1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as part of Pontiac’s N-body lineup, the Grand Am blended sporty styling with practical front-wheel-drive efficiency during the late ‘80s. Positioned as a step above the base model, the Grand Am LE trim level combined aerodynamic bodywork with modern conveniences and tech inside. The coupe's distinctive two-door profile, available two-tone paint schemes, and period-correct details, such as integrated rear spoilers and louvered trim, helped define the RADwood-era’s design language.
This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over a gray cloth interior. Showing approximately 90,700 miles, it is powered by a 2.3-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
The car was repainted in 2024, its air-conditioning system has been converted to use R134a refrigerant, and it is equipped with window tint and an aftermarket dual-outlet black-tip exhaust system.
This 1988 Pontiac Grand Am LE Coupe is now offered at no reserve with some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 2.3L inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone Flame Red and Black over gray cloth interior
Upgraded dual-outlet exhaust system
R134a-converted air conditioning system
Power windows and fully functional interior electronics
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
2.3L inline-four engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive
Independent front suspension
Power-assisted brakes
Exterior:
Two-door coupe body style
Two-tone exterior finish
Integrated rear deck spoiler/luggage rack with third brake light
Body-side moldings
Fog lights
Interior:
Gray cloth upholstery
Center console
Analog gauge cluster with full instrumentation
Power windows
AM/FM cassette stereo
Modifications
Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant
Dual-outlet exhaust system conversion
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
According to records provided by the seller (see attached), service work includes, but is not limited to, the following:
2025:
Coolant system serviced and flushed
Throttle body cleaned
Temperature sensor and thermostat replaced
Tire condition and pressure checked
2024:
Cooling system service and coolant flush
Spark plugs and spark plug wires replaced
Fuel filter replaced
Brake fluid flush performed
Battery replaced and ignition system serviced
A/C system serviced and recharged
Dual exhaust system installed
Exterior repainted
2023:
Oil and filter change performed
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Split in driver’s seat cushion and backrest
Cassette player inoperable
Crease in roof
From the seller: "I would describe this Grand Am as an honest, well-preserved driver with normal age-related wear. There are minor rust pockets on the rear driver-side and passenger-side undercarriage, along with light undercarriage corrosion consistent with the vehicle’s age. These areas are intentionally disclosed to provide complete transparency for prospective buyers.
The driver-side door molding is loose and requires securing. The driver’s seat fabric is split from normal wear and tear. The cassette player is inoperative. There is also a minor crease in the roof from a fallen tree branch."
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Grand Am was first sold new in Illinois in 1988 and remained registered there for several decades. It was later registered in Florida and Georgia, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023.
Included Items
Car cover and storage bag
Road safety kit
Owner's manual
Service records
Jack and tool
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller: "This Grand Am LE has been a rewarding vehicle for me to own and preserve. Over time, it has become more of a classic car show vehicle than a regular driver, and with three other vehicles competing for my attention, I feel it is time for this Pontiac to find a new enthusiast who will continue to appreciate and enjoy it.
Finding an original, well-maintained Grand Am LE in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Its documented maintenance history, accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, careful storage, roadworthy mechanical condition, and period-correct appearance make it an excellent candidate for RADwood events, Pontiac gatherings, local and regional classic car shows, or simply enjoying on the open road.
This Grand Am is being offered at no reserve, giving collectors and enthusiasts an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-preserved piece of Pontiac history."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.