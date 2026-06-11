Description

Introduced in 1984, Pontiac’s mid‑engine Fiero combining distinctive styling with balanced weight distribution. By its final model year in 1988, the Fiero GT benefited from suspension redesign that significantly improved handling and ride quality, helping cement these late models as the most refined and desirable examples.

This '88 Pontiac Fiero GT shows just 775 miles and is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in white over gray cloth, the car was originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, and reportedly remained part of a Pontiac dealer’s collection for much of its life. Equipment includes a removable sunroof, rear spoiler, 15-inch diamond-spoke alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and a cassette stereo.

Recent service includes replacement of the fuel system components, battery, sway bar links, and tires, as well as installation of a lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch. Refreshing reportedly includes resprayed select body panels and replacement of the headliner and audio components.

This low-mileage 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered in California with a window sticker, owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

Final year model with approximately 775 original miles

Powered by a 2.8L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

Finished in white over gray cloth interior

Window sticker and service records included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

15" diamond-spoke alloy wheels

Power windows and door locks

Removable glass sunroof

Pop-up headlights

Tilt steering wheel

Air conditioning

Cassette stereo

Cruise control

Rear spoiler

Modifications

Speakers and audio system capacitors have been replaced

Lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service has been performed:

Fuel pump and fuel sending unit replaced

Battery replaced

Tires replaced

Sway bar end links replaced

Fluids serviced

Headliner replaced

Various exterior panels have been refinished

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic wear consistent with long-term storage

Some exterior paintwork has been performed

Some interior stains

Ownership History

Originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, this Fiero GT reportedly remained in a Pontiac dealer or enthusiast collection for many years before being acquired by the current owner in 2024. It is now titled in Montana under the current owner’s LLC and located in California.

Included Items