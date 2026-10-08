Auction ended.

8k-Mile 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS 5-Speed

Bid to $22,551 on 10/08/26
Result
8k-Mile 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (342)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1HZ14S1KX292720
Mileage indicated7,700 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine3.0L VG30E V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Z31-generation 300ZX arrived for 1984 as Nissan's flagship sports coupe, offered with a choice of the naturally aspirated VG30E V6 in GS trim or the turbocharged VG30ET in Turbo models. Distinguishing features included pop-up headlights, a digital/analog hybrid instrument cluster, and available T-top roof panels, all wrapped in the wedge-shaped styling that carried the Z-car line through the late 1980s.

This 1989 example is finished in Bright Blue Metallic (426) over a matching blue leather interior, with T-top roof panels and a five-speed manual transmission.

The car is said to have stayed with a single owner prior to the selling dealer's acquisition, and it now shows approximately 7,700 miles. A State of New Jersey New Car Dealer inspection sticker remains affixed to the windshield.

Ahead of the sale, the car received a tune-up, including new spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush.

This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • One prior owner

  • Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30E V6 with a five-speed manual transmission

  • Bright Blue Metallic (426) over blue leather upholstery

  • Pre-sale service including spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush

  • Less than 8,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • Removable glass T-top panels

  • Alloy wheels

  • Power steering and disc brakes

  • Power windows, power door locks, power mirrors

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • Leather-trimmed steering wheel

  • Bucket seats

  • Power antenna, AM/FM stereo

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Chrome wheels

Servicing and Documentation

Per the selling dealer, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:

  • Spark plugs

  • Brake fluid

  • Engine oil

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Paint meter photos are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New Jersey beginning in December 1989 and a reporting gap until 2015, followed by Florida and New Jersey registration.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

8k-Mile 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS 5-Speed

Last bid
PGude
PGude
$22,551
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 7:31 PM UTC
Bids38
Views17,715

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