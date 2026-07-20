One-Owner Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.
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Founded in 1979 by Gary Rutherford, North Dakota–based Classic Roadsters Ltd. unveiled an elegant homage to the legendary 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K in the 1980s. Known as the Marlene, the replica took its name from famed German actress Marlene Dietrich, who admired the original 500K but reportedly found it too large to drive comfortably—prompting Mercedes-Benz to evidently create a smaller version just for her, the 500K Special Roadster. Classic Roadsters’ interpretation aimed to preserve the grace and presence of that car while delivering more approachable performance and cost than an authentic 500K.
Most Marlene replicas were constructed on a custom frame and commonly equipped with a Ford 2.8L V6 Mustang II engine paired to an automatic transmission. A fiberglass body showcased flowing fenders, prominent chrome side exhausts, and a period-style grille that recalled the luxury of the prewar Mercedes. Inside, the car continued the theme, featuring plush leather upholstery, wood trim, and traditional gauges that reinforced its classic character.
This Marlene was ordered new by Mr. Peters in 1988. He chose Ivory and Dark Brown Royale paint over Brown chamois upholstery. Offered as a running vehicle, this Marlene Replica may require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.
This Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
Mercedes-Benz-style roadster built by Classic Roadster, Ltd. of Fargo, North Dakota
Finished in Ivory and Dark Brown Royale paint over Dark Brown chamois upholstery
Powered by a Ford 2.8L V6
Three-speed automatic transmission
Wood dash, door trim, and steering wheel
Factory Equipment
Deluxe hardwood dash with glove box (oak or walnut)
Royale adjustable seats with belts
Custom 14" wire basket wheels
JVC AM/FM radio with tape player
Heavy-duty nylon convertible top
Roll-up windows
Authentic exhaust stacks (both sides)
Bullet hood ornament
9" headlight shells
Interior hood release
Standard heater/defroster
Carpeted luggage compartment
Factory air conditioning
Rack and pinion steering
Front disc brakes
Body and chassis undercoat
Padded top/boot cover
Deluxe leather-grain Naugahyde interior
Tinted windshield
Fog lamps
Factory options include:
Two tone paint
1 side mount spare package
Classic instruments (white face)
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage
Images detailing the condition of the Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster are presented in the gallery
Please see the attached imperfection report
Factory air conditioning is inoperable
Chrome pitted on wire wheel spokes
Rear bumper chrome pitted and rust
Paint imperfections throughout
Running boards scuffed
Tear in stitching on top
Steering wheel chrome pitted
Gear shift chrome pitted
The manual soft top needs to be brought up and down gingerly, and shows some wear in these areas.
Ownership History
This Classic Roadsters Mercedes 500K Marlene Replica is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Included Items
Classic Roadster order and delivery documents
Additional Information
The clean Ohio title describes the car as a “1988 Clac Roadster Marlene”
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.