One-Family-Owned 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Sedan
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1989 Chevrolet Caprice came toward the close of fourth-generation production, which ran from 1977 to 1990. By 1989, the was well-known for its sturdy body-on-frame design, rear-wheel drive, and reputation for durability—making it popular with families, taxi services, and law enforcement agencies. The design remained traditional, with a boxy shape and spacious interior, and while V6 engines were offered for commercial vehicles, retail buyers could choose between a carbureted or fuel-injected 5.0L V8.
This Caprice Classic sedan was reportedly purchased new by the seller’s parent, and ownership passed to the seller in March 2025. Power is provided by a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power is provided by power-assisted front discs and rear drums.
The exterior is finished in white and features a hood ornament, body-color mirror caps, polished trim, and 15” steel wheels with full covers. Inside, the refreshed cabin housed two rows of bench seating upholstered in maroon cloth. The dashboard is accented with woodgrain trim and houses a Delco AM/FM head unit.
This '89 Chevrolet Caprice Classic is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Single-Family-Owned Caprice Classic sedan
5.0L V8 with electronic fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white
Maroon cloth upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Hood ornament
Body-color mirror caps
Polished bumpers and trim
15” steel wheels with full covers
Power-assisted steering
Front disc brakes and rear drums
Delco AM/FM stereo
Woodgrain dashboard trim
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the car received an interior refresh in the early 2000s
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Blemishes on the hood, trunk lid, left front door, and left quarter panel
Tires should be replaced due to age and cracking
Interior shows wear and faded trim
Ownership History
The seller reports that this 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was purchased new by their parent. The car has remained registered in Tennessee through the seller’s acquisition in March 2025.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.