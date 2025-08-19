1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

No reserve
8 days
$5,000
1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (48)

Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZARBB42N2M6008306
Mileage indicated93,200 Miles
LocationRocklin, California
EngineFuel-Injected 2.0L DOHC Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAlfa Red
Interior colorBlack/Tan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling and classic Italian roadster proportions, the Alfa Romeo Spider remained a distinctive open-top sports car into the early 1990s. The Series 4 Spider introduced subtle updates including integrated bumpers, improved safety features, and Bosch fuel injection, while retaining the model’s signature twin-cam engine and rear-wheel-drive layout.

Notably, the Series 4 was the first Alfa Spider with an automatic transmission option, and the update brought cohesive color-matched composite bumpers to the classic '60s design

This '91 Spider Veloce is finished in classic Rosso Alfa over a two-tone black and tan interior and is equipped with a black convertible soft top. Powered by a fuel-injected 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a three-speed ZF automatic transmission, this example has been registered in California since at least 1992.

This 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the seller with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

  • 3-speed ZF automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Rosso Alfa with a black soft top

  • Two-tone black and tan leather interior

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Pininfarina design

  • 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine

  • Bosch fuel injection

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted braking system

  • Independent front suspension with rear trailing arm setup

  • Black convertible soft top

  • Power antenna

  • Manual climate controls

  • Analog gauge cluster

Modifications

  • Lowered suspension

  • Black-upholstered seats

  • Sony CD player

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller states that the tires were replaced within the last year

According to the seller and the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2024:

    • Battery replaced

  • 2021:

    • Drive belts and serpentine belt replaced

    • Transmission fluid and filter changed

    • Rear brake pads and rotors replaced

    • Cooling system serviced

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Alternator replaced

    • Brake fluid flushed

Known Imperfections

  • Various scratches in the paint, as shown in the gallery

  • Plastic windshield spray nozzle is broken off

  • Interior door panel trim is loose

  • Wear on inside and outside of fabric top

  • Odometer is inoperative

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992 and lists California registration history.

Included Items

  • Jack and toolkit

  • Spare tire

Additional Information:

From the seller: "I had prepaid the registration for 2025 but I did not do the smog test because we were not driving it... It has not been registered for 2026."

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce · No reserve

Current bid
BA_28pymx
BA_28pymx
$5,000
Seller
Irondude2026
Irondude2026
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids5
Views2,608
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BA_28pymx
Jun 23 at 10:01 PM
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truckdude
Jun 23 at 4:50 AM
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LH_qtjc3s
Jun 20 at 12:00 AM
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Jun 19 at 7:41 PM
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