Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Corvette (C4) was produced from 1984 to 1996, and featured a completely new chassis and sleeker, more modern, but still evolutionary appearance along with a futuristic interior equipped with LCD screens and a digital instrument cluster.

This '89 Vette coupe example is powered by a 5.7-liter L98 V8, which featured Tuned Port Injection and aluminum cylinder heads for a factory rated at 245 horsepower. The car is finished in Charcoal Metallic with pink and orange pinstriping over gray leather upholstery and is equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, a removable targa roof panel, a digital instrument panel, cruise control, and an onboard computer.

Now showing less than 68,000 miles, this C4 was acquired in 2017 by the seller, who notes that the fuel pump and water pump were replaced and four BFGoodrich tires were installed under their ownership.

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette coupe is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing less than 68,000 miles

5.7L L98 V8 engine with Tuned Port Injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Charcoal Metallic paint with pink and orange pinstriping

Gray leather upholstery

Removable targa roof panel

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7L L98 V8 engine

Aluminum cylinder heads

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Power windows

Digital instrument cluster

Removable targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Highlights from the RPO sticker include: AC3 — Power driver sport seat AR9 — European reclining seats C68 — Automatic electronic air conditioning DL8 — Twin remote heated outside mirrors D74 — Illuminated driver vanity mirror FE1 — Base suspension G44 — Rear axle, 3.07 ratio G92 — Rear axle, performance ratio JL9 — Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes KC4 — Engine oil cooler L98 — Tuned Port Injection 5.7L engine MD8 — Automatic 4-speed transmission NK4 — Sport leather steering wheel QA1 — Styled aluminum wheels, 17x9.5 UQ4 — Delco-Bose four-speaker system UU8 — Delco-Bose AM/FM stereo radio with cassette U52 — Electronic instrument cluster V01 — Heavy-duty radiator 90I — Gray interior trim 902 — Gray leather interior 96U — Charcoal metallic exterior



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Per the seller, the following work has been completed under current ownership:

BFGoodrich tires installed

Fuel pump replaced

Water pump replaced

Windshield replaced

Automatic antenna replaced/repaired

Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists “at least one open recall”

Ownership History

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple report gaps and registration history in Colorado since 1995.

Included Items