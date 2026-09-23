Description

Description

The 1990 Dodge Ram W150 half-ton pickup came from the final years of Dodge’s first-generation Ram truck era, which ran from 1981 to 1993. Built on the long-running D/W-series platform, the W150 was designed as a durable work truck and recreational 4x4, offering regular and extended cab configurations. Buyers could choose from a 3.9L V6, 5.2L V8, or 5.9L V8 engine, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. By 1990, fuel injection had improved performance and drivability compared with earlier models.

This 1990 Power Ram W150 is equipped with a 5.2L V8, which sends power to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The body is refinished in gray with red tailgate lettering and rides on 15" alloy wheels mounted with 33" off-road tries. Aftermarket headlights are surrounded by bright grille trim, complemented by polished bumpers and mirror caps.

The cab features a bench seat upholstered in tan vinyl and equipped with headrests and shoulder belts. A two-spoke steering wheel fronts a color-coordinated dashboard housing a stock AM/FM stereo.

This 1990 W150 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX vehicle history report and clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Powered by a fuel-injected 5.2L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in gray

Tan vinyl upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

Bright trim and polished bumpers

AM/FM stereo

Modifications

LED headlights

Red tailgate lettering

15” allow wheels

Receiver hitch

Service & Documentation

The tires show 2010 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Scratches and other imperfections in the finish

Left door panel is held by aftermarket fasteners

Interior shows wear and cracked vinyl floor cover

Corrosion on underbody components

Oil leak

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this 1990 W150 in December 2024.

The CARFAX Vehicle history report shows registration history in Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan, from an initial entry in September 1993. There is a gap in reporting from September 1993 to September 2000.

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.