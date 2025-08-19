1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Celebrated for its timeless Pininfarina styling and classic Italian roadster proportions, the Alfa Romeo Spider remained a distinctive open-top sports car into the early 1990s. The Series 4 Spider introduced subtle updates including integrated bumpers, improved safety features, and Bosch fuel injection, while retaining the model’s signature twin-cam engine and rear-wheel-drive layout.
Notably, the Series 4 was the first Alfa Spider with an automatic transmission option, and the update brought cohesive color-matched composite bumpers to the classic '60s design
This '91 Spider Veloce is finished in classic Rosso Alfa over a two-tone black and tan interior and is equipped with a black convertible soft top. Powered by a fuel-injected 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four paired with a three-speed ZF automatic transmission, this example has been registered in California since at least 1992.
This 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the seller with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 2.0L DOHC inline-four engine
3-speed ZF automatic transmission, limited-slip differential
Finished in Rosso Alfa with a black soft top
Two-tone black and tan leather interior
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Pininfarina design
2.0L DOHC inline-four engine
Bosch fuel injection
3-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted braking system
Independent front suspension with rear trailing arm setup
Black convertible soft top
Power antenna
Manual climate controls
Analog gauge cluster
Modifications
Lowered suspension
Black-upholstered seats
Sony CD player
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the tires were replaced within the last year
According to the seller and the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
2024:
Battery replaced
2021:
Drive belts and serpentine belt replaced
Transmission fluid and filter changed
Rear brake pads and rotors replaced
Cooling system serviced
Oil and filter changed
Alternator replaced
Brake fluid flushed
Known Imperfections
Various scratches in the paint, as shown in the gallery
Plastic windshield spray nozzle is broken off
Interior door panel trim is loose
Wear on inside and outside of fabric top
Odometer is inoperative
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992 and lists California registration history.
Included Items
Jack and toolkit
Spare tire
Additional Information:
From the seller: "I had prepaid the registration for 2025 but I did not do the smog test because we were not driving it... It has not been registered for 2026."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.