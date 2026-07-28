Auction ended.

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/28/26
Result
1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (123)

Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY2184K5110821
Mileage indicated67,600 Miles
LocationLone Tree, Colorado
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCharcoal Metallic
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Exterior Walk Around
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1989 Chevrolet Corvette Open Walk Around
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1989 Chevrolet Corvette Functioning Hideaway Headlights
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1989 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Corvette (C4) was produced from 1984 to 1996, and featured a completely new chassis and sleeker, more modern, but still evolutionary appearance along with a futuristic interior equipped with LCD screens and a digital instrument cluster.

This '89 Vette coupe example is powered by a 5.7-liter L98 V8, which featured Tuned Port Injection and aluminum cylinder heads for a factory rated at 245 horsepower. The car is finished in Charcoal Metallic with pink and orange pinstriping over gray leather upholstery and is equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, a removable targa roof panel, a digital instrument panel, cruise control, and an onboard computer.

Now showing less than 68,000 miles, this C4 was acquired in 2017 by the seller, who notes that the fuel pump and water pump were replaced and four BFGoodrich tires were installed under their ownership.

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette coupe is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing less than 68,000 miles

  • 5.7L L98 V8 engine with Tuned Port Injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Charcoal Metallic paint with pink and orange pinstriping

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • Removable targa roof panel

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7L L98 V8 engine

  • Aluminum cylinder heads

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Removable targa roof panel

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Highlights from the RPO sticker include:

    • AC3 — Power driver sport seat

    • AR9 — European reclining seats

    • C68 — Automatic electronic air conditioning

    • DL8 — Twin remote heated outside mirrors

    • D74 — Illuminated driver vanity mirror

    • FE1 — Base suspension

    • G44 — Rear axle, 3.07 ratio

    • G92 — Rear axle, performance ratio

    • JL9 — Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes

    • KC4 — Engine oil cooler

    • L98 — Tuned Port Injection 5.7L engine

    • MD8 — Automatic 4-speed transmission

    • NK4 — Sport leather steering wheel

    • QA1 — Styled aluminum wheels, 17x9.5

    • UQ4 — Delco-Bose four-speaker system

    • UU8 — Delco-Bose AM/FM stereo radio with cassette

    • U52 — Electronic instrument cluster

    • V01 — Heavy-duty radiator

    • 90I — Gray interior trim

    • 902 — Gray leather interior

    • 96U — Charcoal metallic exterior

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Per the seller, the following work has been completed under current ownership:

  • BFGoodrich tires installed

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Water pump replaced

  • Windshield replaced

  • Automatic antenna replaced/repaired

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists “at least one open recall”

Ownership History

This 1989 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2017. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple report gaps and registration history in Colorado since 1995.

Included Items

  • Car cover

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
BarXH
BarXH
$6,750
Seller
AlbertBandari_2jn4
AlbertBandari_2jn4
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,657

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