Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling and classic Italian roadster proportions, the Alfa Romeo Spider remained a distinctive open-top sports car into the early 1990s. The Series 4 Spider introduced subtle updates including integrated bumpers, improved safety features, and Bosch fuel injection, while retaining the model’s signature twin-cam engine and rear-wheel-drive layout.

Notably, the Series 4 was the first Alfa Spider with an automatic transmission option, and the update brought cohesive color-matched composite bumpers to the classic '60s design

This '91 Spider Veloce is finished in classic Rosso Alfa over a two-tone black and tan interior and is equipped with a black convertible soft top. Powered by a fuel-injected 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a three-speed ZF automatic transmission, this example has been registered in California since at least 1992.

This 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the seller with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

3-speed ZF automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

Finished in Rosso Alfa with a black soft top

Two-tone black and tan leather interior

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Pininfarina design

2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

Bosch fuel injection

3-speed automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted braking system

Independent front suspension with rear trailing arm setup

Black convertible soft top

Power antenna

Manual climate controls

Analog gauge cluster

Modifications

Lowered suspension

Black-upholstered seats

Sony CD player

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the tires were replaced within the last year

According to the seller and the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

2024: Battery replaced

2021: Drive belts and serpentine belt replaced Transmission fluid and filter changed Rear brake pads and rotors replaced Cooling system serviced Oil and filter changed Alternator replaced Brake fluid flushed



Known Imperfections

Various scratches in the paint, as shown in the gallery

Plastic windshield spray nozzle is broken off

Interior door panel trim is loose

Wear on inside and outside of fabric top

Odometer is inoperative

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992 and lists California registration history.

Included Items

Jack and toolkit

Spare tire

Additional Information:

From the seller: " I had prepaid the registration for 2025 but I did not do the smog test because we were not driving it... It has not been registered for 2026."