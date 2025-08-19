1990 Porsche 928 S4 5-Speed

6 days
$5,501
1990 Porsche 928 S4 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (47)

Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0JB2924LS860376
Mileage indicated73,100 Miles
LocationGolden, Colorado
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter V8 producing 316 horsepower and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined and arguably most desirable iteration of the model.

This example is finished in Grand Prix White over a Black leather interior. While it was built with an automatic transmission, it has since been fitted with a 5-speed manual transmission reportedly installed by Carl Fausett of 928 Motorsports in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Following the seller’s acquisition in late 2023, this 928 S4 received a timing belt service, fuel system service, and Pirelli tires mounted.

This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Grand Prix White over Black leather upholstery

  • 5-speed manual transmission swap by Carl Fausett of 928Motorsports

  • Recent timing belt replacement in 2023

  • Showing approximately 73,100 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L DOHC V8 engine

  • Rear-mounted transaxle

  • Independent suspension with torsion bar rear

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power-adjustable sport seats

  • Power windows and mirrors

  • Air conditioning system

  • Cruise control

  • Power sunroof

Modifications

  • 5-speed manual transmission swap performed by Carl Faust of 928 Motorsports

  • 18” Turbo Twist alloy wheels

  • Battery disconnect switch

  • Aftermarket shift knob

  • Aftermarket CD head unit and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Pirelli tires with 2023 date codes

  • December 2023 – Service at Eurosport Automotive in Arvada, Colorado

    • Coolant flushed

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Fuel filter replaced

    • Fuel line/hose replaced

    • Fuel pump and fuel pump relay replaced

    • Fuel tank drained and cleaned

    • Oil pan and oil pan gasket replaced/repaired

    • Serpentine belt replaced

    • Thermostat replaced

    • Timing belt and tensioner/idler replaced

    • Water pump and water pump gasket replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Clear coat peeling in areas

  • Imperfections on wheel faces

  • Wear on upholstered surfaces

  • Dashboard cracks

  • Corrosion around rear passenger window trim

  • Parasitic battery draw; battery disconnect switch installed as remedy

Ownership History

This 1990 Porsche 928 S4 was acquired by the seller in October 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and shows registration history in New York, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

Additional Information

From the seller, "The manual transmission swap was completed by Carl Fausett (928Motorsports), author of Peak 928 — one of the most respected names in the 928 community."

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Porsche 928 S4 5-Speed

Current bid
Robgambi
Robgambi
$5,501
Seller
Pm_928
Pm_928
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,533
How it works
Bids
Robgambi's avatar
Robgambi
Jun 22 at 10:22 PM
$5,501bid placed 
LnRngr01's avatar
LnRngr01
Jun 22 at 3:23 AM
$4,000bid placed 
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p's avatar
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
Jun 21 at 10:56 AM
$3,750bid placed 
Fot's avatar
Fot
Jun 20 at 3:12 PM
$3,500bid placed 
DeborahHemstreet_60's avatar
DeborahHemstreet_60
Jun 20 at 2:59 AM
$3,200bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026