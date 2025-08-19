1991 GMC Sonoma SLE
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1982, the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC Sonoma helped redefine the domestic pickup segment with compact dimensions, practical utility, and a wide range of drivetrain options. These small trucks gained a loyal following when new, and their small dimensions make them a standout in today's world of garage- and parking spot-filling behemoths.
This 1991 GMC Sonoma SLE is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 that is said to have been overhauled, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The truck has been repainted in medium blue, and it features a bedliner, a bed cover, window tint, and aftermarket wheels, as well as a Kenwood head unit paired with aftermarket components in a reupholstered blue cloth interior.
Registered in the southeastern U.S. since new, this truck has been with the seller since 2007.
This 1991 GMC Sonoma is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.3L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Metallic blue repaint and reupholstered blue cloth interior
Bed cover and bedliner
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Steel body-on-frame construction
Independent front suspension
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Bench seating
Heater and air conditioning
Sliding rear window
Modifications
Edelbrock air cleaner housing
Chrome valve covers
Kenwood CD player, Alpine subwoofers in enclosures, and amplifier
Center console
Aftermarket grille insert
Window tint
Spray-in bedliner and bed cover
Underbody coating
Chrome 15” Pacer wheels
Dual exhaust with Bowtie exhaust tips
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed at some point:
Engine rebuilt
Heater core serviced
Alternator replaced
Shock absorbers replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Kentucky.
From the seller: "I purchased this Sonoma because it was such a clean, solid truck and I have continued to keep it that way. It has always been garage kept and regularly maintained. It features a rebuilt 4.3-liter V6, working air conditioning, a Kenwood stereo, aftermarket wheels, a sliding rear window, a bedliner, and a bed cover. It runs and drives very well and is ready for its next home."
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Engine bay retains older light metallic blue paint
Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Spare tire and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.