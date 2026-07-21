Auction ended.

1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (94)

Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWV2ZB0250HH030902
Mileage indicated87,950 Miles TMU
LocationMechanicsburg, Ohio
Engine2.1L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleVan
Exterior colorDove Blue Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia remains one of the most recognizable and beloved camper vans ever produced, offering a unique combination of practicality, charm, and adventure-ready versatility. Buyers who opted for the Westfalia camper conversion unlocked integrated living accommodations ideal for road trips, family outings, and camping.

These vans, which were marketed as Vanagon Campers in the U.S., started life alongside other vans at VW's assembly plant in Germany, but then they were shipped as incomplete vehicles to Westfalia-Werke to be fully converted into campers with pop-up roofs, propane-fueled kitchenettes, and flexible seating that can be converted into sleeping space.

This 1987 Vanagon GL Westfalia is powered by a liquid-cooled 2.1-liter flat-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle.

Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth upholstery, the van features a classic VW Camper interior layout with front bucket seats that can be swiveled rearward a rear bench that can be folded flat to create a bed. The pop-up top creates a second floor for additional sleeping capacity.

This Vanagon Camper has been with its current owner since 2017.

This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four paired with a 3-speed automatic transaxle

  • Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth Westfalia camper interior

  • Rearmost bench converts into a bed

  • Pop-up tent, kitchenette, and swivel front seats

Factory Equipment

  • 2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four

  • 3-speed automatic transaxle

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • 14” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Front bucket seats with armrests

  • Flat-folding rear bench/bed

  • Pop-up tent with bed platform

  • Propane-fueled kitchenette

  • AC shore power outlets in kitchenette

  • Storage lockers

Modifications

  • 2 lb stove fuel tank retrofitted to replace original liquid propane unit

  • Oil pressure gauge

  • Blaupunkt cassette head unit

  • Aftermarket cruise control

  • Trailer hitch

Known Imperfections

  • Faded paint

  • Rust present on body and undercarriage components

  • Some faded/discolored carpeting and interior components

  • Cracks in front and rear plastic bumper corners

  • Air-conditioning system does not blow cold

  • Driver door panel delaminating and torn

  • Windshield washer reservoir leaks

  • Refrigerator inoperable

  • Odometer is inoperable

  • Rear heater inoperable

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows several gaps and lists registration history in multiple states.

The seller has had this Vanagon since 2017 and has reportedly added fewer than 1,000 miles since .

Included Items

  • Camper interior appointments

  • Hitch receiver

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia GL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia · No reserve

Sold to
RG_prf4e1
RG_prf4e1
$5,299
Seller
LloydZook_3r6h
LloydZook_3r6h
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids27
Views13,631

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

RG_prf4e1's avatar
RG_prf4e1
Jul 21 at 6:28 PM
$4,799bid placed 
5peedRacer's avatar
5peedRacer
Jul 21 at 6:26 PM
$4,699bid placed 
RG_prf4e1's avatar
RG_prf4e1
Jul 21 at 6:24 PM
$4,599bid placed 
5peedRacer's avatar
5peedRacer
Jul 21 at 6:20 PM
$4,499bid placed 
LF_1960's avatar
LF_1960
Jul 21 at 5:21 PM
$4,200bid placed 
Cierzo's avatar
Cierzo
Jul 21 at 3:41 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Angus402's avatar
Angus402
Jul 21 at 2:57 PM
$3,700bid placed 
RG_prf4e1's avatar
RG_prf4e1
Jul 21 at 2:18 PM
$3,600bid placed 
JB_j8ghte's avatar
JB_j8ghte
Jul 21 at 2:15 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Angus402's avatar
Angus402
Jul 21 at 1:24 PM
$3,100bid placed 
JB_j8ghte's avatar
JB_j8ghte
Jul 20 at 6:43 PM
$3,000bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 20 at 4:44 PM
$2,600bid placed 
JB_j8ghte's avatar
JB_j8ghte
Jul 20 at 2:33 PM
$2,500bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 20 at 2:08 PM
$2,100bid placed 
JB_j8ghte's avatar
JB_j8ghte
Jul 20 at 10:40 AM
$2,000bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jul 19 at 5:14 PM
$1,900bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 19 at 2:11 PM
$1,800bid placed 
MSB_whbo's avatar
MSB_whbo
Jul 15 at 2:51 AM
$1,700bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jul 15 at 2:47 AM
$1,599bid placed 
MSB_whbo's avatar
MSB_whbo
Jul 15 at 2:45 AM
$1,499bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jul 14 at 5:45 PM
$1,299bid placed 
LF_1960's avatar
LF_1960
Jul 14 at 2:45 PM
$1,000bid placed 
FIGHT.TV's avatar
FIGHT.TV
Jul 12 at 11:48 PM
$900bid placed 
CW3Retired's avatar
CW3Retired
Jul 11 at 8:28 PM
$800bid placed 
JD_i8bb55's avatar
JD_i8bb55
Jul 11 at 7:23 AM
$699bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jul 8 at 5:27 PM
$599bid placed 
IanCraig_snsk's avatar
IanCraig_snsk
Jul 7 at 8:19 PM
$150bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026