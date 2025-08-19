Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1988 as a ground-up redesign of the long-running Gold Wing formula, the GL1500 was Honda's most ambitious touring motorcycle to date — arriving with a newly developed 1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine, a longer wheelbase, a larger windscreen, and a level of equipment that set a new standard for long-distance two-wheeled travel.

Acquired by the seller in 2015, this Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic example features a velour-trimmed Corbin seat and upgraded 90-amp alternator. The seller reports using this motorcycle on a cross-country trip in 2020, and the battery and rear tire were said to have been recently replaced. The carburetors were professionally synced in May 2025.

This 1988 Honda Gold Wing GL1500 is now offered with a service manual, service records, and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Debut year of the 4th generation Gold Wing

Finished in Martini Beige and Haze Brown Metallic

Velour-trimmed Corbin seat

Upgraded 90-amp alternator

Factory Equipment

1,520cc liquid-cooled opposed six-cylinder engine

5-speed manual transmission with reverse gear

Shaft final drive

Dual front disc brakes with single rear disc

Air-assisted front and rear suspension

16”/18” alloy wheels

Integrated full fairing with adjustable windscreen

Saddlebags and tour trunk

AM/FM cassette stereo with helmet audio output

Cruise control

Rider/passenger intercom system

On-board air compressor

Modifications

90-amp alternator

Aftermarket Corbin seat

Aftermarket t oe-heel shifter

Servicing

June 2026 : Carburetors synced by local Honda dealer

Rear tire and battery replaced recently replaced

From the seller, “Yearly oil changes and serviced by the local Honda dealership.”

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with age and mileage

Crack near right cornering light

Missing left front fender cover

Included Items

Service manual

Service records

Additional Information

This 1988 Honda GL1500 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.