Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Thanks to groundbreaking all-aluminum construction, high-revving mid-engine balance, and everyday usability, the Acura NSX fundamentally redefined expectations for exotic sports cars. Developed with direct input from Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, the NSX’s chassis tuning and steering precision were honed at circuits like Suzuka, resulting in a level of driver engagement and confidence that gave its European contemporaries a true run for their money.

Early NSXs like this 1991 model feature a 3.0-liter V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. With an 8,000-rpm redline, the NSX delivered thrilling acceleration when new.

This 1991 Acura NSX is finished in Berlina Black over a black and red interior with fixed Recaro bucket seats featuring harnesses. Open its doors, which have been modified with butterfly-style hinges, and you'll find a Momo steering wheel on a quick-release hub, an aftermarket touchscreen audio system, and white-face gauges.

Outside, front-end conversion from Japanese tuner house Marga Hills, a carbon fiber hood and rear wing, aftermarket side skirts and rear bumper, and staggered 18" and 19" Rays Volk Racing alloy wheels that sit in front of aftermarket brakes with drilled rotors. The V6 breathes through a set of Pride headers and Comptech exhaust system, while the suspension combines a Stanceparts Air Cup Kit up front with KW Variant 2 coilovers at the rear.

This NSX spent its first two decades registered in Hawaii and it was later registered in Arizona and California, where the seller acquired it in 2010.

This modified 1991 Acura NSX is now offered at no reserve with service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

16-years-owned with documented service work totaling more than $35,000 invested

3.0L DOHC VTEC V6 engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration

Finished in Berlina Black over a red and black interior

Recaro seats, MOMO steering wheel, and a Pioneer/JBL stereo

Staggered 18” and 19” Rays Volk Racing GT-7 two-piece forged wheels

Factory Equipment

3.0L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

4-wheel independent suspension

Rear-wheel drive

Modifications

Exterior: Marga Hills front bumper VIS carbon fiber front decklid with custom latches Aftermarket side skirts and rear bumper with diffuser Pride Modulo-style carbon fiber rear wing NA2 rear bumper with Difflow diffuser NA2 taillights JDM fender indicators Butterfly door hinge conversion Ceramic coating

Interior: Red Recaro fixed bucket seats Red carpeting and floor mats MOMO steering wheel with Honda “H” horn button Works Bell quick-disconnect hub with lock Braum four-point harnesses Aftermarket shift knob Pioneer touchscreen with rearview camera JBL speakers ScienceofSpeed LCD screen

Engine: Pride headers Comptech exhaust system

Chassis: Stanceparts Air Cup Kit (front) Air compressor located under front hood KW Variant 2 coilovers (rear) Aftermarket braking components and drilled rotors Staggered 18”/19” RAYS Volk Racing GT-7 forged two-piece wheels



Servicing & Documentation

In late-2021, the car received more than $35,000 in mechanical servicing and recommissioning work at HQ Engineering in San Gabriel, California, with invoices documenting the extensive investment (see “Service Records” attached for additional details).

According to the attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work has been performed:

January 2026: Battery cable terminal ends replaced Fuel injection system flushed/serviced Engine oil and filter changed

February 2025: Passed emissions inspection



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2003: Accident reported, damage to front, vehicle towed

Damaged and missing lower driver side dashboard trim

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Crack on lower right portion of the front bumper

Faded rubber and body cladding

Air conditioning inoperable

Wear on armrest cover

Horn button inoperable

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Hawaii, Arizona, and California registration history. The car was acquired by the seller in 2010.