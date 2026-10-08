8k-Mile 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS 5-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:31 PM UTC
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Description
The Z31-generation 300ZX arrived for 1984 as Nissan's flagship sports coupe, offered with a choice of the naturally aspirated VG30E V6 in GS trim or the turbocharged VG30ET in Turbo models. Distinguishing features included pop-up headlights, a digital/analog hybrid instrument cluster, and available T-top roof panels, all wrapped in the wedge-shaped styling that carried the Z-car line through the late 1980s.
This 1989 example is finished in Bright Blue Metallic (426) over a matching blue leather interior, with T-top roof panels and a five-speed manual transmission.
The car is said to have stayed with a single owner prior to the selling dealer's acquisition, and it now shows approximately 7,700 miles. A State of New Jersey New Car Dealer inspection sticker remains affixed to the windshield.
Ahead of the sale, the car received a tune-up, including new spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush.
This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
One prior owner
Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30E V6 with a five-speed manual transmission
Bright Blue Metallic (426) over blue leather upholstery
Pre-sale service including spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush
Less than 8,000 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Removable glass T-top panels
Alloy wheels
Power steering and disc brakes
Power windows, power door locks, power mirrors
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Leather-trimmed steering wheel
Bucket seats
Power antenna, AM/FM stereo
Fog lights
Modifications
Chrome wheels
Servicing and Documentation
Per the selling dealer, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:
Spark plugs
Brake fluid
Engine oil
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Paint meter photos are available in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New Jersey beginning in December 1989 and a reporting gap until 2015, followed by Florida and New Jersey registration.
Included Items
Owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.