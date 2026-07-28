Auction ended.

34-Years-Owned 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/28/26
Result
34-Years-Owned 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (86)

Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1CZ24A4LX000311
Mileage indicated66,900 Miles
LocationTallmadge, Ohio
Engine3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSuper White
Interior colorBurgundy
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Nissan 300ZX was fully redesigned for 1990, introducing the Z32 generation, a significant departure from its predecessor in every measurable way. Where the Z31 had drawn criticism for prioritizing comfort over driver engagement, the Z32 arrived as a purpose-built sports car with a wider stance, lower center of gravity, and an all-new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 producing 300 horsepower and 283 lb-ft of torque. This combination of performance, technology, and styling earned it a place on Car and Driver's Ten Best list for multiple consecutive years following its introduction.

This 1990 example is finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery. According to the seller, the car was originally purchased by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for use in tire testing, and the seller acquired it approximately one year later through an employee auction with less than 30,000 miles, a history consistent with the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which shows the car's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991 at 29,434 miles.

The seller reports that this 300ZXTT has remained in their ownership since, with a documented history of dealer and independent shop service in the Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio area. Reported service performed by the seller includes replacement of the ignition switch, coolant hoses, thermostat, left and right front suspension rods, all six fuel injectors, and the clutch assembly.

This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered at no reserve with partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery

  • Seller-owned since 1992

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS

  • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Limited-slip differential

  • 16" alloy wheels

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • T-top roof panels

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Sony stereo head-unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Goodyear Eagle Sport tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes

The following items are said to have been replaced by the seller (see gallery for partial records):

  • Ignition switch

  • Coolant hoses and thermostat

  • Power steering return hose

  • Valve cover gaskets

  • Left and right front suspension rods

  • Fuel injectors

  • Clutch assembly

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear on driver's seat and door panels

  • Paint chips on the rocker panels and door edges

  • Paint cracks on rear bumper (passenger side)

  • Power steering hoses reported to be seeping

  • Rear main seal reported to leak

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 1990 Nissan 300ZX Turbo was originally purchased new by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for tire testing purposes and acquired by the seller approximately one year later, through an employee auction, at 29,434 miles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991, with continuous Ohio registration through the most recent record.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34-Years-Owned 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
RF_k3wu6m
RF_k3wu6m
$19,795
Seller
JM_v0n0bn
JM_v0n0bn
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids14
Views12,717

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RF_k3wu6m
Jul 28 at 6:19 PM
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