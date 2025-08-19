1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Jeep's Grand Wagoneer carried the SJ platform into its final years of production, retaining the full-size body-on-frame layout, simulated woodgrain exterior paneling, and standard Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive that had defined the model for decades. Power came from AMC's 360ci V8, originally fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor and paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, while the interior carried leather bucket seats, air conditioning, and cruise control as standard equipment. Production of the SJ-platform Grand Wagoneer ended after the 1991 model year.
This example was refinished in factory Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015, at which time some woodgrain trim was replaced. The 360ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers and aftermarket valve covers, and an HEI ignition system, and the cooling system has been upgraded with Mopar electric fans.
The seller reports that the upholstery and carpeting have been replaced, and that additional sound deadening has been fitted. A Kenwood head unit, a Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel, and Lloyd's carpeted floor mats are fitted, and the truck features power windows and air conditioning.
This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, various servicing records, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
360ci V8
Edelbrock intake and carburetor, exhaust headers, and HEI ignition
Baltic Blue Metallic over reupholstered leather with fabric inserts
Simulated woodgrain exterior paneling
Nardi steering wheel and air conditioning
Clean CARFAX history report
Factory Equipment
3-speed automatic transmission
Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive with low range
Power brakes and steering
15-inch aluminum wheels
Power tailgate window
Roof rack
Air conditioning
Overhead console
Modifications
Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor
Aftermarket exhaust headers and valve covers
HEI ignition system
Mopar electric cooling fans
Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel
Leather upholstery with contrasting piping and fabric inserts
Additional sound deadening beneath the carpet
Lloyd's custom floor mats
Kenwood stereo system
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following servicing was completed:
Rear main seal replaced approximately 500 miles ago
Transmission and power steering serviced
Battery replaced in 2025
Repainted in Baltic Blue Metallic in 2015
Windshield and some exterior woodgrain paneling replaced
Upholstery, headliner, and carpeting replaced
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent servicing was completed:
October 2025:
Differential fluid flushed/changed (front and rear)
Transfer case fluid flushed/changed
Transmission fluid changed
Oil and filter changed
October 2025:
Air-conditioning system serviced
January 2024:
Spark plug wires replaced
Wiper(s) replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
The passenger-side front and rear windows and driver's rear window operate slowly
Rear main seal leaks
Ownership History
This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was acquired by the seller in February 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 1998 and lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and Georgia.
Included Items
Various service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.