1991 GMC Sonoma SLE

No reserve
8 days
$2,000
1991 GMC Sonoma SLE
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GTCS14Z8M8530584
Mileage indicated94,450 Miles TMU
LocationCumberland Furnace, Tennessee
Engine4.3L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1982, the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC Sonoma helped redefine the domestic pickup segment with compact dimensions, practical utility, and a wide range of drivetrain options. These small trucks gained a loyal following when new, and their small dimensions make them a standout in today's world of garage- and parking spot-filling behemoths.

This 1991 GMC Sonoma SLE is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 that is said to have been overhauled, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The truck has been repainted in medium blue, and it features a bedliner, a bed cover, window tint, and aftermarket wheels, as well as a Kenwood head unit paired with aftermarket components in a reupholstered blue cloth interior.

Registered in the southeastern U.S. since new, this truck has been with the seller since 2007.

This 1991 GMC Sonoma is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.3L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic blue repaint and reupholstered blue cloth interior

  • Bed cover and bedliner

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Steel body-on-frame construction

  • Independent front suspension

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Bench seating

  • Heater and air conditioning

  • Sliding rear window

Modifications

  • Edelbrock air cleaner housing

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Kenwood CD player, Alpine subwoofers in enclosures, and amplifier

  • Center console

  • Aftermarket grille insert

  • Window tint

  • Spray-in bedliner and bed cover

  • Underbody coating

  • Chrome 15” Pacer wheels

  • Dual exhaust with Bowtie exhaust tips

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed at some point:

  • Engine rebuilt

  • Heater core serviced

  • Alternator replaced

  • Shock absorbers replaced

  • Spark plugs replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Kentucky.

From the seller: "I purchased this Sonoma because it was such a clean, solid truck and I have continued to keep it that way. It has always been garage kept and regularly maintained. It features a rebuilt 4.3-liter V6, working air conditioning, a Kenwood stereo, aftermarket wheels, a sliding rear window, a bedliner, and a bed cover. It runs and drives very well and is ready for its next home."

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

  • Engine bay retains older light metallic blue paint

  • Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Spare tire and jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 GMC Sonoma SLE · No reserve

Current bid
JamesMcgill_zy95
JamesMcgill_zy95
$2,000
Seller
MP_82ABN
MP_82ABN
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,243

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JamesMcgill_zy95
Sep 23 at 6:53 PM
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ScottyB65
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