Supercharged 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24
Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The 300CE-24 represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz’s C124 coupe range. Powered by the brand’s advanced 220-horsepower 3.0L 24-valve M104 inline-six, it combined elegant pillarless styling, long-distance comfort, and refined performance, establishing itself as one of the most desirable W124 derivatives.
Completed in October 1989 and originally ordered through Mercedes-Benz’s Schwäbisch Gmünd branch, this 300CE-24 was finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather interior. It was equipped from the factory with options including power-adjustable front seats, electric sunroof, cruise control with an electrically adjustable steering column, rear power sunshade, heated front seats, anti-theft alarm system, and Automatic Slip Differential (ASD).
It’s powered by a 3.0L M104 24-valve inline-six, and backed by the factory five-speed automatic transmission. This example benefits from a period Albert supercharger conversion, along with an Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit, with a VDO boost gauge.
Additional upgrades include AMG white lowering springs, AMG-specification Bilstein dampers, 17” AMG Aero I wheels, and AMG exhaust tips, giving the pillarless coupe a sportier stance while preserving its understated appearance. The car was also updated with the final-series W124 hood featuring an integrated grille and matching headlights.
After spending its life in Germany, it was imported to the United States in 2022 and later became part of The Patina Collective. Tastefully modified with period-correct performance upgrades and desirable factory options, this supercharged 300CE-24 offers a compelling take on the timeless C124 coupe.
This 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300CE-24 is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with older German registration and import documents, owner’s manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from The Patina Collective
Unique, powerful 300CE-24 with a period-correct aftermarket supercharger
Finished in Blue Black Metallic over a Black leather upholstery
17” AMG Aero I wheels
M104 3.0L 24-valve inline-six
5-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
211 – Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ASD)
221 – Left Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable
222 – Right Front Seat, Electrically Adjustable
240 – Outside Temperature Indicator
291 – Airbag For Front Passenger
300 – Storage Box In Front Tray
412 – Electric Sliding Roof With Tilting Device
425 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission
430 – Headrest In The Rear, Left And Right
443 – Tempomat (Cruise Control), And Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable
534 – Antenna, Mechanically Operated, Less Radio Set
540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window
551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System
570 – Folding Armrest, Front
580 – Air Conditioner
600 – Headlamp Wiper/Washer
645 – Winter Tires M + S
673 – High-Capacity Battery
812 – Rear-Mounted Loudspeakers
873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats
Modifications
Albert supercharger conversion
Albert intake adaptor and electronic ignition control unit
VDO boost gauge
Final-series W124 hood
17” AMG Aero I wheels
AMG white lowering springs
AMG exhaust tips
AMG-specification Bilstein dampers
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history starting in 2023. It lived most of its life in Germany before being imported into the U.S. in 2022.
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
German registration and import documents
Additional Information
This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.