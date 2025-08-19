1990 Porsche 928 S4 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:15 PM UTC
Description
Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter V8 producing 316 horsepower and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined and arguably most desirable iteration of the model.
This example is finished in Grand Prix White over a Black leather interior. While it was built with an automatic transmission, it has since been fitted with a 5-speed manual transmission reportedly installed by Carl Fausett of 928 Motorsports in Neenah, Wisconsin.
Following the seller’s acquisition in late 2023, this 928 S4 received a timing belt service, fuel system service, and Pirelli tires mounted.
This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in Grand Prix White over Black leather upholstery
5-speed manual transmission swap by Carl Fausett of 928Motorsports
Recent timing belt replacement in 2023
Showing approximately 73,100 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.0L DOHC V8 engine
Rear-mounted transaxle
Independent suspension with torsion bar rear
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Pop-up headlights
Power-adjustable sport seats
Power windows and mirrors
Air conditioning system
Cruise control
Power sunroof
Modifications
5-speed manual transmission swap performed by Carl Faust of 928 Motorsports
18” Turbo Twist alloy wheels
Battery disconnect switch
Aftermarket shift knob
Aftermarket CD head unit and speakers
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Pirelli tires with 2023 date codes
December 2023 – Service at Eurosport Automotive in Arvada, Colorado
Coolant flushed
Oil and filter changed
Fuel filter replaced
Fuel line/hose replaced
Fuel pump and fuel pump relay replaced
Fuel tank drained and cleaned
Oil pan and oil pan gasket replaced/repaired
Serpentine belt replaced
Thermostat replaced
Timing belt and tensioner/idler replaced
Water pump and water pump gasket replaced
Known Imperfections
Clear coat peeling in areas
Imperfections on wheel faces
Wear on upholstered surfaces
Dashboard cracks
Corrosion around rear passenger window trim
Parasitic battery draw; battery disconnect switch installed as remedy
Ownership History
This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 was acquired by the seller in October 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in New York, Wisconsin, and Colorado.
Additional Information
From the seller, "The manual transmission swap was completed by Carl Fausett (928Motorsports), author of Peak 928 — one of the most respected names in the 928 community."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.