1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

7 days
$9,200
1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Gallery photo 1
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1J4GS5870KP103186
Mileage indicated161,100 Miles
LocationRome, Georgia
Engine360ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBaltic Blue Metallic
Interior colorCream
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Jeep's Grand Wagoneer carried the SJ platform into its final years of production, retaining the full-size body-on-frame layout, simulated woodgrain exterior paneling, and standard Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive that had defined the model for decades. Power came from AMC's 360ci V8, originally fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, while the interior carried leather bucket seats, air conditioning, and cruise control as standard equipment. Production of the SJ-platform Grand Wagoneer ended after the 1991 model year.

This example was refinished in factory Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015, at which time some woodgrain trim was replaced. The 360ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers and aftermarket valve covers, and an HEI ignition system, and the cooling system has been upgraded with Mopar electric fans.

The seller reports that the upholstery and carpeting have been replaced, and that additional sound deadening has been fitted. A Kenwood head unit, a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, and Lloyd's carpeted floor mats are fitted, and the truck features power windows and air conditioning.

This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, various servicing records, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 360ci V8

  • Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers, and HEI ignition

  • Baltic Blue Metallic over reupholstered leather with fabric inserts

  • Simulated woodgrain exterior paneling

  • Nardi steering wheel and air conditioning

  • Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive with low range

  • Power brakes and steering

  • 15-inch aluminum wheels

  • Power tailgate window

  • Roof rack

  • Air conditioning

  • Overhead console

Modifications

  • Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

  • Aftermarket exhaust headers and valve covers

  • HEI ignition system

  • Mopar electric cooling fans

  • Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Leather upholstery with contrasting piping and fabric inserts

  • Additional sound deadening beneath the carpet

  • Lloyd's custom floor mats

  • Kenwood stereo system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed:

  • Rear main seal replaced approximately 500 miles ago

  • Transmission and power steering serviced

  • Battery replaced in 2025

  • Repainted in Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015

  • Windshield and some exterior woodgrain paneling replaced

  • Upholstery, headliner, and carpeting replaced

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:

  • October 2025:

    • Differential fluid flushed/changed (front and rear)

    • Transfer case fluid flushed/changed

    • Transmission fluid changed

    • Oil and filter changed

  • October 2025:

    • Air-conditioning system serviced

  • January 2024:

    • Spark plug wires replaced

    • Wiper(s) replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • The passenger-side front and rear windows and driver's rear window operate slowly

  • Rear main seal leaks

Ownership History

This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was acquired by the seller in February 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and Georgia.

Included Items

  • Various service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Current bid
LM_bland
LM_bland
$9,200
Seller
Bronco22
Bronco22
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids18
Views4,278

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