1989 Toyota Pickup XtraCab Deluxe V6 4x4 5-Speed
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Classic, compact, and famously durable, the 1989 Toyota Pickup is considered a high point of late-1980s Japanese truck engineering. Available in standard and Deluxe trims with regular cab or XtraCab configurations, these trucks paired a rugged body-on-frame chassis with drivetrain options including a fuel-injected V6, 5-speed manual transmission, and dual-range transfer case for dependable on- and off-road capability.
This extended-cab Toyota pickup is finished in blue over gray cloth and features the desirable Deluxe trim, bringing added comfort and convenience to its utilitarian design. Its extended cab configuration, manually locking hubs, and factory four-wheel-drive system make it well-suited for both recreational use and light-duty utility, while maintaining the straightforward, durable character that defines Toyota pickups of this era.
The truck was refinished in its current shade of blue prior to the seller's 2020 acquisition, and it has been fitted with 15” black steel wheels wrapped in 31” Goodyear Wrangler tires. An aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed.
This 1989 Toyota Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Deluxe trim level
Finished in blue with gray cloth seating
XtraCab body, four-wheel drive equipped
3.0L V6 powered with a 5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Fuel-injected 3.0L V6 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Manually locking front hubs
Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums
Power-assisted steering
Split front bench seat
Fold down rear seating
Vinyl door panels
Manual windows
Air conditioning
Modifications
Refinished in blue under previous ownership
Aftermarket 15” steel wheels
Aftermarket radio and speakers
Servicing & Documentation
31” Goodyear Wrangler tires with 2018 date codes
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Wear on cloth upholstery
The included clean CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
Multiple reporting gaps
Additional documents
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