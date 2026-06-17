Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Classic, compact, and famously durable, the 1989 Toyota Pickup is considered a high point of late-1980s Japanese truck engineering. Available in standard and Deluxe trims with regular cab or XtraCab configurations, these trucks paired a rugged body-on-frame chassis with drivetrain options including a fuel-injected V6, 5-speed manual transmission, and dual-range transfer case for dependable on- and off-road capability.

This extended-cab Toyota pickup is finished in blue over gray cloth and features the desirable Deluxe trim, bringing added comfort and convenience to its utilitarian design. Its extended cab configuration, manually locking hubs, and factory four-wheel-drive system make it well-suited for both recreational use and light-duty utility, while maintaining the straightforward, durable character that defines Toyota pickups of this era.

The truck was refinished in its current shade of blue prior to the seller's 2020 acquisition, and it has been fitted with 15” black steel wheels wrapped in 31” Goodyear Wrangler tires. An aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed.

This 1989 Toyota Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Deluxe trim level

Finished in blue with gray cloth seating

XtraCab body, four-wheel drive equipped

3.0L V6 powered with a 5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Fuel-injected 3.0L V6 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Manually locking front hubs

Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

Power-assisted steering

Split front bench seat

Fold down rear seating

Vinyl door panels

Manual windows

Air conditioning

Modifications

Refinished in blue under previous ownership

Aftermarket 15” steel wheels

Aftermarket radio and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

31” Goodyear Wrangler tires with 2018 date codes

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections