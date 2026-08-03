383-Powered Modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1982, Chevrolet's S-10 brought compact truck practicality to the marketplace while quickly becoming a favorite platform for customizers and hot-rodders. Lightweight, rear-wheel drive, and readily adaptable to V8 power, the first-generation S-10 became one of the most popular foundations for street trucks and drag builds.
This modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10 long-box has been transformed into a custom street truck featuring extensive body modifications, custom paintwork, and a performance-built drivetrain.
Power comes from a four-bolt-main Chevrolet small-block V8 said to have been stroked to 383ci and fitted with a Holley Brawler carburetor, an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold, aluminum heads, roller rockers, a solid camshaft and lifters, and MSD ignition components. A three-speed TH400 automatic transmission with a manual valve body and a 3,200-rm stall converter deliver power to a narrowed and modified rear end.
The truck's body has been refinished in orange with checkered flag graphics, and it features remote-operated shaved doors, a molded tailgate with an inset frenched license plate, Cadillac taillights, and a roll pan rear valance. The cabin features bucket seats upholstered in black with orange houndstooth inserts.
This modified 1989 Chevrolet S-10 is now offered at no reserve by the seller in Maryland on behalf of the owner's estate with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Maryland title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Carbureted 383ci stroker V8
TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and narrowed rear axle
Orange paint with checkered flag design
Custom orange-and-black houndstooth interior
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Modifications
Modifications reported by the seller include:
Powertrain & Performance:
Small-block V8 reportedly stroked to 383ci
Holley Brawler carburetor
Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold
Aluminum cylinder heads
Solid camshaft and lifters
MSD ignition system
Aluminum valve covers
Aluminum radiator
Dual electric cooling fans
Three-speed TH400 transmission
3,200-rpm stall converter
Manual valve body
Dual exhaust system
Fuel cell mounted in bed
Nitrous bottle mounted in bed
Taylor battery kill switch
Battery relocated to bed
Narrowed rear axle with 10-bolt differential
Rear coilovers
Exterior:
15” Weld Racing aluminum wheels
Mickey Thompson Sportsman Pro tires
Raised cowl hood
Shaved exterior door handles
Remote-operated door entry system
Shaved tailgate handle
Tailgate molded into bed sides
Custom tailgate license plate inset
Cadillac taillights
Integrated rear roll pan
Tonneau cover
LED flood lights
LED third brake light
Interior:
Black bucket seats with orange houndstooth inserts
Pilot wood-rim steering wheel
AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauges
Aluminum instrument bezel
Z-gate shifter
Alpine CD stereo
JVC subwoofer
Aftermarket horns
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED
Speedometer rises to and remains at approximately 80 mph while driving
Paint color variation is visible between the hood and the fenders
Gear selector needs adjustment
Nitrous system is incomplete (no solenoid or wiring present)
Ownership History
This S-10 is being offered by the seller on behalf of the owner's estate. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1994 and lists Pennsylvania and Maryland registration history as well as several gaps.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.