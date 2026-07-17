Description

Introduced for the 1991 model year, the GMC Syclone was a limited-production high-performance pickup developed in collaboration with Production Automotive Services (PAS). Built on the compact Sonoma platform, the Syclone featured a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3-liter V6, full-time all-wheel drive, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, limited-slip differential, and a performance-oriented suspension package. With factory-rated performance that rivaled contemporary sports cars, the Syclone was the original high-performance pickup.

This 1991 GMC Syclone is finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents and is powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The truck was delivered new at Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This 1991 GMC Syclone is now offered with factory literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Highly original example showing approximately 114,400 miles

Powered by a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6

4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

Full-time all-wheel-drive system

Finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents

Service records, PAS window sticker, and GM build sheet

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: Turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6 engine 4-speed automatic transmission Full-time all-wheel drive Limited-slip rear differential High-performance brake and fuel system Engine oil cooler High-capacity transmission cooling package Functional dual exhaust outlets

Drivetrain & Steering: 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Power steering Gas-charged shock absorbers 32mm front stabilizer bar Performance-tuned suspension package

Exterior: Midnight Black paint 16" turbine-style aluminum wheels P245/50VR16 tires Factory tonneau cover Fog lamps Deep-tinted glass Aero body package Dual exterior mirrors Syclone exterior identification badging

Interior: Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents Manual bucket seats with lumbar adjustment Leather-wrapped steering wheel Center console with cup holder and storage Special turbo instrumentation with boost gauge Cruise control Power windows Power door locks Tilt steering column AM/FM stereo with cassette player Floor mats Passenger-side vanity mirror Door map pockets



Modifications

Seller reports that the truck has been repainted

Bed cover and bed mat

K&N air filter

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Some corrosion on undercarriage components

Radio inoperable

Horn inoperable

Ownership History

This Syclone was initially delivered to Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and it has remained registered in that state according to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items