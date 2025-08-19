Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1982, the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC Sonoma helped redefine the domestic pickup segment with compact dimensions, practical utility, and a wide range of drivetrain options. These small trucks gained a loyal following when new, and their small dimensions make them a standout in today's world of garage- and parking spot-filling behemoths.

This 1991 GMC Sonoma SLE is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 that is said to have been overhauled, which is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The truck has been repainted in medium blue, and it features a bedliner, a bed cover, window tint, and aftermarket wheels, as well as a Kenwood head unit paired with aftermarket components in a reupholstered blue cloth interior.

Registered in the southeastern U.S. since new, this truck has been with the seller since 2007.

This 1991 GMC Sonoma is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.3L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Metallic blue repaint and reupholstered blue cloth interior

Bed cover and bedliner

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Steel body-on-frame construction

Independent front suspension

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Bench seating

Heater and air conditioning

Sliding rear window

Modifications

Edelbrock air cleaner housing

Chrome valve covers

Kenwood CD player, Alpine subwoofers in enclosures, and amplifier

Center console

Aftermarket grille insert

Window tint

Spray-in bedliner and bed cover

Underbody coating

Chrome 15” Pacer wheels

Dual exhaust with Bowtie exhaust tips

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed at some point:

Engine rebuilt

Heater core serviced

Alternator replaced

Shock absorbers replaced

Spark plugs replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Kentucky.

From the seller: "I purchased this Sonoma because it was such a clean, solid truck and I have continued to keep it that way. It has always been garage kept and regularly maintained. It features a rebuilt 4.3-liter V6, working air conditioning, a Kenwood stereo, aftermarket wheels, a sliding rear window, a bedliner, and a bed cover. It runs and drives very well and is ready for its next home."

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Engine bay retains older light metallic blue paint

Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Included Items