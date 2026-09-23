1990 Dodge Power Ram W150 5.2L 4×4
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
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Description
Description
The 1990 Dodge Ram W150 half-ton pickup came from the final years of Dodge’s first-generation Ram truck era, which ran from 1981 to 1993. Built on the long-running D/W-series platform, the W150 was designed as a durable work truck and recreational 4x4, offering regular and extended cab configurations. Buyers could choose from a 3.9L V6, 5.2L V8, or 5.9L V8 engine, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. By 1990, fuel injection had improved performance and drivability compared with earlier models.
This 1990 Power Ram W150 is equipped with a 5.2L V8, which sends power to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
The body is refinished in gray with red tailgate lettering and rides on 15" alloy wheels mounted with 33" off-road tries. Aftermarket headlights are surrounded by bright grille trim, complemented by polished bumpers and mirror caps.
The cab features a bench seat upholstered in tan vinyl and equipped with headrests and shoulder belts. A two-spoke steering wheel fronts a color-coordinated dashboard housing a stock AM/FM stereo.
This 1990 W150 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX vehicle history report and clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Powered by a fuel-injected 5.2L V8
Four-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in gray
Tan vinyl upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes
Bright trim and polished bumpers
AM/FM stereo
Modifications
LED headlights
Red tailgate lettering
15” allow wheels
Receiver hitch
Service & Documentation
The tires show 2010 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Scratches and other imperfections in the finish
Left door panel is held by aftermarket fasteners
Interior shows wear and cracked vinyl floor cover
Corrosion on underbody components
Oil leak
Ownership History
The current owner acquired this 1990 W150 in December 2024.
The CARFAX Vehicle history report shows registration history in Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan, from an initial entry in September 1993. There is a gap in reporting from September 1993 to September 2000.
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.