LS1-Powered 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Offered midway through the Corvette’s fourth generation (C4), the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette blended advanced technology with classic American performance. Buyers could choose between the sleek Coupe, with its removable roof panel, and the open-air Convertible, which offered top-down cruising without sacrificing performance.
This 1990 C4 Corvette received a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette at the Carlisle (Pennsylvania) Nationals in July 2015. Work was performed on site by Chris Petris of Petris Enterprises. The car’s 700R4 transmission was rebuilt as well.
The Corvette is finished in Bright Red with a black soft top that folds into a hard tonneau cover behind the seats. Modifications include 18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels, drilled and slotted brakes, Bilstein B8 shocks, a Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio, ZR1 style rear bumper cover, LED headlights, a black replacement top, Speed Hut gauges, and high-back bucket seats from a 1994-96 Corvette, which wear red and black leather covers.
Factory equipment includes pop-up headlights, a Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system, and power-assisted steering, disc brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.
Initially registered in Michigan, this Corvette has been registered in Florida for over 30 years.
This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5 Corvette
700R4 four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Bright Red (81)
Black soft top folds into a hard tonneau (deck) cover behind the seats
Sport seats with red and black leather seat covers
Factory Equipment
Pop-up headlights
Automatic transmission
Power windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats
Black and red interior with red carpet
Delco/Bose AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo system
Modifications
5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine from a C5
Rebuilt 700R4 transmission with shift kit
18” Cray five-spoke alloy wheels
Drilled and slotted brakes
Bilstein B8 shocks
Dana 36 rear axle with 2.87:1 gear ratio
ZR1 style rear bumper cover
LED headlights
New black soft top
High-back seats from a 1994-96 Corvette wearing red and black leather covers
Speed Hut gauges
Rebuilt stereo speakers
Service & Documentation
Michelin Primacy 3 tires (2025 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery
Wear on leather upholstery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2004: Damage Report: Accident, damage to rear, vehicle functional
November 2019: Potential Odometer Rollback [According to the seller, the ODO reflects mileage since LS1 swap in 2015]
October 2022: Damage Report: Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision with another motor vehicle; damage to rear and function damage
Ownership History
This 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in 1993 in Michigan as well as subsequent registration history in Florida.
Included Items
Red carpeted floor mats
Additional Information
The seller states, “Mileage shown on the speedometer is mileage since the install of the LS engine [in 2015]. The car has been driven extensively, and it runs and drives great. The A/C blows cold.”
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.