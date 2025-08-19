Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Reatta was Buick's answer to the personal luxury coupe segment, hand-assembled at the dedicated Reatta Craft Centre in Lansing, Michigan, with each car moving between specialized workstations rather than down a conventional assembly line each car included a “Craftsman’s Log” detailing the process.

For 1990, Buick replaced the Reatta's signature CRT touchscreen control center with a new electronic instrument cluster and added a driver-side airbag and an auxiliary power-steering cooler. A convertible variant joined the coupe body style for the first time in 1990.

The 3.8-liter V6, rated at 165 horsepower when new, and four-speed automatic transmission carried over, along with standard four-wheel anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and leather seating.

Acquired by the seller in late 1991, this '90 Reatta is finished in red with tan pinstriping over tan leather. Recent servicing includes brake work and fluid changes in July of this year.

This 1990 Buick Reatta is now offered at no reserve with the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 1991

Red over tan leather upholstery

3.8L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Digital instrument panel and driver-side airbag, new for the 1990 model year

Approximately 70,700 miles indicated

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Fully independent Gran Touring suspension

Power leather seating

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Remote keyless entry

Pop-up headlamps

AM/FM cassette stereo

Alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:

July 2026: Brake fluid flushed Oil and filter changed Rear brake calipers, pads, and rotors replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

Tires with older date codes

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2011: Accident reported



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in September 1991 when the car was first titled by the seller, and it lists continuous Connecticut registration since.

Included Items