Description

The Nissan 300ZX was fully redesigned for 1990, introducing the Z32 generation, a significant departure from its predecessor in every measurable way. Where the Z31 had drawn criticism for prioritizing comfort over driver engagement, the Z32 arrived as a purpose-built sports car with a wider stance, lower center of gravity, and an all-new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 producing 300 horsepower and 283 lb-ft of torque. This combination of performance, technology, and styling earned it a place on Car and Driver's Ten Best list for multiple consecutive years following its introduction.

This 1990 example is finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery. According to the seller, the car was originally purchased by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for use in tire testing, and the seller acquired it approximately one year later through an employee auction with less than 30,000 miles, a history consistent with the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which shows the car's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991 at 29,434 miles.

The seller reports that this 300ZXTT has remained in their ownership since, with a documented history of dealer and independent shop service in the Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio area. Reported service performed by the seller includes replacement of the ignition switch, coolant hoses, thermostat, left and right front suspension rods, all six fuel injectors, and the clutch assembly.

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered at no reserve with partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6

Five-speed manual transmission

Finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery

Seller-owned since 1992

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Limited-slip differential

16" alloy wheels

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

T-top roof panels

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Modifications

Sony stereo head-unit

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Goodyear Eagle Sport tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes

The following items are said to have been replaced by the seller (see gallery for partial records):

Ignition switch

Coolant hoses and thermostat

Power steering return hose

Valve cover gaskets

Left and right front suspension rods

Fuel injectors

Clutch assembly

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Wear on driver's seat and door panels

Paint chips on the rocker panels and door edges

Paint cracks on rear bumper (passenger side)

Power steering hoses reported to be seeping

Rear main seal reported to leak

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 1990 Nissan 300ZX Turbo was originally purchased new by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for tire testing purposes and acquired by the seller approximately one year later, through an employee auction, at 29,434 miles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991, with continuous Ohio registration through the most recent record.

Included Items