Auction ended.

383-Powered Modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
383-Powered Modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10
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Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCCS14Z7K2205179
Mileage indicated5,500 Miles TMU
LocationMyrtle Beach, South Carolina
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOrange/Checkered Graphics
Interior colorBlack/Orange
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1989 Chevrolet S-10 - Walk Around
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1989 Chevrolet S-10 - Cold Start & Idling
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1989 Chevrolet S-10 - Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1982, Chevrolet's S-10 brought compact truck practicality to the marketplace while quickly becoming a favorite platform for customizers and hot-rodders. Lightweight, rear-wheel drive, and readily adaptable to V8 power, the first-generation S-10 became one of the most popular foundations for street trucks and drag builds.

This modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10 long-box has been transformed into a custom street truck featuring extensive body modifications, custom paintwork, and a performance-built drivetrain.

Power comes from a four-bolt-main Chevrolet small-block V8 said to have been stroked to 383ci and fitted with a Holley Brawler carburetor, an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold, aluminum heads, roller rockers, a solid camshaft and lifters, and MSD ignition components. A three-speed TH400 automatic transmission with a manual valve body and a 3,200-rm stall converter deliver power to a narrowed and modified rear end.

The truck's body has been refinished in orange with checkered flag graphics, and it features remote-operated shaved doors, a molded tailgate with an inset frenched license plate, Cadillac taillights, and a roll pan rear valance. The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in black with orange houndstooth inserts.

This modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10 is now offered at no reserve by the seller in Maryland on behalf of the owner's estate with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Maryland title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 383ci stroker V8

  • TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and narrowed rear axle

  • Orange paint with checkered flag design

  • Custom orange-and-black houndstooth interior

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Modifications

Modifications reported by the seller include:

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Small-block V8 reportedly stroked to 383ci

    • Holley Brawler carburetor

    • Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold

    • Aluminum cylinder heads

    • Solid camshaft and lifters

    • MSD ignition system

    • Aluminum valve covers

    • Aluminum radiator

    • Dual electric cooling fans

    • Three-speed TH400 transmission

    • 3,200-rpm stall converter

    • Manual valve body

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Fuel cell mounted in bed

    • Nitrous bottle mounted in bed

    • Taylor battery kill switch

    • Battery relocated to bed

    • Narrowed rear axle with 10-bolt differential

    • Rear coilovers

  • Exterior:

    • 15” Weld Racing aluminum wheels

    • Mickey Thompson Sportsman Pro tires

    • Raised cowl hood

    • Shaved exterior door handles

    • Remote-operated door entry system

    • Shaved tailgate handle

    • Tailgate molded into bed sides

    • Custom tailgate license plate inset

    • Cadillac taillights

    • Integrated rear roll pan

    • Tonneau cover

    • LED flood lights

    • LED third brake light

  • Interior:

    • Black bucket seats with orange houndstooth inserts

    • Pilot wood-rim steering wheel

    • AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauges

    • Aluminum instrument bezel

    • Z-gate shifter

    • Alpine CD stereo

    • JVC subwoofer

    • Aftermarket horns

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED

  • Speedometer rises to and remains at approximately 80 mph while driving

  • Paint color variation is visible between the hood and the fenders

  • Gear selector needs adjustment

  • Nitrous system is incomplete (no solenoid or wiring present)

Ownership History

This S-10 is being offered by the seller on behalf of the owner's estate. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists Pennsylvania and Maryland registration history as well as several gaps.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

383-Powered Modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10 · No reserve

Sold to
dain176116
dain176116
$8,667
Seller
AS_21222
AS_21222
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids14
Views41,996

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