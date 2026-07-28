1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The fourth-generation Corvette (C4) was produced from 1984 to 1996, and featured a completely new chassis and sleeker, more modern, but still evolutionary appearance along with a futuristic interior equipped with LCD screens and a digital instrument cluster.
This '89 Vette coupe example is powered by a 5.7-liter L98 V8, which featured Tuned Port Injection and aluminum cylinder heads for a factory rated at 245 horsepower. The car is finished in Charcoal Metallic with pink and orange pinstriping over gray leather upholstery and is equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, a removable targa roof panel, a digital instrument panel, cruise control, and an onboard computer.
Now showing less than 68,000 miles, this C4 was acquired in 2017 by the seller, who notes that the fuel pump and water pump were replaced and four BFGoodrich tires were installed under their ownership.
This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette coupe is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing less than 68,000 miles
5.7L L98 V8 engine with Tuned Port Injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Charcoal Metallic paint with pink and orange pinstriping
Gray leather upholstery
Removable targa roof panel
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7L L98 V8 engine
Aluminum cylinder heads
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Power windows
Digital instrument cluster
Removable targa roof panel
Pop-up headlights
Highlights from the RPO sticker include:
AC3 — Power driver sport seat
AR9 — European reclining seats
C68 — Automatic electronic air conditioning
DL8 — Twin remote heated outside mirrors
D74 — Illuminated driver vanity mirror
FE1 — Base suspension
G44 — Rear axle, 3.07 ratio
G92 — Rear axle, performance ratio
JL9 — Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes
KC4 — Engine oil cooler
L98 — Tuned Port Injection 5.7L engine
MD8 — Automatic 4-speed transmission
NK4 — Sport leather steering wheel
QA1 — Styled aluminum wheels, 17x9.5
UQ4 — Delco-Bose four-speaker system
UU8 — Delco-Bose AM/FM stereo radio with cassette
U52 — Electronic instrument cluster
V01 — Heavy-duty radiator
90I — Gray interior trim
902 — Gray leather interior
96U — Charcoal metallic exterior
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Per the seller, the following work has been completed under current ownership:
BFGoodrich tires installed
Fuel pump replaced
Water pump replaced
Windshield replaced
Automatic antenna replaced/repaired
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists “at least one open recall”
Ownership History
This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple report gaps and registration history in Colorado since 1995.
Included Items
Car cover
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.