1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia remains one of the most recognizable and beloved camper vans ever produced, offering a unique combination of practicality, charm, and adventure-ready versatility. Buyers who opted for the Westfalia camper conversion unlocked integrated living accommodations ideal for road trips, family outings, and camping.
These vans, which were marketed as Vanagon Campers in the U.S., started life alongside other vans at VW's assembly plant in Germany, but then they were shipped as incomplete vehicles to Westfalia-Werke to be fully converted into campers with pop-up roofs, propane-fueled kitchenettes, and flexible seating that can be converted into sleeping space.
This 1987 Vanagon GL Westfalia is powered by a liquid-cooled 2.1-liter flat-four engine paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle.
Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth upholstery, the van features a classic VW Camper interior layout with front bucket seats that can be swiveled rearward a rear bench that can be folded flat to create a bed. The pop-up top creates a second floor for additional sleeping capacity.
This Vanagon Camper has been with its current owner since 2017.
This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Westfalia is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four paired with a 3-speed automatic transaxle
Finished in Dove Blue Metallic over gray cloth Westfalia camper interior
Rearmost bench converts into a bed
Pop-up tent, kitchenette, and swivel front seats
Factory Equipment
2.1L liquid-cooled flat-four
3-speed automatic transaxle
Rear-wheel drive
14” steel wheels with hubcaps
Front bucket seats with armrests
Flat-folding rear bench/bed
Pop-up tent with bed platform
Propane-fueled kitchenette
AC shore power outlets in kitchenette
Storage lockers
Modifications
2 lb stove fuel tank retrofitted to replace original liquid propane unit
Oil pressure gauge
Blaupunkt cassette head unit
Aftermarket cruise control
Trailer hitch
Known Imperfections
Faded paint
Rust present on body and undercarriage components
Some faded/discolored carpeting and interior components
Cracks in front and rear plastic bumper corners
Air-conditioning system does not blow cold
Driver door panel delaminating and torn
Windshield washer reservoir leaks
Refrigerator inoperable
Odometer is inoperable
Rear heater inoperable
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows several gaps and lists registration history in multiple states.
The seller has had this Vanagon since 2017 and has reportedly added fewer than 1,000 miles since .
Included Items
Camper interior appointments
Hitch receiver
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.