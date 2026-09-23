Auction ended.

1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4

Bid to $7,500 on 09/23/26
Result
1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1B7HM06Y5LS708676
Mileage indicated136,500 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.2L
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4 Exterior Walk Around
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1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4 Open Walk Around
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1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4 Engine Bay & Interior
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1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4 Start Up & Ride Along
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1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4 Ride Along
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Description

Description 

The 1990 Dodge Ram W150 half-ton pickup came from the final years of Dodge’s first-generation Ram truck era, which ran from 1981 to 1993. Built on the long-running D/W-series platform, the W150 was designed as a durable work truck and recreational 4x4, offering regular and extended cab configurations. Buyers could choose from a 3.9L V6, 5.2L V8, or 5.9L V8 engine, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. By 1990, fuel injection had improved performance and drivability compared with earlier models.  

This 1990 Power Ram W150 is equipped with a 5.2L V8, which sends power to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.  

The body is refinished in gray with red tailgate lettering and rides on 15" alloy wheels mounted with 33" off-road tries. Aftermarket headlights are surrounded by bright grille trim, complemented by polished bumpers and mirror caps.  

The cab features a bench seat upholstered in tan vinyl and equipped with headrests and shoulder belts. A two-spoke steering wheel fronts a color-coordinated dashboard housing a stock AM/FM stereo.   

This 1990 W150 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX vehicle history report and clean Michigan title.  

Highlights 

  • Powered by a fuel-injected 5.2L V8 

  • Four-speed automatic transmission 

  • Refinished in gray 

  • Tan vinyl upholstery 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report 

Factory Equipment 

  • Dual-range transfer case 

  • Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes 

  • Bright trim and polished bumpers 

  • AM/FM stereo 

Modifications 

  • LED headlights 

  • Red tailgate lettering 

  • 15” allow wheels 

  • Receiver hitch 

Service & Documentation 

  • The tires show 2010 date codes 

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report  

Known Imperfections 

  • Scratches and other imperfections in the finish 

  • Left door panel is held by aftermarket fasteners 

  • Interior shows wear and cracked vinyl floor cover 

  • Corrosion on underbody components 

  • Oil leak 

Ownership History 

The current owner acquired this 1990 W150 in December 2024.  

The CARFAX Vehicle history report shows registration history in Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan, from an initial entry in September 1993. There is a gap in reporting from September 1993 to September 2000.  

Additional Information 

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4

Last bid
Harvwallbanger
Harvwallbanger
$7,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
Bids18
Views5,023

Comments & bids

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Harvwallbanger's avatar
Harvwallbanger
Sep 23 at 6:39 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Cindysam's avatar
Cindysam
Sep 23 at 5:49 PM
$7,250bid placed 
Riff73's avatar
Riff73
Sep 23 at 4:45 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Harvwallbanger's avatar
Harvwallbanger
Sep 23 at 1:03 PM
$6,750bid placed 
187bowwey's avatar
187bowwey
Sep 22 at 3:25 PM
$6,500bid placed 
hectorRivera_nc9k's avatar
hectorRivera_nc9k
Sep 16 at 4:54 AM
$5,500bid placed 
TimothyLavear_8ygu's avatar
TimothyLavear_8ygu
Sep 15 at 3:08 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Jim-v2w12199's avatar
Jim-v2w12199
Sep 13 at 11:08 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 12 at 11:15 AM
$4,500bid placed 
Tc_730rzu's avatar
Tc_730rzu
Sep 12 at 4:03 AM
$4,000bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 12 at 2:58 AM
$3,800bid placed 
Rq_vtp32n's avatar
Rq_vtp32n
Sep 11 at 8:41 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 11 at 3:07 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 11 at 3:06 PM
$2,100bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 11 at 3:02 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 11 at 2:52 PM
$1,300bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 11 at 2:49 PM
$1,200bid placed 
Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 10 at 3:08 AM
$100bid placed 

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