 was delivered to Scottsdale Lexus, in Arizona, and is finished in Taupe Metallic. The quad-cam 4.0L V8 sends power to the rear wheels through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Double wishbone suspension and anti-lock disc brakes at each corner keep the 15” alloy wheels planted.

The exterior features polished trim and halogen headlights with integrated fog lights, and this example was optioned with a power-retractable glass sunroof. Inside, power-adjustable front seats upholstered in Mauve leather are contrasted by wood veneer trim.

This 1991 Lexus LS 400 is now offered at no reserve in California by the seller on behalf of their partner. It is accompanied by a window sticker, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Quad-cam 4.0L V8 factory rated at 250 horsepower

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Taupe Metallic

  • Mauve leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker can be seen in the photo gallery. Highlights include:

  • Four-wheel double wishbone suspension

  • Ventilated disc brakes with ABS

  • Polished 15” alloy wheels

  • Dealer-applied pinstriping

  • Power-operated glass sunroof

  • Halogen headlights with integrated fog lights

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Wood veneer trim

  • Tilt-away steering column

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

  • May 2019: Replaced radiator, water pump, and the timing and serpentine belts

  • November 2020: Serviced power steering and replaced the engine and transmission mount, valve cover gaskets, and distributor cap and rotor, along with the spark plugs, wires, and tube seals.

  • April 2021: Replaced power steering pump

  • July 2023: Air conditioning compressor replaced and system recharged

  • April 2025: Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior

    • Imperfections in the finish include faded lower cladding

    • Corrosion on wheels

  • Interior

    • Tachometer and electroluminescent gauges are inaccurate

    • Air conditioning and sound system inoperative

    • Faded interior trim and wear on the steering wheel

    • Driver’s seat upholstery is torn

    • Front seat belt retractors are inoperative

    • Rear seat upholstery detached near the parcel shelf

    • Damaged headliner and left sun visor

  • Mechanical

    • Oil leak from the right-front

    • Power steering fluid leak

    • Front suspension requires service

    • Warped brake rotors

Ownership History

This 1991 LS 400 was delivered new to Scottsdale Lexus, of Scottsdale, Arizona, with a total dealer’s suggested retail price of $42,257. The car reportedly remained with the family of the original owner until being acquired by the current owner in April 2021.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists registration history in Wisconsin, California, and Michigan.

Included Items

  • Window sticker and dealer addendum

  • Service records

  • Three ignition keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1991 LEXUS LS 400

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Lexus LS 400 · No reserve

Sold to
ElGary_3j58
ElGary_3j58
$3,550
Seller
Greenwood
Greenwood
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids16
Views31,404
Bids
ElGary_3j58's avatar
ElGary_3j58
Jun 11 at 6:00 PM
$3,050bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jun 11 at 5:39 PM
$2,950bid placed 
mp510's avatar
mp510
Jun 11 at 5:07 PM
$2,750bid placed 
STUBEE29's avatar
STUBEE29
Jun 11 at 3:56 PM
$2,350bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jun 10 at 11:27 PM
$2,250bid placed 

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