Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for 1989, the 10th generation Ford Thunderbird represented the Detroit automaker's effort to combine personal luxury, advanced engineering, and high performance in a modern rear-wheel-drive package.

Built at Ford's Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant, the “new” Thunderbird rode on Ford’s advanced MN12 platform and featured a 9” longer wheelbase than the previous generation, along with a four-wheel independent suspension.

The 1990 Super Coupe (SC) model received a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that produced 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful American coupes of its era. Additional SC features included four-wheel disc brakes with available ABS, and aerodynamic styling that reflected Ford’s focus on technology and performance.

This example is finished in Bright Red paint and was ordered with numerous factory options: an automatic transmission, black leather upholstery, six-way power passenger seat, power moonroof, anti-theft system, JBL AM/FM stereo with cassette, power antenna, and clearcoat. The sports car also has tinted glass, dual exhaust, sport seats with power side bolsters, power windows and locks, and an analog performance instrument cluster with a tachometer.

This 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a window sticker, an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

3.8L supercharged V6

Automatic overdrive transmission

Finished in Bright Red (E4) over black leather

Four-wheel independent suspension

16” aluminum alloy wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include

Preferred Equipment Package 157: Electronic AM/FM stereo with cassette 6-way power passenger seat Rear defroster Power Equipment Group Luxury Group

Leather seating surfaces

Anti-theft system

Power moonroof

Automatic transmission

P225/60R16 performance tires

Premium cassette stereo with premium sound

Power antenna

Ford JBL audio system

Known Imperfections

Some cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Leather upholstery is worn

Rearview mirror is detached from the windshield

Brakes require service

Kelly tires are worn and cracked

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan. The current owner acquired the car in 2017.

Included Items

Window sticker

Owner’s manual and guides

Temporary spare and lug wrench

Rearview mirror

Additional Information

The seller states, “The brakes work, but they need an adjustment/upgrade.”