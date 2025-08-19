1988 Honda Gold Wind GL1500
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 7:00 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1988 as a ground-up redesign of the long-running Gold Wing formula, the GL1500 was Honda's most ambitious touring motorcycle to date — arriving with a newly developed 1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine, a longer wheelbase, a larger windscreen, and a level of equipment that set a new standard for long-distance two-wheeled travel.
Acquired by the seller in 2015, this Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic example features a velour-trimmed Corbin seat and upgraded 90-amp alternator. The seller reports using this motorcycle on a cross-country trip in 2020, and the battery and rear tire were said to have been recently replaced. The carburetors were professionally synced in May 2025.
This 1988 Honda Gold Wing GL1500 is now offered with a service manual, service records, and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Debut year of the 4th generation Gold Wing
Finished in Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic
Velour-trimmed Corbin seat
Upgraded 90-amp alternator
Factory Equipment
1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine
5-speed manual transmission with reverse gear
Shaft final drive
Dual front disc brakes with single rear disc
Air-assisted front and rear suspension
16”/18” alloy wheels
Integrated full fairing with adjustable windscreen
Saddlebags and tour trunk
AM/FM cassette stereo with helmet audio output
Cruise control
Rider/passenger intercom system
On-board air compressor
Modifications
90-amp alternator
Aftermarket Corbin seat
Aftermarket toe-heel shifter
Servicing
June 2026: Carburetors synced by local Honda dealer
Rear tire and battery replaced recently replaced
From the seller, “Yearly oil changes and serviced by the local Honda dealership.”
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with age and mileage
Crack near right cornering light
Missing left front fender cover
Included Items
Service manual
Service records
Additional Information
This 1988 Honda GL1500 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.