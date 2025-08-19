35-Years-Owned 1990 Buick Reatta Coupe

No reserve
8 days
$4,500
35-Years-Owned 1990 Buick Reatta Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (96)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G4EC13C9LB901686
Mileage indicated70,700 Miles
LocationWest Hartford, Connecticut
Engine3.8L V6
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Reatta was Buick's answer to the personal luxury coupe segment, hand-assembled at the dedicated Reatta Craft Centre in Lansing, Michigan, with each car moving between specialized workstations rather than down a conventional assembly line each car included a “Craftsman’s Log” detailing the process.

For 1990, Buick replaced the Reatta's signature CRT touchscreen control center with a new electronic instrument cluster and added a driver-side airbag and an auxiliary power-steering cooler. A convertible variant joined the coupe body style for the first time in 1990.

The 3.8-liter V6, rated at 165 horsepower when new, and four-speed automatic transmission carried over, along with standard four-wheel anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and leather seating.

Acquired by the seller in late 1991, this '90 Reatta is finished in red with tan pinstriping over tan leather. Recent servicing includes brake work and fluid changes in July of this year.

This 1990 Buick Reatta is now offered at no reserve with the manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 1991

  • Red over tan leather upholstery

  • 3.8L V6 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Digital instrument panel and driver-side airbag, new for the 1990 model year

  • Approximately 70,700 miles indicated

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Fully independent Gran Touring suspension

  • Power leather seating

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Pop-up headlamps

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:

  • July 2026:

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Rear brake calipers, pads, and rotors replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Tires with older date codes

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2011: Accident reported

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in September 1991 when the car was first titled by the seller, and it lists continuous Connecticut registration since.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Multiple keys

  • Floor mats

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35-Years-Owned 1990 Buick Reatta Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
KevinHunsicker_d2nh
KevinHunsicker_d2nh
$4,500
Seller
Redreatta
Redreatta
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,543

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

KevinHunsicker_d2nh's avatar
KevinHunsicker_d2nh
Sep 23 at 7:15 PM
$4,500bid placed 
robertpilchard_naly's avatar
robertpilchard_naly
Sep 23 at 1:31 PM
$3,200bid placed 
RandallTrammell_dms4's avatar
RandallTrammell_dms4
Sep 22 at 7:38 PM
$3,000bid placed 
robertpilchard_naly's avatar
robertpilchard_naly
Sep 22 at 1:29 PM
$2,600bid placed 
KarlWebster_ggnl's avatar
KarlWebster_ggnl
Sep 18 at 10:26 PM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026