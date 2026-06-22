Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1989 Chevrolet Caprice came toward the close of fourth-generation production, which ran from 1977 to 1990. By 1989, the was well-known for its sturdy body-on-frame design, rear-wheel drive, and reputation for durability—making it popular with families, taxi services, and law enforcement agencies. The design remained traditional, with a boxy shape and spacious interior, and while V6 engines were offered for commercial vehicles, retail buyers could choose between a carbureted or fuel-injected 5.0L V8.

This Caprice Classic sedan was reportedly purchased new by the seller’s parent, and ownership passed to the seller in March 2025. Power is provided by a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power is provided by power-assisted front discs and rear drums.

The exterior is finished in white and features a hood ornament, body-color mirror caps, polished trim, and 15” steel wheels with full covers. Inside, the refreshed cabin housed two rows of bench seating upholstered in maroon cloth. The dashboard is accented with woodgrain trim and houses a Delco AM/FM head unit.

This '89 Chevrolet Caprice Classic is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Single-Family-Owned Caprice Classic sedan

5.0L V8 with electronic fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white

Maroon cloth upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Hood ornament

Body-color mirror caps

Polished bumpers and trim

15” steel wheels with full covers

Power-assisted steering

Front disc brakes and rear drums

Delco AM/FM stereo

Woodgrain dashboard trim

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the car received an interior refresh in the early 2000s

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Blemishes on the hood, trunk lid, left front door, and left quarter panel

Tires should be replaced due to age and cracking

Interior shows wear and faded trim

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1989 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was purchased new by their parent. The car has remained registered in Tennessee through the seller’s acquisition in March 2025.