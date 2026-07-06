20k-Mile 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
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Description
The original NA-generation Miata arrived in 1990 as a back-to-basics revival of the lightweight British roadster formula, executed with Japanese reliability and none of the electrical gremlins that had made cars like the MGB and Triumph Spitfire a leap of faith for owners. Its combination of a rev-happy twin-cam four, a 5-speed manual gearbox, and near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution made it an instant classic
This first-year NA Miata was acquired by the seller in 2013 and now shows just under 20,000 miles. Early examples are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four, and this example features a cassette head unit, manual windows, and 14" alloy wheels wearing Hankook tires. A wood shift knob has been fitted.
This 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata is offered with a white hardtop and stand, a wind deflector, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Early NA MX-5 Miata
13 years under current ownership
Showing approximately 19,700 miles
Finished in red over black interior
White removable hardtop included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
1.6-liter DOHC inline-4 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Power-assisted brakes and steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
14-inch alloy wheels
Manually operated black soft top
Pop-up headlights
Cloth bucket seats
AM/FM cassette stereo
Manual windows
Modifications
Wooden shift knob
Side stripes
Servicing & Documentation
Hankook tires with 2020 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Wear on driver-side seat outer bolster
Scuffing on driver-side door sill
Ownership History
This 1990 Mazda Miata MX-5 was acquired by the seller in 2013 from the original owner, reportedly showing less than 10,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in New Jersey, Maryland, and North Carolina.
Included Items
White removable hardtop
Wind deflector
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.