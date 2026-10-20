Auction ended.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0

Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1290661F015334
Mileage indicated243,200 Kilometers
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine6.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible, Coupe
Exterior colorBlue Black
Interior colorAnthracite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Brabus’ early years under founder Bodo Buschmann built a reputation for transforming Mercedes-Benz models into even more exclusive and performance-focused machines. At a time when Brabus was establishing itself as one of the premier names in Mercedes-Benz tuning, the R129 proved to be the perfect canvas, combining the refinement of a luxury grand tourer with meaningful performance upgrades.

So it was only a matter of time before Brabus turned its attention to the 500 SL. Starting with the M119 V8, the company carried out its signature 6.0L conversion, highlighted by the displacement bump, higher flowing components, additional fueling, and distinctive red valve covers. Output climbed to approximately 402 horsepower, with production limited to just around 45 examples.

This car is one of those rare conversions: an early-production R129, it was delivered new in Germany during the summer of 1990 and finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Anthracite leather. It was factory-equipped with Mercedes-Benz's ASR (Acceleration Slip Regulation) system and ordered with desirable comfort features including air conditioning, heated seats, and headlamp wipers and washers.

It spent most of its life in Germany and is accompanied by its former German registration documents, along with a German technical inspection certificate issued in 2018 showing 232,320 kilometers on the odometer. Imported to Florida in 2023, it later joined the collection in which it resides today. The odometer now shows approximately 243,157 kilometers, or approximately 151,100 miles.

Riding on three-spoke Brabus Monoblock II "blade" wheels, it features a number of desirable Brabus components including a 300 km/h speedometer, front bumper, intake system, and exhaust. Equally suited to high-speed autobahn cruising or relaxed coastal drives, the R129 remains one of the finest Mercedes-Benz convertibles of its era, made even more compelling by its rare and highly desirable Brabus upgrades.

This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with old German registration documents, a glass hard top, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • One of approximately 45 R129 500 SLs converted by Brabus to 6.0L specification

  • Long-term German ownership before joining the current collection in 2023

  • Finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Anthracite leather upholstery

  • 18” Brabus Monoblock II wheels

  • Black soft top and glass hard top

  • Modified M119 6.0L V8

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Notable factory options include:

    • 283 – Draft Deflector

    • 444 – Tempomat (Cruise Control) And Airbag

    • 471 – Acceleration Skid Control (ASR)

    • 510 – Radio MB Exquisit With Traffic News Decoder (VK), With RDS (Becker)

    • 531 – Automatic Antenna

    • 551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System

    • 580 – Air Conditioner

    • 590 – Heat-Insulating Glass, All-Around, Heated Rear Window Pane (Laminated Glass)

    • 600 – Headlamp Wiper/Washer

    • 740 – Black Soft Top Fabric 9001

    • 810 – Sound System

    • 873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats

    • 880 – Closing System With Infrared Remote Control

    • 881 – Central Locking Inside For Roadster Storage Compartments

Modifications

  • Brabus build features:

    • Engine displacement increased to 6.0L

    • Upgraded intake and exhaust system

    • Upgraded front bumper

    • 18” Brabus wheels

    • 300km/h speedometer

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history after being imported to the U.S. in 2023. It was previously registered in Germany.

Included Items

  • German registration documents

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Documents: 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0

Sold to
JP11
JP11
$59,385
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids78
Views9,090

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