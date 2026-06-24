Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Firebird was introduced in 1982 and was still based on GM’s F-body, though it was much more aerodynamic and lighter than its predecessor. The car would be GM’s most aerodynamic model to date, which helped to maintain performance in a world where the cost of gasoline demanded efficiency.

Rereleased for 1987, the Firebird Formula offered enthusiasts an affordable, "sleeper" muscle car that could outhandle many of its rivals. Formula models had a unique hood and stripped-down appearance and were equipped with Pontiac’s WS6 suspension package.

A driver’s airbag became standard, and the interior was updated for the 1990 model year. Production of the third-generation Firebird would end in 1992 with nearly a million units sold in North America over the decade-long run.

This ‘90 Firebird Formula shows 23,000 miles and was reportedly acquired from its original owner by the seller’s grandfather, who kept it in their collection until April 2025, when it was acquired by the seller.

The car is finished in Bright Red (81) with Formula graphics over Medium Dark Gray cloth upholstery. Power comes from a 5.0-liter V8 that features electronic fuel injection for a factory rating of 170 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque.

This 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula is now offered at no reserve with three sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Low mileage example

Long-term California history

Bright Red (81) with Formula graphics

Medium Dark Gray cloth upholstery

Fuel-injected 5.0L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

16" Hi-Tech Turbo aluminum wheels

WS6 performance package

Factory Equipment

Bright Red (81) with Formula graphics

Medium Dark Gray cloth upholstery

Fuel-injected 5.0L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

16" Hi-Tech Turbo aluminum wheels

WS6 performance package

Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Modifications

Air conditioning converted to utilize R134a refrigerant

Servicing & Documentation

Service performed in March 2025 totaled $3,786.64 and included fluid services, replacing the alternator, fuel pump, sending unit, water pump, battery, hood and hatch lifts, and tires, and converting the air conditioning system to R134a refrigerant

Recommended services from the March 2025 service included replacing the cylinder head valve stem seals, valve cover gaskets, muffler and tailpipes, heater core, and passenger-side headlight motor

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches

Sagging headliner

Worn hood insulation

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California and Arizona registration history, as well as several reporting gaps. The car was acquired in April 2025 by the seller, who notes they have added approximately 500 of its 23,000 shown miles.

Included Items

Three sets of keys

Manufacturer’s literature

Pontiac-branded adult-sized large t-shirt

Additional Information