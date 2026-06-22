Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (37)

Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1BL51E8KR155507
Mileage indicated93,100 Miles
LocationNashville, Tennessee
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Chevrolet Caprice came toward the close of fourth-generation production, which ran from 1977 to 1990. By 1989, the was well-known for its sturdy body-on-frame design, rear-wheel drive, and reputation for durability—making it popular with families, taxi services, and law enforcement agencies. The design remained traditional, with a boxy shape and spacious interior, and while V6 engines were offered for commercial vehicles, retail buyers could choose between a carbureted or fuel-injected 5.0L V8.

This Caprice Classic sedan was reportedly purchased new by the seller’s parent, and ownership passed to the seller in March 2025. Power is provided by a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power is provided by power-assisted front discs and rear drums.

The exterior is finished in white and features a hood ornament, body-color mirror caps, polished trim, and 15” steel wheels with full covers. Inside, the refreshed cabin housed two rows of bench seating upholstered in maroon cloth. The dashboard is accented with woodgrain trim and houses a Delco AM/FM head unit.

This '89 Chevrolet Caprice Classic is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Single-Family-Owned Caprice Classic sedan

  • 5.0L V8 with electronic fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in white

  • Maroon cloth upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Hood ornament

  • Body-color mirror caps

  • Polished bumpers and trim

  • 15” steel wheels with full covers

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Front disc brakes and rear drums

  • Delco AM/FM stereo

  • Woodgrain dashboard trim

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller states that the car received an interior refresh in the early 2000s

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Blemishes on the hood, trunk lid, left front door, and left quarter panel

  • Tires should be replaced due to age and cracking

  • Interior shows wear and faded trim

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was purchased new by their parent. The car has remained registered in Tennessee through the seller’s acquisition in March 2025.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1989 CHEVROLET CAPRICE

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
jw_zf5f67
jw_zf5f67
$9,363
Seller
KJ_jrig49
KJ_jrig49
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids20
Views14,169
Bids
jw_zf5f67's avatar
jw_zf5f67
Jun 22 at 6:49 PM
$8,750bid placed 
Johnny0620's avatar
Johnny0620
Jun 22 at 6:36 PM
$8,500bid placed 
jw_zf5f67's avatar
jw_zf5f67
Jun 22 at 5:12 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Johnny0620's avatar
Johnny0620
Jun 22 at 11:40 AM
$8,000bid placed 
jw_zf5f67's avatar
jw_zf5f67
Jun 22 at 12:35 AM
$7,530bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026