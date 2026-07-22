Modified 1991 Acura NSX 5-Speed
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Thanks to groundbreaking all-aluminum construction, high-revving mid-engine balance, and everyday usability, the Acura NSX fundamentally redefined expectations for exotic sports cars. Developed with direct input from Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, the NSX’s chassis tuning and steering precision were honed at circuits like Suzuka, resulting in a level of driver engagement and confidence that gave its European contemporaries a true run for their money.
Early NSXs like this 1991 model feature a 3.0-liter V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. With an 8,000-rpm redline, the NSX delivered thrilling acceleration when new.
This 1991 Acura NSX is finished in Berlina Black over a black and red interior with fixed Recaro bucket seats featuring harnesses. Open its doors, which have been modified with butterfly-style hinges, and you'll find a Momo steering wheel on a quick-release hub, an aftermarket touchscreen audio system, and white-face gauges.
Outside, front-end conversion from Japanese tuner house Marga Hills, a carbon fiber hood and rear wing, aftermarket side skirts and rear bumper, and staggered 18" and 19" Rays Volk Racing alloy wheels that sit in front of aftermarket brakes with drilled rotors. The V6 breathes through a set of Pride headers and Comptech exhaust system, while the suspension combines a Stanceparts Air Cup Kit up front with KW Variant 2 coilovers at the rear.
This NSX spent its first two decades registered in Hawaii and it was later registered in Arizona and California, where the seller acquired it in 2010.
This modified 1991 Acura NSX is now offered at no reserve with service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
16-years-owned with documented service work totaling more than $35,000 invested
3.0L DOHC VTEC V6 engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration
Finished in Berlina Black over a red and black interior
Recaro seats, MOMO steering wheel, and a Pioneer/JBL stereo
Staggered 18” and 19” Rays Volk Racing GT-7 two-piece forged wheels
Factory Equipment
3.0L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
4-wheel independent suspension
Rear-wheel drive
Modifications
Exterior:
Marga Hills front bumper
VIS carbon fiber front decklid with custom latches
Aftermarket side skirts and rear bumper with diffuser
Pride Modulo-style carbon fiber rear wing
NA2 rear bumper with Difflow diffuser
NA2 taillights
JDM fender indicators
Butterfly door hinge conversion
Ceramic coating
Interior:
Red Recaro fixed bucket seats
Red carpeting and floor mats
MOMO steering wheel with Honda “H” horn button
Works Bell quick-disconnect hub with lock
Braum four-point harnesses
Aftermarket shift knob
Pioneer touchscreen with rearview camera
JBL speakers
ScienceofSpeed LCD screen
Engine:
Pride headers
Comptech exhaust system
Chassis:
Stanceparts Air Cup Kit (front)
Air compressor located under front hood
KW Variant 2 coilovers (rear)
Aftermarket braking components and drilled rotors
Staggered 18”/19” RAYS Volk Racing GT-7 forged two-piece wheels
Servicing & Documentation
In late-2021, the car received more than $35,000 in mechanical servicing and recommissioning work at HQ Engineering in San Gabriel, California, with invoices documenting the extensive investment (see “Service Records” attached for additional details).
According to the attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work has been performed:
January 2026:
Battery cable terminal ends replaced
Fuel injection system flushed/serviced
Engine oil and filter changed
February 2025:
Passed emissions inspection
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2003: Accident reported, damage to front, vehicle towed
Damaged and missing lower driver side dashboard trim
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Crack on lower right portion of the front bumper
Faded rubber and body cladding
Air conditioning inoperable
Wear on armrest cover
Horn button inoperable
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Hawaii, Arizona, and California registration history. The car was acquired by the seller in 2010.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.