Description

Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter V8 producing 316 horsepower and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined and arguably most desirable iteration of the model.

This example is finished in Grand Prix White over a Black leather interior. While it was built with an automatic transmission, it has since been fitted with a 5-speed manual transmission reportedly installed by Carl Fausett of 928 Motorsports in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Following the seller’s acquisition in late 2023, this 928 S4 received a timing belt service, fuel system service, and Pirelli tires mounted.

This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in Grand Prix White over Black leather upholstery

5-speed manual transmission swap by Carl Fausett of 928Motorsports

Recent timing belt replacement in 2023

Showing approximately 73,100 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.0L DOHC V8 engine

Rear-mounted transaxle

Independent suspension with torsion bar rear

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Pop-up headlights

Power-adjustable sport seats

Power windows and mirrors

Air conditioning system

Cruise control

Power sunroof

Modifications

5-speed manual transmission swap performed by Carl Faust of 928 Motorsports

18” Turbo Twist alloy wheels

Battery disconnect switch

Aftermarket shift knob

Aftermarket CD head unit and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Pirelli tires with 2023 date codes

December 2023 – Service at Eurosport Automotive in Arvada, Colorado Coolant flushed Oil and filter changed Fuel filter replaced Fuel line/hose replaced Fuel pump and fuel pump relay replaced Fuel tank drained and cleaned Oil pan and oil pan gasket replaced/repaired Serpentine belt replaced Thermostat replaced Timing belt and tensioner/idler replaced Water pump and water pump gasket replaced



Known Imperfections

Clear coat peeling in areas

Imperfections on wheel faces

Wear on upholstered surfaces

Dashboard cracks

Corrosion around rear passenger window trim

Parasitic battery draw; battery disconnect switch installed as remedy

Ownership History

This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 was acquired by the seller in October 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in New York, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

Additional Information

From the seller, "The manual transmission swap was completed by Carl Fausett (928Motorsports), author of Peak 928 — one of the most respected names in the 928 community."