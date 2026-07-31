Auction ended.

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

No reserve
Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
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Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2PG1194JP202544
Mileage indicated113,100 Miles
LocationPalmetto, Florida
Engine2.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed/Silver
Interior colorGray/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1984 model year, the Pontiac Fiero combined distinctive styling with a mid-engine layout that set it apart from virtually every other American car of its era. By the final year of production in 1988, Pontiac had refined the platform with a redesigned suspension that improved handling and ride quality, making late-production Fieros the most refined.

Positioned above the base model, the Fiero GT featured a factory-rated 135-horsepower 2.8-liter V6 over the standard 90-horsepower four-cylinder. GT models were further distinguished by their fastback roofline, aerodynamic ground effects, a deeper fascia, rear spoiler, quad-tip dual exhaust system, staggered 15-inch alloy wheels, and WS6 sport suspension. Inside, the GT received sport bucket seats, and revised instrumentation.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle. The car was repainted in its current two-tone red and silver color scheme under current ownership. Other notable equipment includes pop-up headlights, ground effects, and power windows and locks.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2.8L V6 paired with a 3-speed automatic transaxle

  • Refinished in two-tone red and silver

  • Two-tone black and gray cloth and vinyl upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Pop-up headlights

  • GT ground effects

  • Rear spoiler

  • Power windows

  • Power door locks

  • 15” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and CARFAX documentation, the following service has been performed:

  • Oil and filter changed in November 2025

  • Battery replaced under current ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since repaint

  • Windshield wipers continue operating after deactivation

  • Brake pads reportedly need replacing

  • Intermittent squealing noise at idle

  • Horn inoperable

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Illinois and Florida registration history. The seller reports having the vehicle repainted two-tone red and silver. This Fiero GT is offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT · No reserve

Sold to
powertourpacer
powertourpacer
$5,090
Seller
Romeochez
Romeochez
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Bids20
Views7,336

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powertourpacer
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