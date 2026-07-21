Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia remains one of the most recognizable and beloved camper vans ever produced, offering a unique combination of practicality, charm, and adventure-ready versatility. Buyers who opted for the Westfalia camper conversion unlocked integrated living accommodations ideal for road trips, family outings, and camping.

These vans, which were marketed as Vanagon Campers in the U.S., started life alongside other vans at VW's assembly plant in Germany, but then they were shipped as incomplete vehicles to Westfalia-Werke to be fully converted into campers with pop-up roofs, propane-fueled kitchenettes, and flexible seating that can be converted into sleeping space.

This 1987 Vanagon GL Westfalia is powered by a liquid-cooled 2.1-liter flat-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle.

Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth upholstery, the van features a classic VW Camper interior layout with front bucket seats that can be swiveled rearward a rear bench that can be folded flat to create a bed. The pop-up top creates a second floor for additional sleeping capacity.

This Vanagon Camper has been with its current owner since 2017.

This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four paired with a 3-speed automatic transaxle

Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth Westfalia camper interior

Rearmost bench converts into a bed

Pop-up tent, kitchenette, and swivel front seats

Factory Equipment

2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four

3-speed automatic transaxle

Rear-wheel drive

14” steel wheels with hubcaps

Front bucket seats with armrests

Flat-folding rear bench/bed

Pop-up tent with bed platform

Propane-fueled kitchenette

AC shore power outlets in kitchenette

Storage lockers

Modifications

2 lb stove fuel tank retrofitted to replace original liquid propane unit

Oil pressure gauge

Blaupunkt cassette head unit

Aftermarket cruise control

Trailer hitch

Known Imperfections

Faded paint

Rust present on body and undercarriage components

Some faded/discolored carpeting and interior components

Cracks in front and rear plastic bumper corners

Air-conditioning system does not blow cold

Driver door panel delaminating and torn

Windshield washer reservoir leaks

Refrigerator inoperable

Odometer is inoperable

Rear heater inoperable

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows several gaps and lists registration history in multiple states.

The seller has had this Vanagon since 2017 and has reportedly added fewer than 1,000 miles since .

Included Items