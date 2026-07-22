Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was a compact sport utility vehicle introduced to the North American market as a practical and affordable off-road-capable vehicle that built on the legacy of the durable Samurai. Based on Suzuki’s Escudo/Vitara platform, it featured a lightweight body-on-frame design, available four-wheel drive, and a fuel-efficient 1.6L four-cylinder engine. The Sidekick stood out for its compact size, making it easy to maneuver in urban areas while still offering respectable performance on rough terrain. Initially available as a two-door model in either hardtop or convertible forms, the Sidekick lineup eventually spawned a four-door version.

This first-year Suzuki Sidekick is an uplevel JLX model with four-wheel drive finished in Polar White over gray cloth upholstery. The 1.6L inline-four is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case, sending power to the rear or all four wheels.

Exterior modifications include a push bar, winch, roof basket, tubular rear bumper guard, and Hella auxiliary lights. Aftermarket 15” wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back, while a matching spare is mounted to a rear carrier.

Inside, bolstered bucket seats are joined by a folding rear bench, and other amenities include a tilt steering column, power-assisted steering, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors. A Kenwood head unit features Bluetooth connectivity, and a push-button ignition is fitted.

This '89 Suzuki Sidekick is offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

JLX Hardtop 2-Door

1.6L inline-four featuring electronic fuel injection

Three-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Finished in Polar White

Gray cloth upholstery

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Side-hinged rear door with tire carrier

Body-side molding and graphics

Power-adjustable mirrors

Bolstered front bucket seats and folding rear bench

Power-operated windows and door locks

Tilt steering column

Power-assisted steering

Cruise control

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Modifications

Push bar and winch

Tubular rear bumper guard

Roof basket

Hella auxiliary lights

Window tinting

12-hole 15” wheels

Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

Push-button ignition

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Dents and imperfections in the finish as shown in the gallery

Faded exterior graphics

Tear in driver’s seat upholstery

Worn trim

Air conditioning is inoperative

The included CARFAX history report lists a "mileage inconsistency" when the reported odometer reading went from 84,878 miles in September 2007 to 4,452 miles in September 2009.

Ownership History

This 1989 Suzuki Sidekick was acquired by the seller in June 2025, and the CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration in New Jersey, New York, California, and Nevada, with a gap from May 1991 to September 1999.

Included Items