Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1975 as the successor to the E-Type, the Jaguar XJ-S matured over its long production run into a refined and luxurious grand tourer, blending distinctive British styling with smooth V12 performance. By 1990, the model benefited from continuous development, offering improved comfort, reliability, and drivability, while the limited-production Classic Collection edition added special trim and enhanced features to commemorate the model’s legacy, showcasing effortless power delivery, a composed ride, and a richly appointed interior.

This 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible was refinished in its current two-tone black and silver exterior featuring leapers on the hood over a Doeskin leather cabin with a black power-operated soft top. The interior features classic Jaguar craftsmanship with wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a full complement of analog gauges.

Equipment includes heated power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo system. Riding on silver-finished 15-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels and equipped with a limited-slip differential, this XJ-S offers both comfort and grand touring capability.

Showing approximately 75,500 miles, 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with accessories, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Classic Collection trim XJ-S Convertible

Powered by a 5.3L V12 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential

Refinished in custom two-tone black and silver with Jaguar leapers on bonnet

Doeskin leather interior with burl wood veneer accents

Factory Equipment

5.3L V12

3-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

15” silver-finished cross-spoke alloy wheels

Black power-operated convertible soft top

Doeskin leather upholstery

Heated power-adjustable seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Fog lights

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

160-mph speedometer and 6,500-rpm redline tachometer

Auxiliary gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level

Power antenna and dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

Refinished in a custom two-tone black and silver exterior with Jaguar leapers on bonnet

Servicing

From the seller: “The car has always been garage-kept and never driven in the rain, and it’s clearly been well cared for throughout its life. It appears to remain largely original, though items like the tires, paint, and possibly the top have been replaced, with no formal records available. While there are a few very minor cosmetic imperfections typical of age, nothing detracts from the overall presentation. It runs and presents well but would benefit from a professional detail to bring it to the next level.”

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2017: Vehicle reported stolen

Driver window switch contacts can be sticky but function properly

Parking brake warning light intermittently remains illuminated

Two small indents on right rear underbody behind the wheel

Bonnet requires slight adjustment for perfect alignment

Checking visible in wood trim on center console

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Driver-side window rubber seal deterioration

Chip in upper driver-side window glass

Scratch on chrome right front bumper

Missing battery cover

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and shows registration history in California and Washington.

From the seller: "Due to a loss in the family came a big move, and in that move no receipts or documents were recovered. When the car was stolen it was found just a few miles away unharmed. The custom paint over the original black was an expensive one. The vehicle shows no signs of rust and seems to be a fine example."

Included Items