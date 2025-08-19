35-Years-Owned 1990 Buick Reatta Coupe
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 7:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Reatta was Buick's answer to the personal luxury coupe segment, hand-assembled at the dedicated Reatta Craft Centre in Lansing, Michigan, with each car moving between specialized workstations rather than down a conventional assembly line each car included a “Craftsman’s Log” detailing the process.
For 1990, Buick replaced the Reatta's signature CRT touchscreen control center with a new electronic instrument cluster and added a driver-side airbag and an auxiliary power-steering cooler. A convertible variant joined the coupe body style for the first time in 1990.
The 3.8-liter V6, rated at 165 horsepower when new, and four-speed automatic transmission carried over, along with standard four-wheel anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and leather seating.
Acquired by the seller in late 1991, this '90 Reatta is finished in red with tan pinstriping over tan leather. Recent servicing includes brake work and fluid changes in July of this year.
This 1990 Buick Reatta is now offered at no reserve with the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 1991
Red over tan leather upholstery
3.8L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Digital instrument panel and driver-side airbag, new for the 1990 model year
Approximately 70,700 miles indicated
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Fully independent Gran Touring suspension
Power leather seating
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Pop-up headlamps
AM/FM cassette stereo
Alloy wheels
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:
July 2026:
Brake fluid flushed
Oil and filter changed
Rear brake calipers, pads, and rotors replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage
Tires with older date codes
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2011: Accident reported
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in September 1991 when the car was first titled by the seller, and it lists continuous Connecticut registration since.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Multiple keys
Floor mats
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.