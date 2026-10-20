Description

Brabus’ early years under founder Bodo Buschmann built a reputation for transforming Mercedes-Benz models into even more exclusive and performance-focused machines. At a time when Brabus was establishing itself as one of the premier names in Mercedes-Benz tuning, the R129 proved to be the perfect canvas, combining the refinement of a luxury grand tourer with meaningful performance upgrades.

So it was only a matter of time before Brabus turned its attention to the 500 SL. Starting with the M119 V8, the company carried out its signature 6.0L conversion, highlighted by the displacement bump, higher flowing components, additional fueling, and distinctive red valve covers. Output climbed to approximately 402 horsepower, with production limited to just around 45 examples.

This car is one of those rare conversions: an early-production R129, it was delivered new in Germany during the summer of 1990 and finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Anthracite leather. It was factory-equipped with Mercedes-Benz's ASR (Acceleration Slip Regulation) system and ordered with desirable comfort features including air conditioning, heated seats, and headlamp wipers and washers.

It spent most of its life in Germany and is accompanied by its former German registration documents, along with a German technical inspection certificate issued in 2018 showing 232,320 kilometers on the odometer. Imported to Florida in 2023, it later joined the collection in which it resides today. The odometer now shows approximately 243,157 kilometers, or approximately 151,100 miles.

Riding on three-spoke Brabus Monoblock II "blade" wheels, it features a number of desirable Brabus components including a 300 km/h speedometer, front bumper, intake system, and exhaust. Equally suited to high-speed autobahn cruising or relaxed coastal drives, the R129 remains one of the finest Mercedes-Benz convertibles of its era, made even more compelling by its rare and highly desirable Brabus upgrades.

This 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL Brabus 6.0 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with old German registration documents, a glass hard top, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

One of approximately 45 R129 500 SLs converted by Brabus to 6.0L specification

Long-term German ownership before joining the current collection in 2023

Finished in Blue-Black Metallic over Anthracite leather upholstery

18” Brabus Monoblock II wheels

Black soft top and glass hard top

Modified M119 6.0L V8

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Notable factory options include: 283 – Draft Deflector 444 – Tempomat (Cruise Control) And Airbag 471 – Acceleration Skid Control (ASR) 510 – Radio MB Exquisit With Traffic News Decoder (VK), With RDS (Becker) 531 – Automatic Antenna 551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System 580 – Air Conditioner 590 – Heat-Insulating Glass, All-Around, Heated Rear Window Pane (Laminated Glass) 600 – Headlamp Wiper/Washer 740 – Black Soft Top Fabric 9001 810 – Sound System 873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats 880 – Closing System With Infrared Remote Control 881 – Central Locking Inside For Roadster Storage Compartments



Modifications

Brabus build features: Engine displacement increased to 6.0L Upgraded intake and exhaust system Upgraded front bumper 18” Brabus wheels 300km/h speedometer



Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history after being imported to the U.S. in 2023. It was previously registered in Germany.

Included Items

German registration documents

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com