Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Chevrolet Corvette was a significant year for America's iconic sports car. Though it looked much like the 1984-1988 models, it brought refinements that improved performance, comfort, and technology. Standard anti-lock brakes and a passive keyless entry system showed Chevrolet's growing commitment to advanced electronics, while the interior gained better ergonomics and materials. The exterior kept the sleek, aerodynamic lines of the C4 generation.

Overall, the 1989 Corvette was a mature, polished C4 that paired classic American muscle with emerging technology. Road & Track (1989) reported a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a quarter mile in 14.8 seconds at 97.0 mph, noting that the Corvette “continues to deliver performance that rivals European competitors.”

This coupe was originally White with a Red Sport Leather interior, but was resprayed metallic red prior to the seller's recent acquistion. Power comes from the 350ci L98 V8 paired with a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission. Features include dual power seats, a digital instrument panel with analog odometer, a driver information system, an AM/FM/cassette stereo with digital clock, automatic climate control, and “Salad Shooter” aluminum wheels.

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.7-liter L98 V8 with Tuned Port Injection

700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in metallic red

Red Sport Leather (732) interior

Corvette “Salad Shooter” aluminum wheels

Factory Equipment

Dual power seats

Automatic Climate Control

Digital instrument panel with analog odometer

Driver information system

Tilt-telescopic steering wheel

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Digital clock

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2013 : Damage to right rear



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists South Carolina, Florida, Iowa, and Georgia registration history. The seller recently acquired the 1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com