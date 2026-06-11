Auction ended.

743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

Bid to $17,250 on 06/11/26
Result
743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2PG1194JP215004
Mileage indicated743 Miles
LocationLos Angeles, California
Engine2.8L V6
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT - Walk Aound & Idling
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1988 Pontiac Fiero GT - Driving
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Description

Introduced in 1984, Pontiac’s mid‑engine Fiero combining distinctive styling with balanced weight distribution. By its final model year in 1988, the Fiero GT benefited from suspension redesign that significantly improved handling and ride quality, helping cement these late models as the most refined and desirable examples.

This '88 Pontiac Fiero GT shows just 775 miles and is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in white over gray cloth, the car was originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, and reportedly remained part of a Pontiac dealer’s collection for much of its life. Equipment includes a removable sunroof, rear spoiler, 15-inch diamond-spoke alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and a cassette stereo.

Recent service includes replacement of the fuel system components, battery, sway bar links, and tires, as well as installation of a lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch. Refreshing reportedly includes resprayed select body panels and replacement of the headliner and audio components.

This low-mileage 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered in California with a window sticker, owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

  • Final year model with approximately 775 original miles

  • Powered by a 2.8L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Finished in white over gray cloth interior

  • Window sticker and service records included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15" diamond-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Removable glass sunroof

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • Air conditioning

  • Cassette stereo

  • Cruise control

  • Rear spoiler

Modifications

  • Speakers and audio system capacitors have been replaced

  • Lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service has been performed:

  • Fuel pump and fuel sending unit replaced

  • Battery replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Sway bar end links replaced

  • Fluids serviced

  • Headliner replaced

  • Various exterior panels have been refinished

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with long-term storage

  • Some exterior paintwork has been performed

  • Some interior stains

Ownership History

Originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, this Fiero GT reportedly remained in a Pontiac dealer or enthusiast collection for many years before being acquired by the current owner in 2024. It is now titled in Montana under the current owner’s LLC and located in California.

Included Items

  • Factory footwell cover

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service records

  • Window sticker

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

Window Sticker: 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

Last bid
Mrmanny
Mrmanny
$17,250
Seller
Allen4433
Allen4433
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids17
Views11,964
Bids
Mrmanny's avatar
Mrmanny
Jun 11 at 12:38 PM
$17,250bid placed 
Chirodoc67's avatar
Chirodoc67
Jun 1 at 4:58 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Mrmanny's avatar
Mrmanny
Jun 1 at 3:34 PM
$15,750bid placed 
Chirodoc67's avatar
Chirodoc67
Jun 1 at 2:48 PM
$15,500bid placed 
Mrmanny's avatar
Mrmanny
Jun 1 at 2:25 PM
$14,500bid placed 

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