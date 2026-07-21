Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Pontiac’s N-body lineup, the Grand Am blended sporty styling with practical front-wheel-drive efficiency during the late ‘80s. Positioned as a step above the base model, the Grand Am LE trim level combined aerodynamic bodywork with modern conveniences and tech inside. The coupe's distinctive two-door profile, available two-tone paint schemes, and period-correct details, such as integrated rear spoilers and louvered trim, helped define the RADwood-era’s design language.

This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over a gray cloth interior. Showing approximately 90,700 miles, it is powered by a 2.3-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car was repainted in 2024, its air-conditioning system has been converted to use R134a refrigerant, and it is equipped with window tint and an aftermarket dual-outlet black-tip exhaust system.

This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is now offered at no reserve with some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 2.3L inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over gray cloth interior

Upgraded dual-outlet exhaust system

R134a-converted air conditioning system

Power windows and fully functional interior electronics

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 2.3L inline-four engine 3-speed automatic transmission Front-wheel drive Independent front suspension Power-assisted brakes

Exterior: Two-door coupe body style Two-tone exterior finish Integrated rear deck spoiler/luggage rack with third brake light Body-side moldings Fog lights

Interior: Gray cloth upholstery Center console Analog gauge cluster with full instrumentation Power windows AM/FM cassette stereo



Modifications

Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

Dual-outlet exhaust system conversion

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

According to records provided by the seller (see attached), service work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

2025: Coolant system serviced and flushed Throttle body cleaned Temperature sensor and thermostat replaced Tire condition and pressure checked

2024: Cooling system service and coolant flush Spark plugs and spark plug wires replaced Fuel filter replaced Brake fluid flush performed Battery replaced and ignition system serviced A/C system serviced and recharged Dual exhaust system installed Exterior repainted

2023: Oil and filter change performed



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Split in driver’s seat cushion and backrest

Cassette player inoperable

Crease in roof

From the seller: " I would describe this Grand Am as an honest, well-preserved driver with normal age-related wear. There are minor rust pockets on the rear driver-side and passenger-side undercarriage, along with light undercarriage corrosion consistent with the vehicle’s age. These areas are intentionally disclosed to provide complete transparency for prospective buyers.

The driver-side door molding is loose and requires securing. The driver’s seat fabric is split from normal wear and tear. The cassette player is inoperative. There is also a minor crease in the roof from a fallen tree branch."

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Grand Am was first sold new in Illinois in 1988 and remained registered there for several decades. It was later registered in Florida and Georgia, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

Car cover and storage bag

Road safety kit

Owner's manual

Service records

Jack and tool

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Grand Am LE has been a rewarding vehicle for me to own and preserve. Over time, it has become more of a classic car show vehicle than a regular driver, and with three other vehicles competing for my attention, I feel it is time for this Pontiac to find a new enthusiast who will continue to appreciate and enjoy it.

Finding an original, well-maintained Grand Am LE in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Its documented maintenance history, accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, careful storage, roadworthy mechanical condition, and period-correct appearance make it an excellent candidate for RADwood events, Pontiac gatherings, local and regional classic car shows, or simply enjoying on the open road.

This Grand Am is being offered at no reserve, giving collectors and enthusiasts an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-preserved piece of Pontiac history."