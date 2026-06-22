1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1975 as the successor to the E-Type, the Jaguar XJ-S matured over its long production run into a refined and luxurious grand tourer, blending distinctive British styling with smooth V12 performance. By 1990, the model benefited from continuous development, offering improved comfort, reliability, and drivability, while the limited-production Classic Collection edition added special trim and enhanced features to commemorate the model’s legacy, showcasing effortless power delivery, a composed ride, and a richly appointed interior.
This 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible was refinished in its current two-tone black and silver exterior featuring leapers on the hood over a Doeskin leather cabin with a black power-operated soft top. The interior features classic Jaguar craftsmanship with wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a full complement of analog gauges.
Equipment includes heated power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo system. Riding on silver-finished 15-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels and equipped with a limited-slip differential, this XJ-S offers both comfort and grand touring capability.
Showing approximately 75,500 miles, 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with accessories, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Classic Collection trim XJ-S Convertible
Powered by a 5.3L V12 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential
Refinished in custom two-tone black and silver with Jaguar leapers on bonnet
Doeskin leather interior with burl wood veneer accents
Factory Equipment
5.3L V12
3-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
15” silver-finished cross-spoke alloy wheels
Black power-operated convertible soft top
Doeskin leather upholstery
Heated power-adjustable seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Fog lights
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
160-mph speedometer and 6,500-rpm redline tachometer
Auxiliary gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level
Power antenna and dual exhaust outlets
Modifications
Refinished in a custom two-tone black and silver exterior with Jaguar leapers on bonnet
Servicing
From the seller: “The car has always been garage-kept and never driven in the rain, and it’s clearly been well cared for throughout its life. It appears to remain largely original, though items like the tires, paint, and possibly the top have been replaced, with no formal records available. While there are a few very minor cosmetic imperfections typical of age, nothing detracts from the overall presentation. It runs and presents well but would benefit from a professional detail to bring it to the next level.”
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2017: Vehicle reported stolen
Driver window switch contacts can be sticky but function properly
Parking brake warning light intermittently remains illuminated
Two small indents on right rear underbody behind the wheel
Bonnet requires slight adjustment for perfect alignment
Checking visible in wood trim on center console
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Driver-side window rubber seal deterioration
Chip in upper driver-side window glass
Scratch on chrome right front bumper
Missing battery cover
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and shows registration history in California and Washington.
From the seller: "Due to a loss in the family came a big move, and in that move no receipts or documents were recovered. When the car was stolen it was found just a few miles away unharmed. The custom paint over the original black was an expensive one. The vehicle shows no signs of rust and seems to be a fine example."
Included Items
Spare tire with cover
Factory literature
Two sets of keys
Car duster
Boot cover
Car cover
Toolkit
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.