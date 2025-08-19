34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
By 1990, Chevrolet's Suburban had become one of the most versatile vehicles on American roads, combining full-size truck capability with seating for up to nine passengers and a cavernous cargo area. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim added upgraded interior appointments and convenience features, making the Suburban equally suited to family road trips, towing duties, and daily use.
This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado was purchased by the seller from its original owner in the early-1990s, and it is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission Finished in white over blue velour upholstery, it features front bucket seats, second- and third-row bench seating, and woodgrain interior trim, as well as running boards, a hood wind deflector, a receiver hitch, 15-inch eight-hole wheels, and a Kenwood stereo with USB connectivity.
The seller reports that the tires, shocks, and other components have been replaced, and the heater core and climate-control system was serviced in 2024.
This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
With the seller since 1992
5.7L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white over blue velour cloth interior
Front bucket seats and two rows of bench seating
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Silverado trim package
15” eight-hole wheels
Woodgrain interior trim
Power steering
Power brakes
Modifications
Kenwood stereo with remote and USB connectivity
Hood wind deflector
Running boards
Receiver hitch
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:
Tires
Alternator
Shocks
Spark plugs
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report further documents the following service work:
2024: Heater core replacement and cooling-system serviced
2023: Transmission seal replacement
2022: Transmission mount, fluid, and filter replaced
Known Imperfections
Thin paint that is worn through in areas
Corrosion visible on the roof and hood paint shows deterioration
Rust spots on the driver-side rear quarter panel
Some dents in the driver-side rear door
Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components
Exterior tailgate window switch inoperable
Headliner fabric separating from backing material
Air-conditioning system leaks coolant
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the Suburban registration history in Florida and New York. The seller states they purchased the vehicle from its original owner in 1992.
Included Items
Full size spare tire with carpet cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.