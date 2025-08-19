Description

Jeep's Grand Wagoneer carried the SJ platform into its final years of production, retaining the full-size body-on-frame layout, simulated woodgrain exterior paneling, and standard Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive that had defined the model for decades. Power came from AMC's 360ci V8, originally fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, while the interior carried leather bucket seats, air conditioning, and cruise control as standard equipment. Production of the SJ-platform Grand Wagoneer ended after the 1991 model year.

This example was refinished in factory Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015, at which time some woodgrain trim was replaced. The 360ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers and aftermarket valve covers, and an HEI ignition system, and the cooling system has been upgraded with Mopar electric fans.

The seller reports that the upholstery and carpeting have been replaced, and that additional sound deadening has been fitted. A Kenwood head unit, a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, and Lloyd's carpeted floor mats are fitted, and the truck features power windows and air conditioning.

This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, various servicing records, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

360ci V8

Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers, and HEI ignition

Baltic Blue Metallic over reupholstered leather with fabric inserts

Simulated woodgrain exterior paneling

Nardi steering wheel and air conditioning

Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

3-speed automatic transmission

Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive with low range

Power brakes and steering

15-inch aluminum wheels

Power tailgate window

Roof rack

Air conditioning

Overhead console

Modifications

Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

Aftermarket exhaust headers and valve covers

HEI ignition system

Mopar electric cooling fans

Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel

Leather upholstery with contrasting piping and fabric inserts

Additional sound deadening beneath the carpet

Lloyd's custom floor mats

Kenwood stereo system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed:

Rear main seal replaced approximately 500 miles ago

Transmission and power steering serviced

Battery replaced in 2025

Repainted in Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015

Windshield and some exterior woodgrain paneling replaced

Upholstery, headliner, and carpeting replaced

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:

October 2025: Differential fluid flushed/changed (front and rear) Transfer case fluid flushed/changed Transmission fluid changed Oil and filter changed

October 2025: Air-conditioning system serviced

January 2024: Spark plug wires replaced Wiper(s) replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

The passenger-side front and rear windows and driver's rear window operate slowly

Rear main seal leaks

Ownership History

This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was acquired by the seller in February 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and Georgia.

Included Items