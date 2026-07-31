Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1984 model year, the Pontiac Fiero combined distinctive styling with a mid-engine layout that set it apart from virtually every other American car of its era. By the final year of production in 1988, Pontiac had refined the platform with a redesigned suspension that improved handling and ride quality, making late-production Fieros the most refined.

Positioned above the base model, the Fiero GT featured a factory-rated 135-horsepower 2.8-liter V6 over the standard 90-horsepower four-cylinder. GT models were further distinguished by their fastback roofline, aerodynamic ground effects, a deeper fascia, rear spoiler, quad-tip dual exhaust system, staggered 15-inch alloy wheels, and WS6 sport suspension. Inside, the GT received sport bucket seats, and revised instrumentation.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle. The car was repainted in its current two-tone red and silver color scheme under current ownership. Other notable equipment includes pop-up headlights, ground effects, and power windows and locks.

This 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2.8L V6 paired with a 3-speed automatic transaxle

Refinished in two-tone red and silver

Two-tone black and gray cloth and vinyl upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4-wheel disc brakes

Pop-up headlights

GT ground effects

Rear spoiler

Power windows

Power door locks

15” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and CARFAX documentation, the following service has been performed:

Oil and filter changed in November 2025

Battery replaced under current ownership

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since repaint

Windshield wipers continue operating after deactivation

Brake pads reportedly need replacing

Intermittent squealing noise at idle

Horn inoperable

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Illinois and Florida registration history. The seller reports having the vehicle repainted two-tone red and silver. This Fiero GT is offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items