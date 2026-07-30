Auction ended.

LS1-Powered 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
LS1-Powered 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (100)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY3387L5105729
Mileage indicated76,400 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered midway through the Corvette’s fourth generation (C4), the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette blended advanced technology with classic American performance. Buyers could choose between the sleek Coupe, with its removable roof panel, and the open-air Convertible, which offered top-down cruising without sacrificing performance.

This 1990 C4 Corvette received a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette at the Carlisle (Pennsylvania) Nationals in July 2015. Work was performed on site by Chris Petris of Petris Enterprises. The car’s 700R4 transmission was rebuilt as well.

The Corvette is finished in Bright Red with a black soft top that folds into a hard tonneau cover behind the seats. Modifications include 18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels, drilled and slotted brakes, Bilstein B8 shocks, a Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio, ZR1 style rear bumper cover, LED headlights, a black replacement top, Speed Hut gauges, and high-back bucket seats from a 1994-96 Corvette, which wear red and black leather covers.

Factory equipment includes pop-up headlights, a Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system, and power-assisted steering, disc brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.

Initially registered in Michigan, this Corvette has been registered in Florida for over 30 years.

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red (81)

  • Black soft top folds into a hard tonneau (deck) cover behind the seats

  • Sport seats with red and black leather seat covers

Factory Equipment

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats

  • Black and red interior with red carpet

  • Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system

Modifications

  • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5

  • Rebuilt 700R4 transmission with shift kit

  • 18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Drilled and slotted brakes

  • Bilstein B8 shocks

  • Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio

  • ZR1 style rear bumper cover

  • LED headlights

  • New black soft top

  • High-back seats from a 1994-96 Corvette wearing red and black leather covers

  • Speed Hut gauges

  • Rebuilt stereo speakers

Service & Documentation

  • Michelin Primacy 3 tires (2025 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2004: Damage Report: Accident, damage to rear, vehicle functional

    • November 2019: Potential Odometer Rollback [According to the seller, the ODO reflects mileage since LS1 swap in 2015]

    • October 2022: Damage Report: Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle; damage to rear and function damage

Ownership History

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in 1993 in Michigan as well as subsequent registration history in Florida.

Included Items

  • Red carpeted floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Mileage shown on the speedometer is mileage since the install of the LS engine [in 2015]. The car has been driven extensively, and it runs and drives great. The A/C blows cold.”

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS1-Powered 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
LH89134
LH89134
$14,980
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids13
Views9,864

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LH89134
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