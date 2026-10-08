Description

The Z31-generation 300ZX arrived for 1984 as Nissan's flagship sports coupe, offered with a choice of the naturally aspirated VG30E V6 in GS trim or the turbocharged VG30ET in Turbo models. Distinguishing features included pop-up headlights, a digital/analog hybrid instrument cluster, and available T-top roof panels, all wrapped in the wedge-shaped styling that carried the Z-car line through the late 1980s.

This 1989 example is finished in Bright Blue Metallic (426) over a matching blue leather interior, with T-top roof panels and a five-speed manual transmission.

The car is said to have stayed with a single owner prior to the selling dealer's acquisition, and it now shows approximately 7,700 miles. A State of New Jersey New Car Dealer inspection sticker remains affixed to the windshield.

Ahead of the sale, the car received a tune-up, including new spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush.

This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

One prior owner

Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30E V6 with a five-speed manual transmission

Bright Blue Metallic (426) over blue leather upholstery

Pre-sale service including spark plugs, an oil change, and a brake fluid flush

Less than 8,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Removable glass T-top panels

Alloy wheels

Power steering and disc brakes

Power windows, power door locks, power mirrors

Cruise control

Air conditioning

Leather-trimmed steering wheel

Bucket seats

Power antenna, AM/FM stereo

Fog lights

Modifications

Chrome wheels

Servicing and Documentation

Per the selling dealer, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:

Spark plugs

Brake fluid

Engine oil

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Paint meter photos are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1989 Nissan 300ZX GS was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in New Jersey beginning in December 1989 and a reporting gap until 2015, followed by Florida and New Jersey registration.

Included Items