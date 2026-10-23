Auction ended.

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
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Ending Fri, Oct 23 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1G1YY2187K5123563
Mileage indicated136,900 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe, Hatchback
Exterior colorMetallic red
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Headlight Operation
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1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Highlights
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Chevrolet Corvette was a significant year for America's iconic sports car. Though it looked much like the 1984-1988 models, it brought refinements that improved performance, comfort, and technology. Standard anti-lock brakes and a passive keyless entry system showed Chevrolet's growing commitment to advanced electronics, while the interior gained better ergonomics and materials. The exterior kept the sleek, aerodynamic lines of the C4 generation.

Overall, the 1989 Corvette was a mature, polished C4 that paired classic American muscle with emerging technology. Road & Track (1989) reported a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a quarter mile in 14.8 seconds at 97.0 mph, noting that the Corvette “continues to deliver performance that rivals European competitors.”

This coupe was originally White with a Red Sport Leather interior, but was resprayed metallic red prior to the seller's recent acquistion. Power comes from the 350ci L98 V8 paired with a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission. Features include dual power seats, a digital instrument panel with analog odometer, a driver information system, an AM/FM/cassette stereo with digital clock, automatic climate control, and “Salad Shooter” aluminum wheels.

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.7-liter L98 V8 with Tuned Port Injection

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in metallic red

  • Red Sport Leather (732) interior

  • Corvette “Salad Shooter” aluminum wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Dual power seats

  • Automatic Climate Control

  • Digital instrument panel with analog odometer

  • Driver information system

  • Tilt-telescopic steering wheel

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo

  • Digital clock

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2013: Damage to right rear

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists South Carolina, Florida, Iowa, and Georgia registration history. The seller recently acquired the 1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
EF_zvx7ib
EF_zvx7ib
$5,750
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids18
Views5,416

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EF_zvx7ib
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