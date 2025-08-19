Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

By 1990, Chevrolet's Suburban had become one of the most versatile vehicles on American roads, combining full-size truck capability with seating for up to nine passengers and a cavernous cargo area. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim added upgraded interior appointments and convenience features, making the Suburban equally suited to family road trips, towing duties, and daily use.

This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado was purchased by the seller from its original owner in the early-1990s, and it is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission Finished in white over blue velour upholstery, it features front bucket seats, second- and third-row bench seating, and woodgrain interior trim, as well as running boards, a hood wind deflector, a receiver hitch, 15-inch eight-hole wheels, and a Kenwood stereo with USB connectivity.

The seller reports that the tires, shocks, and other components have been replaced, and the heater core and climate-control system was serviced in 2024.

This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With the seller since 1992

5.7L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white over blue velour cloth interior

Front bucket seats and two rows of bench seating

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Silverado trim package

15” eight-hole wheels

Woodgrain interior trim

Power steering

Power brakes

Modifications

Kenwood stereo with remote and USB connectivity

Hood wind deflector

Running boards

Receiver hitch

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:

Tires

Alternator

Shocks

Spark plugs

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report further documents the following service work:

2024: Heater core replacement and cooling-system serviced

2023: Transmission seal replacement

2022: Transmission mount, fluid, and filter replaced

Known Imperfections

Thin paint that is worn through in areas

Corrosion visible on the roof and hood paint shows deterioration

Rust spots on the driver-side rear quarter panel

Some dents in the driver-side rear door

Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components

Exterior tailgate window switch inoperable

Headliner fabric separating from backing material

Air-conditioning system leaks coolant

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the Suburban registration history in Florida and New York. The seller states they purchased the vehicle from its original owner in 1992.

Included Items