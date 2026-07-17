Auction ended.

1991 GMC Syclone

Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
1991 GMC Syclone
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Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GDCT14Z8M8801944
Mileage indicated114,400 Miles
LocationFairhaven, Massachusetts
EngineTurbocharged 4.3L V6
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMidnight Black
Interior colorDark Charcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 1991 model year, the GMC Syclone was a limited-production high-performance pickup developed in collaboration with Production Automotive Services (PAS). Built on the compact Sonoma platform, the Syclone featured a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3-liter V6, full-time all-wheel drive, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, limited-slip differential, and a performance-oriented suspension package. With factory-rated performance that rivaled contemporary sports cars, the Syclone was the original high-performance pickup.

This 1991 GMC Syclone is finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents and is powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The truck was delivered new at Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This 1991 GMC Syclone is now offered with factory literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Highly original example showing approximately 114,400 miles

  • Powered by a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6

  • 4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

  • Full-time all-wheel-drive system

  • Finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents

  • Service records, PAS window sticker, and GM build sheet

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • Turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6 engine

    • 4-speed automatic transmission

    • Full-time all-wheel drive

    • Limited-slip rear differential

    • High-performance brake and fuel system

    • Engine oil cooler

    • High-capacity transmission cooling package

    • Functional dual exhaust outlets

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system

    • Power steering

    • Gas-charged shock absorbers

    • 32mm front stabilizer bar

    • Performance-tuned suspension package

  • Exterior:

    • Midnight Black paint

    • 16" turbine-style aluminum wheels

    • P245/50VR16 tires

    • Factory tonneau cover

    • Fog lamps

    • Deep-tinted glass

    • Aero body package

    • Dual exterior mirrors

    • Syclone exterior identification badging

  • Interior:

    • Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents

    • Manual bucket seats with lumbar adjustment

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Center console with cup holder and storage

    • Special turbo instrumentation with boost gauge

    • Cruise control

    • Power windows

    • Power door locks

    • Tilt steering column

    • AM/FM stereo with cassette player

    • Floor mats

    • Passenger-side vanity mirror

    • Door map pockets

Modifications

  • Seller reports that the truck has been repainted

  • Bed cover and bed mat

  • K&N air filter

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Some corrosion on undercarriage components

  • Radio inoperable

  • Horn inoperable

Ownership History

This Syclone was initially delivered to Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and it has remained registered in that state according to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items

  • PAS window sticker

  • GM build sheet

  • Owner's manual

  • Factory literature

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1991 GMC Syclone

Build Sheet: 1991 GMC Syclone

Window Sticker: 1991 GMC Scylone

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 GMC Syclone

Sold to
Yumajack
Yumajack
$28,302
Seller
Eastcoast
Eastcoast
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids16
Views18,612

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Yumajack
Jul 17 at 6:02 PM
$26,450bid placed 
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AmericaParts
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JME33026
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