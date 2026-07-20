Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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Founded in 1979 by Gary Rutherford, North Dakota–based Classic Roadsters Ltd. unveiled an elegant homage to the legendary 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K in the 1980s. Known as the Marlene, the replica took its name from famed German actress Marlene Dietrich, who admired the original 500K but reportedly found it too large to drive comfortably—prompting Mercedes-Benz to evidently create a smaller version just for her, the 500K Special Roadster. Classic Roadsters’ interpretation aimed to preserve the grace and presence of that car while delivering more approachable performance and cost than an authentic 500K.

Most Marlene replicas were constructed on a custom frame and commonly equipped with a Ford 2.8L V6 Mustang II engine paired to an automatic transmission. A fiberglass body showcased flowing fenders, prominent chrome side exhausts, and a period-style grille that recalled the luxury of the prewar Mercedes. Inside, the car continued the theme, featuring plush leather upholstery, wood trim, and traditional gauges that reinforced its classic character.

This Marlene was ordered new by Mr. Peters in 1988. He chose Ivory and Dark Brown Royale paint over Brown chamois upholstery. Offered as a running vehicle, this Marlene Replica may require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Mercedes-Benz-style roadster built by Classic Roadster, Ltd. of Fargo, North Dakota

Finished in Ivory and Dark Brown Royale paint over Dark Brown chamois upholstery

Powered by a Ford 2.8L V6

Three-speed automatic transmission

Wood dash, door trim, and steering wheel

Factory Equipment

Deluxe hardwood dash with glove box (oak or walnut)

Royale adjustable seats with belts

Custom 14" wire basket wheels

JVC AM/FM radio with tape player

Heavy-duty nylon convertible top

Roll-up windows

Authentic exhaust stacks (both sides)

Bullet hood ornament

9" headlight shells

Interior hood release

Standard heater/defroster

Carpeted luggage compartment

Factory air conditioning

Rack and pinion steering

Front disc brakes

Body and chassis undercoat

Padded top/boot cover

Deluxe leather-grain Naugahyde interior

Tinted windshield

Fog lamps

Factory options include : Two tone paint 1 side mount spare package Classic instruments (white face)



Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster are presented in the gallery

Please see the attached imperfection report

Factory air conditioning is inoperable

Chrome pitted on wire wheel spokes

Rear bumper chrome pitted and rust

Paint imperfections throughout

Running boards scuffed

Tear in stitching on top

Steering wheel chrome pitted

Gear shift chrome pitted

The manual soft top needs to be brought up and down gingerly, and shows some wear in these areas.

Ownership History

This Classic Roadsters Mercedes 500K Marlene Replica is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Classic Roadster order and delivery documents

Additional Information

The clean Ohio title describes the car as a “1988 Clac Roadster Marlene”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com