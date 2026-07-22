1989 Suzuki Sidekick JLX Hardtop 4x4
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was a compact sport utility vehicle introduced to the North American market as a practical and affordable off-road-capable vehicle that built on the legacy of the durable Samurai. Based on Suzuki’s Escudo/Vitara platform, it featured a lightweight body-on-frame design, available four-wheel drive, and a fuel-efficient 1.6L four-cylinder engine. The Sidekick stood out for its compact size, making it easy to maneuver in urban areas while still offering respectable performance on rough terrain. Initially available as a two-door model in either hardtop or convertible forms, the Sidekick lineup eventually spawned a four-door version.
This first-year Suzuki Sidekick is an uplevel JLX model with four-wheel drive finished in Polar White over gray cloth upholstery. The 1.6L inline-four is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case, sending power to the rear or all four wheels.
Exterior modifications include a push bar, winch, roof basket, tubular rear bumper guard, and Hella auxiliary lights. Aftermarket 15” wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back, while a matching spare is mounted to a rear carrier.
Inside, bolstered bucket seats are joined by a folding rear bench, and other amenities include a tilt steering column, power-assisted steering, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors. A Kenwood head unit features Bluetooth connectivity, and a push-button ignition is fitted.
This '89 Suzuki Sidekick is offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
JLX Hardtop 2-Door
1.6L inline-four featuring electronic fuel injection
Three-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Finished in Polar White
Gray cloth upholstery
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Side-hinged rear door with tire carrier
Body-side molding and graphics
Power-adjustable mirrors
Bolstered front bucket seats and folding rear bench
Power-operated windows and door locks
Tilt steering column
Power-assisted steering
Cruise control
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Modifications
Push bar and winch
Tubular rear bumper guard
Roof basket
Hella auxiliary lights
Window tinting
12-hole 15” wheels
Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
Push-button ignition
Servicing & Documentation
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Dents and imperfections in the finish as shown in the gallery
Faded exterior graphics
Tear in driver’s seat upholstery
Worn trim
Air conditioning is inoperative
The included CARFAX history report lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 84,878 miles in September 2007 to 4,452 miles in September 2009.
Ownership History
This 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was acquired by the seller in June 2025, and the CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration in New Jersey, New York, California, and Nevada, with a gap from May 1991 to September 1999.
Included Items
All-weather floor mats
Assortment of spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.