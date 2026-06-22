Auction ended.

1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJTW4841LC175324
Mileage indicated75,500 Miles
LocationPort Angeles, Washington
Engine5.3L V12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1975 as the successor to the E-Type, the Jaguar XJ-S matured over its long production run into a refined and luxurious grand tourer, blending distinctive British styling with smooth V12 performance. By 1990, the model benefited from continuous development, offering improved comfort, reliability, and drivability, while the limited-production Classic Collection edition added special trim and enhanced features to commemorate the model’s legacy, showcasing effortless power delivery, a composed ride, and a richly appointed interior.

This 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible was refinished in its current two-tone black and silver exterior featuring leapers on the hood over a Doeskin leather cabin with a black power-operated soft top. The interior features classic Jaguar craftsmanship with wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a full complement of analog gauges.

Equipment includes heated power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo system. Riding on silver-finished 15-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels and equipped with a limited-slip differential, this XJ-S offers both comfort and grand touring capability.

Showing approximately 75,500 miles, 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with accessories, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Classic Collection trim XJ-S Convertible

  • Powered by a 5.3L V12 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential

  • Refinished in custom two-tone black and silver with Jaguar leapers on bonnet

  • Doeskin leather interior with burl wood veneer accents

Factory Equipment

  • 5.3L V12

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • 15” silver-finished cross-spoke alloy wheels

  • Black power-operated convertible soft top

  • Doeskin leather upholstery

  • Heated power-adjustable seats

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Fog lights

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 160-mph speedometer and 6,500-rpm redline tachometer

  • Auxiliary gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level

  • Power antenna and dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

  • Refinished in a custom two-tone black and silver exterior with Jaguar leapers on bonnet

Servicing

From the seller: “The car has always been garage-kept and never driven in the rain, and it’s clearly been well cared for throughout its life. It appears to remain largely original, though items like the tires, paint, and possibly the top have been replaced, with no formal records available. While there are a few very minor cosmetic imperfections typical of age, nothing detracts from the overall presentation. It runs and presents well but would benefit from a professional detail to bring it to the next level.”

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2017: Vehicle reported stolen

  • Driver window switch contacts can be sticky but function properly

  • Parking brake warning light intermittently remains illuminated

  • Two small indents on right rear underbody behind the wheel

  • Bonnet requires slight adjustment for perfect alignment

  • Checking visible in wood trim on center console

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Driver-side window rubber seal deterioration

  • Chip in upper driver-side window glass

  • Scratch on chrome right front bumper

  • Missing battery cover

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and shows registration history in California and Washington.

From the seller: "Due to a loss in the family came a big move, and in that move no receipts or documents were recovered. When the car was stolen it was found just a few miles away unharmed. The custom paint over the original black was an expensive one. The vehicle shows no signs of rust and seems to be a fine example."

Included Items

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Factory literature

  • Two sets of keys

  • Car duster

  • Boot cover

  • Car cover

  • Toolkit

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Jaguar XJ-S Classic Collection V12 Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
MichaelS_DFWcarguy
MichaelS_DFWcarguy
$10,968
Seller
MelindaGardner_157w
MelindaGardner_157w
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Bids22
Views11,038
Bids
MichaelS_DFWcarguy's avatar
MichaelS_DFWcarguy
Jun 22 at 6:29 PM
$10,250bid placed 
ncra321's avatar
ncra321
Jun 22 at 2:42 PM
$10,000bid placed 
MichaelS_DFWcarguy's avatar
MichaelS_DFWcarguy
Jun 16 at 8:12 PM
$8,950bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 16 at 8:07 PM
$8,678bid placed 
MichaelS_DFWcarguy's avatar
MichaelS_DFWcarguy
Jun 16 at 1:21 AM
$8,400bid placed 

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