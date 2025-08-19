1988 Honda Gold Wind GL1500

No reserve
1 day
$2,100
1988 Honda Gold Wind GL1500
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1HFSC2201JA010322
Mileage indicated86,000 Miles
LocationSimsbury, Connecticut
Engine1,520cc Opposed-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1988 as a ground-up redesign of the long-running Gold Wing formula, the GL1500 was Honda's most ambitious touring motorcycle to date — arriving with a newly developed 1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine, a longer wheelbase, a larger windscreen, and a level of equipment that set a new standard for long-distance two-wheeled travel.

Acquired by the seller in 2015, this Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic example features a velour-trimmed Corbin seat and upgraded 90-amp alternator. The seller reports using this motorcycle on a cross-country trip in 2020, and the battery and rear tire were said to have been recently replaced. The carburetors were professionally synced in May 2025.

This 1988 Honda Gold Wing GL1500 is now offered with a service manual, service records, and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Debut year of the 4th generation Gold Wing

  • Finished in Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic

  • Velour-trimmed Corbin seat

  • Upgraded 90-amp alternator

Factory Equipment

  • 1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission with reverse gear

  • Shaft final drive

  • Dual front disc brakes with single rear disc

  • Air-assisted front and rear suspension

  • 16”/18” alloy wheels

  • Integrated full fairing with adjustable windscreen

  • Saddlebags and tour trunk

  • AM/FM cassette stereo with helmet audio output

  • Cruise control

  • Rider/passenger intercom system

  • On-board air compressor

Modifications

  • 90-amp alternator

  • Aftermarket Corbin seat

  • Aftermarket toe-heel shifter

Servicing

  • June 2026: Carburetors synced by local Honda dealer

  • Rear tire and battery replaced recently replaced

  • From the seller, “Yearly oil changes and serviced by the local Honda dealership.”

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Crack near right cornering light

  • Missing left front fender cover

Included Items

  • Service manual

  • Service records

Additional Information

This 1988 Honda GL1500 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1988 Honda Gold Wind GL1500 · No reserve

Current bid
ST_8d01gl
ST_8d01gl
$2,100
Seller
MC41S
MC41S
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids3
Views3,538
How it works
Bids
ST_8d01gl's avatar
ST_8d01gl
Jun 17 at 9:47 PM
$2,100bid placed 
Mr0ttaw's avatar
Mr0ttaw
Jun 15 at 11:29 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Bucksgtbraun's avatar
Bucksgtbraun
Jun 12 at 12:12 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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