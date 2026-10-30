Auction ended.

1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/30/26
Result
1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (97)

Ended Oct 30, 2026 at 8:52 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAPP64R9LH101944
Mileage indicated74,100 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine3.8L Supercharged V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Red
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Open Walk Around
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1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Engine Bay & Interior
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1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Start Up
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1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Start Up & Idle
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1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Exterior Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for 1989, the 10th generation Ford Thunderbird represented the Detroit automaker's effort to combine personal luxury, advanced engineering, and high performance in a modern rear-wheel-drive package.

Built at Ford's Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant, the “new” Thunderbird rode on Ford’s advanced MN12 platform and featured a 9” longer wheelbase than the previous generation, along with a four-wheel independent suspension.

The 1990 Super Coupe (SC) model received a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that produced 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful American coupes of its era. Additional SC features included four-wheel disc brakes with available ABS, and aerodynamic styling that reflected Ford’s focus on technology and performance.

This example is finished in Bright Red paint and was ordered with numerous factory options: an automatic transmission, black leather upholstery, six-way power passenger seat, power moonroof, anti-theft system, JBL AM/FM stereo with cassette, power antenna, and clearcoat. The sports car also has tinted glass, dual exhaust, sport seats with power side bolsters, power windows and locks, and an analog performance instrument cluster with a tachometer.

This 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a window sticker, an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 3.8L supercharged V6

  • Automatic overdrive transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red (E4) over black leather

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • 16” aluminum alloy wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include

  • Preferred Equipment Package 157:

    • Electronic AM/FM stereo with cassette

    • 6-way power passenger seat

    • Rear defroster

    • Power Equipment Group

    • Luxury Group

  • Leather seating surfaces

  • Anti-theft system

  • Power moonroof

  • Automatic transmission

  • P225/60R16 performance tires

  • Premium cassette stereo with premium sound

  • Power antenna

  • Ford JBL audio system

Known Imperfections

  • Some cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Leather upholstery is worn

  • Rearview mirror is detached from the windshield

  • Brakes require service

  • Kelly tires are worn and cracked

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car in 2017.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner’s manual and guides

  • Temporary spare and lug wrench

  • Rearview mirror

Additional Information

The seller states, “The brakes work, but they need an adjustment/upgrade.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Busfun
Busfun
$10,352
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 30, 2026 at 8:52 PM UTC
Bids22
Views7,003

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Busfun
Oct 30 at 8:50 PM
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