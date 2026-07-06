Auction ended.

20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NA3516L0150706
Mileage indicated19,700 Miles
LocationHampstead, North Carolina
Engine1.6L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The original NA-generation Miata arrived in 1990 as a back-to-basics revival of the lightweight British roadster formula, executed with Japanese reliability and none of the electrical gremlins that had made cars like the MGB and Triumph Spitfire a leap of faith for owners. Its combination of a rev-happy twin-cam four, a 5-speed manual gearbox, and near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution made it an instant classic

This first-year NA Miata was acquired by the seller in 2013 and now shows just under 20,000 miles. Early examples are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four, and this example features a cassette head unit, manual windows, and 14" alloy wheels wearing Hankook tires. A wood shift knob has been fitted.

This 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered with a white hardtop and stand, a wind deflector, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Early NA MX-5 Miata

  • 13 years under current ownership

  • Showing approximately 19,700 miles

  • Finished in red over black interior

  • White removable hardtop included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 1.6-liter DOHC inline-4 engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Power-assisted brakes and steering

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14-inch alloy wheels

  • Manually operated black soft top

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Cloth bucket seats

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Manual windows

Modifications

  • Wooden shift knob

  • Side stripes

Servicing & Documentation

  • Hankook tires with 2020 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on driver-side seat outer bolster

  • Scuffing on driver-side door sill

Ownership History

This 1990 Mazda Miata MX-5 was acquired by the seller in 2013 from the original owner, reportedly showing less than 10,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in New Jersey, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • White removable hardtop

  • Wind deflector

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed

Sold to
NigelFox
NigelFox
$11,075
Seller
Miata-1990-Immaculate
Miata-1990-Immaculate
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids28
Views6,293

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NigelFox
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