Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered midway through the Corvette’s fourth generation (C4), the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette blended advanced technology with classic American performance. Buyers could choose between the sleek Coupe, with its removable roof panel, and the open-air Convertible, which offered top-down cruising without sacrificing performance.

This 1990 C4 Corvette received a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette at the Carlisle (Pennsylvania) Nationals in July 2015. Work was performed on site by Chris Petris of Petris Enterprises. The car’s 700R4 transmission was rebuilt as well.

The Corvette is finished in Bright Red with a black soft top that folds into a hard tonneau cover behind the seats. Modifications include 18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels, drilled and slotted brakes, Bilstein B8 shocks, a Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio, ZR1 style rear bumper cover, LED headlights, a black replacement top, Speed Hut gauges, and high-back bucket seats from a 1994-96 Corvette, which wear red and black leather covers.

Factory equipment includes pop-up headlights, a Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system, and power-assisted steering, disc brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.

Initially registered in Michigan, this Corvette has been registered in Florida for over 30 years.

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette

700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Bright Red (81)

Black soft top folds into a hard tonneau (deck) cover behind the seats

Sport seats with red and black leather seat covers

Factory Equipment

Pop-up headlights

Automatic transmission

Power windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats

Black and red interior with red carpet

Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system

Modifications

5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5

Rebuilt 700R4 transmission with shift kit

18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels

Drilled and slotted brakes

Bilstein B8 shocks

Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio

ZR1 style rear bumper cover

LED headlights

New black soft top

High-back seats from a 1994-96 Corvette wearing red and black leather covers

Speed Hut gauges

Rebuilt stereo speakers

Service & Documentation

Michelin Primacy 3 tires (2025 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Wear on leather upholstery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2004: Damage Report: Accident, damage to rear, vehicle functional November 2019: Potential Odometer Rollback [According to the seller, the ODO reflects mileage since LS1 swap in 2015] October 2022: Damage Report: Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle; damage to rear and function damage



Ownership History

This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in 1993 in Michigan as well as subsequent registration history in Florida.

Included Items

Red carpeted floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Mileage shown on the speedometer is mileage since the install of the LS engine [in 2015]. The car has been driven extensively, and it runs and drives great. The A/C blows cold.”

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.