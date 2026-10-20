Auction ended.

Supercharged 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24

Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
Supercharged 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1240511B111597
Mileage indicated162,200 Kilometers
LocationTamarac , Florida
Engine3.0L Supercharged Inline Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue Black
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 300CE-24 represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz’s C124 coupe range. Powered by the brand’s advanced 220-horsepower 3.0L 24-valve M104 inline-six, it combined elegant pillarless styling, long-distance comfort, and refined performance, establishing itself as one of the most desirable W124 derivatives.

Completed in October 1989 and originally ordered through Mercedes-Benz’s Schwäbisch Gmünd branch, this 300CE-24 was finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. It was equipped from the factory with options including power-adjustable front seats, electric sunroof, cruise control with an electrically adjustable steering column, rear power sunshade, heated front seats, anti-theft alarm system, and Automatic Slip Differential (ASD).

It’s powered by a 3.0L M104 24-valve inline-six, and backed by the factory five-speed automatic transmission. This example benefits from a period Albert supercharger conversion, along with an Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit, with a VDO boost gauge.

Additional upgrades include AMG white lowering springs, AMG-specification Bilstein dampers, 17” AMG Aero I wheels, and AMG exhaust tips, giving the pillarless coupe a sportier stance while preserving its understated appearance. The car was also updated with the final-series W124 hood featuring an integrated grille and matching headlights.

After spending its life in Germany, it was imported to the United States in 2022 and later became part of The Patina Collective. Tastefully modified with period-correct performance upgrades and desirable factory options, this supercharged 300CE-24 offers a compelling take on the timeless C124 coupe.

This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with older German registration and import documents, owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • Unique, powerful 300CE-24 with a period-correct aftermarket supercharger

  • Finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather upholstery

  • 17” AMG Aero I wheels

  • M104 3.0L 24-valve inline-six

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 211 – Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ASD)

  • 221 – Left Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable

  • 222 – Right Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable

  • 240 – Outside Temperature Indicator

  • 291 – Airbag For Front Passenger

  • 300 – Storage Box In Front Tray

  • 412 – Electric Sliding Roof With Tilting Device

  • 425 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • 430 – Headrest In The Rear, Left And Right

  • 443 – Tempomat (Cruise Control), And Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable

  • 534 – Antenna, Mechanically Operated, Less Radio Set

  • 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

  • 551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System

  • 570 – Folding Armrest, Front

  • 580 – Air Conditioner

  • 600 – Headlamp Wiper/Washer

  • 645 – Winter Tires M + S

  • 673 – High-Capacity Battery

  • 812 – Rear-Mounted Loudspeakers

  • 873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats

Modifications

  • Albert supercharger conversion

  • Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit

  • VDO boost gauge

  • Final-series W124 hood

  • 17” AMG Aero I wheels

  • AMG white lowering springs

  • AMG exhaust tips

  • AMG-specification Bilstein dampers

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history starting in 2023. It lived most of its life in Germany before being imported into the U.S. in 2022.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • German registration and import documents

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

German Import Documents: Supercharged 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24

Sold to
BG_qnl6s9
BG_qnl6s9
$21,133
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids33
Views6,703

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