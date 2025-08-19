34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado

No reserve
7 days
$1,900
34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GNER16K6LF136619
Mileage indicated155,000 Miles
LocationRochester, New York
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck, SUV
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

By 1990, Chevrolet's Suburban had become one of the most versatile vehicles on American roads, combining full-size truck capability with seating for up to nine passengers and a cavernous cargo area. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim added upgraded interior appointments and convenience features, making the Suburban equally suited to family road trips, towing duties, and daily use.

This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado was purchased by the seller from its original owner in the early-1990s, and it is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission Finished in white over blue velour upholstery, it features front bucket seats, second- and third-row bench seating, and woodgrain interior trim, as well as running boards, a hood wind deflector, a receiver hitch, 15-inch eight-hole wheels, and a Kenwood stereo with USB connectivity.

The seller reports that the tires, shocks, and other components have been replaced, and the heater core and climate-control system was serviced in 2024.

This 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 1992

  • 5.7L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in white over blue velour cloth interior

  • Front bucket seats and two rows of bench seating

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Silverado trim package

  • 15” eight-hole wheels

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

Modifications

  • Kenwood stereo with remote and USB connectivity

  • Hood wind deflector

  • Running boards

  • Receiver hitch

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:

  • Tires

  • Alternator

  • Shocks

  • Spark plugs

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report further documents the following service work:

  • 2024: Heater core replacement and cooling-system serviced

  • 2023: Transmission seal replacement

  • 2022: Transmission mount, fluid, and filter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Thin paint that is worn through in areas

  • Corrosion visible on the roof and hood paint shows deterioration

  • Rust spots on the driver-side rear quarter panel

  • Some dents in the driver-side rear door

  • Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components

  • Exterior tailgate window switch inoperable

  • Headliner fabric separating from backing material

  • Air-conditioning system leaks coolant

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the Suburban registration history in Florida and New York. The seller states they purchased the vehicle from its original owner in 1992.

Included Items

  • Full size spare tire with carpet cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34-Years-Owned 1990 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 Silverado · No reserve

Current bid
ScottyB65
ScottyB65
$1,900
Seller
JG_Roch14610
JG_Roch14610
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids11
Views1,672

Comments & bids

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ScottyB65's avatar
ScottyB65
Sep 23 at 11:56 AM
$1,900bid placed 
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Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:05 AM
$1,750bid placed 
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ScottyB65
Sep 22 at 6:08 PM
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DexDiamonds
Sep 22 at 5:21 PM
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ScottyB65
Sep 22 at 10:12 AM
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ChrisCorley_uyi5
Sep 22 at 1:48 AM
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ScottyB65
Sep 21 at 5:41 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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DexDiamonds
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SwampRust
Sep 18 at 8:32 AM
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Sep 18 at 4:15 AM
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L_Robert
Sep 17 at 7:13 PM
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