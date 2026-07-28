34-Years-Owned 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The Nissan 300ZX was fully redesigned for 1990, introducing the Z32 generation, a significant departure from its predecessor in every measurable way. Where the Z31 had drawn criticism for prioritizing comfort over driver engagement, the Z32 arrived as a purpose-built sports car with a wider stance, lower center of gravity, and an all-new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 producing 300 horsepower and 283 lb-ft of torque. This combination of performance, technology, and styling earned it a place on Car and Driver's Ten Best list for multiple consecutive years following its introduction.
This 1990 example is finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery. According to the seller, the car was originally purchased by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for use in tire testing, and the seller acquired it approximately one year later through an employee auction with less than 30,000 miles, a history consistent with the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which shows the car's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991 at 29,434 miles.
The seller reports that this 300ZXTT has remained in their ownership since, with a documented history of dealer and independent shop service in the Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio area. Reported service performed by the seller includes replacement of the ignition switch, coolant hoses, thermostat, left and right front suspension rods, all six fuel injectors, and the clutch assembly.
This 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered at no reserve with partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6
Five-speed manual transmission
Finished in Super White over burgundy cloth upholstery
Seller-owned since 1992
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.0L twin-turbocharged VG30DETT V6 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel independent suspension
Four-wheel power disc brakes with ABS
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Limited-slip differential
16" alloy wheels
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
T-top roof panels
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Modifications
Sony stereo head-unit
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Goodyear Eagle Sport tires with 2018 and 2019 date codes
The following items are said to have been replaced by the seller (see gallery for partial records):
Ignition switch
Coolant hoses and thermostat
Power steering return hose
Valve cover gaskets
Left and right front suspension rods
Fuel injectors
Clutch assembly
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Wear on driver's seat and door panels
Paint chips on the rocker panels and door edges
Paint cracks on rear bumper (passenger side)
Power steering hoses reported to be seeping
Rear main seal reported to leak
Ownership History
According to the seller, this 1990 Nissan 300ZX Turbo was originally purchased new by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for tire testing purposes and acquired by the seller approximately one year later, through an employee auction, at 29,434 miles. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the vehicle's first title issued in Tallmadge, Ohio in November 1991, with continuous Ohio registration through the most recent record.
Included Items
Partial service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.