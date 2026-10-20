Description

The 300CE-24 represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz’s C124 coupe range. Powered by the brand’s advanced 220-horsepower 3.0L 24-valve M104 inline-six, it combined elegant pillarless styling, long-distance comfort, and refined performance, establishing itself as one of the most desirable W124 derivatives.

Completed in October 1989 and originally ordered through Mercedes-Benz’s Schwäbisch Gmünd branch, this 300CE-24 was finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. It was equipped from the factory with options including power-adjustable front seats, electric sunroof, cruise control with an electrically adjustable steering column, rear power sunshade, heated front seats, anti-theft alarm system, and Automatic Slip Differential (ASD).

It’s powered by a 3.0L M104 24-valve inline-six, and backed by the factory five-speed automatic transmission. This example benefits from a period Albert supercharger conversion, along with an Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit, with a VDO boost gauge.

Additional upgrades include AMG white lowering springs, AMG-specification Bilstein dampers, 17” AMG Aero I wheels, and AMG exhaust tips, giving the pillarless coupe a sportier stance while preserving its understated appearance. The car was also updated with the final-series W124 hood featuring an integrated grille and matching headlights.

After spending its life in Germany, it was imported to the United States in 2022 and later became part of The Patina Collective. Tastefully modified with period-correct performance upgrades and desirable factory options, this supercharged 300CE-24 offers a compelling take on the timeless C124 coupe.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with older German registration and import documents, owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

Unique, powerful 300CE-24 with a period-correct aftermarket supercharger

Finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather upholstery

17” AMG Aero I wheels

M104 3.0L 24-valve inline-six

5-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

211 – Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ASD)

221 – Left Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable

222 – Right Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable

240 – Outside Temperature Indicator

291 – Airbag For Front Passenger

300 – Storage Box In Front Tray

412 – Electric Sliding Roof With Tilting Device

425 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission

430 – Headrest In The Rear, Left And Right

443 – Tempomat (Cruise Control), And Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable

534 – Antenna, Mechanically Operated, Less Radio Set

540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System

570 – Folding Armrest, Front

580 – Air Conditioner

600 – Headlamp Wiper/Washer

645 – Winter Tires M + S

673 – High-Capacity Battery

812 – Rear-Mounted Loudspeakers

873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats

Modifications

Albert supercharger conversion

Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit

VDO boost gauge

Final-series W124 hood

17” AMG Aero I wheels

AMG white lowering springs

AMG exhaust tips

AMG-specification Bilstein dampers

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history starting in 2023. It lived most of its life in Germany before being imported into the U.S. in 2022.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

German registration and import documents

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com