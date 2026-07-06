Description

The original NA-generation Miata arrived in 1990 as a back-to-basics revival of the lightweight British roadster formula, executed with Japanese reliability and none of the electrical gremlins that had made cars like the MGB and Triumph Spitfire a leap of faith for owners. Its combination of a rev-happy twin-cam four, a 5-speed manual gearbox, and near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution made it an instant classic

This first-year NA Miata was acquired by the seller in 2013 and now shows just under 20,000 miles. Early examples are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four, and this example features a cassette head unit, manual windows, and 14" alloy wheels wearing Hankook tires. A wood shift knob has been fitted.

This 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered with a white hardtop and stand, a wind deflector, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Early NA MX-5 Miata

13 years under current ownership

Showing approximately 19,700 miles

Finished in red over black interior

White removable hardtop included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

1.6-liter DOHC inline-4 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Power-assisted brakes and steering

Four-wheel disc brakes

14-inch alloy wheels

Manually operated black soft top

Pop-up headlights

Cloth bucket seats

AM/FM cassette stereo

Manual windows

Modifications

Wooden shift knob

Side stripes

Servicing & Documentation

Hankook tires with 2020 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Wear on driver-side seat outer bolster

Scuffing on driver-side door sill

Ownership History

This 1990 Mazda Miata MX-5 was acquired by the seller in 2013 from the original owner, reportedly showing less than 10,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in New Jersey, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Included Items