Auction ended.

1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2NE14UXJC816700
Mileage indicated90,700 Miles
LocationMarietta, Georgia
Engine2.3L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorFlame Red/Black
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Pontiac’s N-body lineup, the Grand Am blended sporty styling with practical front-wheel-drive efficiency during the late ‘80s. Positioned as a step above the base model, the Grand Am LE trim level combined aerodynamic bodywork with modern conveniences and tech inside. The coupe's distinctive two-door profile, available two-tone paint schemes, and period-correct details, such as integrated rear spoilers and louvered trim, helped define the RADwood-era’s design language.

This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over a gray cloth interior. Showing approximately 90,700 miles, it is powered by a 2.3-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car was repainted in 2024, its air-conditioning system has been converted to use R134a refrigerant, and it is equipped with window tint and an aftermarket dual-outlet black-tip exhaust system.

This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is now offered at no reserve with some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 2.3L inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over gray cloth interior

  • Upgraded dual-outlet exhaust system

  • R134a-converted air conditioning system

  • Power windows and fully functional interior electronics

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 2.3L inline-four engine

    • 3-speed automatic transmission

    • Front-wheel drive

    • Independent front suspension

    • Power-assisted brakes

  • Exterior:

    • Two-door coupe body style

    • Two-tone exterior finish

    • Integrated rear deck spoiler/luggage rack with third brake light

    • Body-side moldings

    • Fog lights

  • Interior:

    • Gray cloth upholstery

    • Center console

    • Analog gauge cluster with full instrumentation

    • Power windows

    • AM/FM cassette stereo

Modifications

  • Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

  • Dual-outlet exhaust system conversion

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

According to records provided by the seller (see attached), service work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • 2025:

    • Coolant system serviced and flushed

    • Throttle body cleaned

    • Temperature sensor and thermostat replaced

    • Tire condition and pressure checked

  • 2024:

    • Cooling system service and coolant flush

    • Spark plugs and spark plug wires replaced

    • Fuel filter replaced

    • Brake fluid flush performed

    • Battery replaced and ignition system serviced

    • A/C system serviced and recharged

    • Dual exhaust system installed

    • Exterior repainted

  • 2023:

    • Oil and filter change performed

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Split in driver’s seat cushion and backrest

  • Cassette player inoperable

  • Crease in roof

From the seller: "I would describe this Grand Am as an honest, well-preserved driver with normal age-related wear. There are minor rust pockets on the rear driver-side and passenger-side undercarriage, along with light undercarriage corrosion consistent with the vehicle’s age. These areas are intentionally disclosed to provide complete transparency for prospective buyers.

The driver-side door molding is loose and requires securing. The driver’s seat fabric is split from normal wear and tear. The cassette player is inoperative. There is also a minor crease in the roof from a fallen tree branch."

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Grand Am was first sold new in Illinois in 1988 and remained registered there for several decades. It was later registered in Florida and Georgia, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

  • Car cover and storage bag

  • Road safety kit

  • Owner's manual

  • Service records

  • Jack and tool

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Grand Am LE has been a rewarding vehicle for me to own and preserve. Over time, it has become more of a classic car show vehicle than a regular driver, and with three other vehicles competing for my attention, I feel it is time for this Pontiac to find a new enthusiast who will continue to appreciate and enjoy it.

Finding an original, well-maintained Grand Am LE in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Its documented maintenance history, accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, careful storage, roadworthy mechanical condition, and period-correct appearance make it an excellent candidate for RADwood events, Pontiac gatherings, local and regional classic car shows, or simply enjoying on the open road.

This Grand Am is being offered at no reserve, giving collectors and enthusiasts an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-preserved piece of Pontiac history."

Additional documents

Service Records: 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
ndawson814814
ndawson814814
$3,750
Seller
Decker-ELiv8
Decker-ELiv8
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids14
Views7,757

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