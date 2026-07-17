1991 GMC Syclone
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1991 model year, the GMC Syclone was a limited-production high-performance pickup developed in collaboration with Production Automotive Services (PAS). Built on the compact Sonoma platform, the Syclone featured a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3-liter V6, full-time all-wheel drive, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, limited-slip differential, and a performance-oriented suspension package. With factory-rated performance that rivaled contemporary sports cars, the Syclone was the original high-performance pickup.
This 1991 GMC Syclone is finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents and is powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.
The truck was delivered new at Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and was acquired by the seller in 2025.
This 1991 GMC Syclone is now offered with factory literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Highly original example showing approximately 114,400 miles
Powered by a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6
4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential
Full-time all-wheel-drive system
Finished in Midnight Black over Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents
Service records, PAS window sticker, and GM build sheet
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
Turbocharged and intercooled 4.3L V6 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Full-time all-wheel drive
Limited-slip rear differential
High-performance brake and fuel system
Engine oil cooler
High-capacity transmission cooling package
Functional dual exhaust outlets
Drivetrain & Steering:
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Power steering
Gas-charged shock absorbers
32mm front stabilizer bar
Performance-tuned suspension package
Exterior:
Midnight Black paint
16" turbine-style aluminum wheels
P245/50VR16 tires
Factory tonneau cover
Fog lamps
Deep-tinted glass
Aero body package
Dual exterior mirrors
Syclone exterior identification badging
Interior:
Dark Charcoal cloth upholstery with red accents
Manual bucket seats with lumbar adjustment
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Center console with cup holder and storage
Special turbo instrumentation with boost gauge
Cruise control
Power windows
Power door locks
Tilt steering column
AM/FM stereo with cassette player
Floor mats
Passenger-side vanity mirror
Door map pockets
Modifications
Seller reports that the truck has been repainted
Bed cover and bed mat
K&N air filter
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Some corrosion on undercarriage components
Radio inoperable
Horn inoperable
Ownership History
This Syclone was initially delivered to Robertson's GMC Truck, Inc. in Wareham, Massachusetts, and it has remained registered in that state according to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
The truck was acquired by the seller in 2025.
Included Items
PAS window sticker
GM build sheet
Owner's manual
Factory literature
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.