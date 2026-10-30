1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe
Ended Oct 30, 2026 at 8:52 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Redesigned for 1989, the 10th generation Ford Thunderbird represented the Detroit automaker's effort to combine personal luxury, advanced engineering, and high performance in a modern rear-wheel-drive package.
Built at Ford's Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant, the “new” Thunderbird rode on Ford’s advanced MN12 platform and featured a 9” longer wheelbase than the previous generation, along with a four-wheel independent suspension.
The 1990 Super Coupe (SC) model received a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that produced 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful American coupes of its era. Additional SC features included four-wheel disc brakes with available ABS, and aerodynamic styling that reflected Ford’s focus on technology and performance.
This example is finished in Bright Red paint and was ordered with numerous factory options: an automatic transmission, black leather upholstery, six-way power passenger seat, power moonroof, anti-theft system, JBL AM/FM stereo with cassette, power antenna, and clearcoat. The sports car also has tinted glass, dual exhaust, sport seats with power side bolsters, power windows and locks, and an analog performance instrument cluster with a tachometer.
This 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a window sticker, an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
3.8L supercharged V6
Automatic overdrive transmission
Finished in Bright Red (E4) over black leather
Four-wheel independent suspension
16” aluminum alloy wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include
Preferred Equipment Package 157:
Electronic AM/FM stereo with cassette
6-way power passenger seat
Rear defroster
Power Equipment Group
Luxury Group
Leather seating surfaces
Anti-theft system
Power moonroof
Automatic transmission
P225/60R16 performance tires
Premium cassette stereo with premium sound
Power antenna
Ford JBL audio system
Known Imperfections
Some cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Leather upholstery is worn
Rearview mirror is detached from the windshield
Brakes require service
Kelly tires are worn and cracked
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car in 2017.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner’s manual and guides
Temporary spare and lug wrench
Rearview mirror
Additional Information
The seller states, “The brakes work, but they need an adjustment/upgrade.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.