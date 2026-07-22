Auction ended.

1989 Suzuki Sidekick JLX Hardtop 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
1989 Suzuki Sidekick JLX Hardtop 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (68)

Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJS4TA01VXK4105688
Mileage indicated77,900 Miles TMU
LocationLas Vegas, Nevada
Engine1.6L Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1989 suzuki sidekick JLCX-Walk Around
Play
1989 suzuki sidekick JLCX-Engine Start
Play
1989 Suzuki sidekick JLCX-Driving POV
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was a compact sport utility vehicle introduced to the North American market as a practical and affordable off-road-capable vehicle that built on the legacy of the durable Samurai. Based on Suzuki’s Escudo/Vitara platform, it featured a lightweight body-on-frame design, available four-wheel drive, and a fuel-efficient 1.6L four-cylinder engine. The Sidekick stood out for its compact size, making it easy to maneuver in urban areas while still offering respectable performance on rough terrain. Initially available as a two-door model in either hardtop or convertible forms, the Sidekick lineup eventually spawned a four-door version.

This first-year Suzuki Sidekick is an uplevel JLX model with four-wheel drive finished in Polar White over gray cloth upholstery. The 1.6L inline-four is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case, sending power to the rear or all four wheels.

Exterior modifications include a push bar, winch, roof basket, tubular rear bumper guard, and Hella auxiliary lights. Aftermarket 15” wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back, while a matching spare is mounted to a rear carrier.

Inside, bolstered bucket seats are joined by a folding rear bench, and other amenities include a tilt steering column, power-assisted steering, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors. A Kenwood head unit features Bluetooth connectivity, and a push-button ignition is fitted.

This '89 Suzuki Sidekick is offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • JLX Hardtop 2-Door

  • 1.6L inline-four featuring electronic fuel injection

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Finished in Polar White

  • Gray cloth upholstery

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Side-hinged rear door with tire carrier

  • Body-side molding and graphics

  • Power-adjustable mirrors

  • Bolstered front bucket seats and folding rear bench

  • Power-operated windows and door locks

  • Tilt steering column

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Cruise control

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

Modifications

  • Push bar and winch

  • Tubular rear bumper guard

  • Roof basket

  • Hella auxiliary lights

  • Window tinting

  • 12-hole 15” wheels

  • Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

  • Push-button ignition

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Dents and imperfections in the finish as shown in the gallery

  • Faded exterior graphics

  • Tear in driver’s seat upholstery

  • Worn trim

  • Air conditioning is inoperative

  • The included CARFAX history report lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 84,878 miles in September 2007 to 4,452 miles in September 2009.

Ownership History

This 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was acquired by the seller in June 2025, and the CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration in New Jersey, New York, California, and Nevada, with a gap from May 1991 to September 1999.

Included Items

  • All-weather floor mats

  • Assortment of spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Suzuki Sidekick JLX Hardtop 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
DF_xil9r2
DF_xil9r2
$4,700
Seller
LHMA
LHMA
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views18,388

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DF_xil9r2
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