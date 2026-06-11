743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1984, Pontiac’s mid‑engine Fiero combining distinctive styling with balanced weight distribution. By its final model year in 1988, the Fiero GT benefited from suspension redesign that significantly improved handling and ride quality, helping cement these late models as the most refined and desirable examples.
This '88 Pontiac Fiero GT shows just 775 miles and is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in white over gray cloth, the car was originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, and reportedly remained part of a Pontiac dealer’s collection for much of its life. Equipment includes a removable sunroof, rear spoiler, 15-inch diamond-spoke alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and a cassette stereo.
Recent service includes replacement of the fuel system components, battery, sway bar links, and tires, as well as installation of a lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch. Refreshing reportedly includes resprayed select body panels and replacement of the headliner and audio components.
This low-mileage 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered in California with a window sticker, owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title in name of the seller's LLC.
Highlights
Final year model with approximately 775 original miles
Powered by a 2.8L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle
Finished in white over gray cloth interior
Window sticker and service records included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
15" diamond-spoke alloy wheels
Power windows and door locks
Removable glass sunroof
Pop-up headlights
Tilt steering wheel
Air conditioning
Cassette stereo
Cruise control
Rear spoiler
Modifications
Speakers and audio system capacitors have been replaced
Lower-temperature thermostat and fan switch
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service has been performed:
Fuel pump and fuel sending unit replaced
Battery replaced
Tires replaced
Sway bar end links replaced
Fluids serviced
Headliner replaced
Various exterior panels have been refinished
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic wear consistent with long-term storage
Some exterior paintwork has been performed
Some interior stains
Ownership History
Originally delivered to Rountree Pontiac-GMC Truck in Petersburg, Virginia, this Fiero GT reportedly remained in a Pontiac dealer or enthusiast collection for many years before being acquired by the current owner in 2024. It is now titled in Montana under the current owner’s LLC and located in California.
Included Items
Factory footwell cover
Owner’s manual
Service records
Window sticker
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.