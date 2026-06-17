Auction ended.

1989 Toyota Pickup XtraCab Deluxe V6 4x4 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1989 Toyota Pickup XtraCab Deluxe V6 4x4 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT4VN13DXK0007956
Mileage indicated220,400 Miles
LocationLos Lunas, New Mexico
Engine3.0L V6
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
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Video gallery

1989 Toyota Pickup XtraCab Deluxe V6 4x4 5-Speed Engine Idling
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Classic, compact, and famously durable, the 1989 Toyota Pickup is considered a high point of late-1980s Japanese truck engineering. Available in standard and Deluxe trims with regular cab or XtraCab configurations, these trucks paired a rugged body-on-frame chassis with drivetrain options including a fuel-injected V6, 5-speed manual transmission, and dual-range transfer case for dependable on- and off-road capability.

This extended-cab Toyota pickup is finished in blue over gray cloth and features the desirable Deluxe trim, bringing added comfort and convenience to its utilitarian design. Its extended cab configuration, manually locking hubs, and factory four-wheel-drive system make it well-suited for both recreational use and light-duty utility, while maintaining the straightforward, durable character that defines Toyota pickups of this era.

The truck was refinished in its current shade of blue prior to the seller's 2020 acquisition, and it has been fitted with 15” black steel wheels wrapped in 31” Goodyear Wrangler tires. An aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed.

This 1989 Toyota Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Deluxe trim level

  • Finished in blue with gray cloth seating

  • XtraCab body, four-wheel drive equipped

  • 3.0L V6 powered with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Fuel-injected 3.0L V6 engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Manually locking front hubs

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Split front bench seat

  • Fold down rear seating

  • Vinyl door panels

  • Manual windows

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Refinished in blue under previous ownership

  • Aftermarket 15” steel wheels

  • Aftermarket radio and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

  • 31” Goodyear Wrangler tires with 2018 date codes

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Wear on cloth upholstery

  • The included clean CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • Multiple reporting gaps

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Toyota Pickup XtraCab Deluxe V6 4x4 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
mazdan
mazdan
$9,095
Seller
NM_d2ii0v
NM_d2ii0v
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids13
Views7,443
Bids
mazdan's avatar
mazdan
Jun 17 at 6:20 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Fgg's avatar
Fgg
Jun 17 at 5:38 PM
$8,250bid placed 
mazdan's avatar
mazdan
Jun 14 at 3:21 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Fgg's avatar
Fgg
Jun 13 at 12:51 AM
$7,750bid placed 
mazdan's avatar
mazdan
Jun 12 at 8:16 PM
$7,500bid placed 

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