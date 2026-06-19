Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro combines classic styling with impressive period capability. Powered by a rear-mounted 2.1-liter water‑cooled flat‑four engine and equipped with a full-time four-wheel-drive system, it delivers confident traction across varied terrain. Its spacious interior can accommodate up to seven passengers or be configured for cargo or sleeping, making it equally suited for family use or overland adventure.

Reportedly sourced from Bolivia, this Syncro has been updated with practical upgrades. The braking system features Toyota HiAce front disc components paired with rear discs from a Toyota, along with larger calipers and a revised parking e-brake setup. The rear suspension utilizes Toyota coil springs, complemented by 1-inch aluminum spacers.

Exterior enhancements include a front-mounted winch, integrated lighting, and tow hooks, along with rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, and a roof ladder. A custom roof rack with LED light bar adds further utility. Inside, a 2016 single-cab truck bench seat, rubber flooring, and a clean, open cargo area provide a versatile, functional space ready for use or customization.

This modified, South American-market1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Imported Synchro Vanagon Syncro

Full-time four-wheel drive

2.1L water‑cooled flat‑four (“boxer”) engine

5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Front and rear disc brakes

Independent rear suspension

Seating for up to 7 passengers (in stock form)

Modifications

Exterior Desert tan body color Black rocker panels and body stripe Blacked-out grille and headlight surrounds Front bumper with integrated winch, lights, and tow hooks Rear fitted with tow hooks and trailer hitch Roof ladder Custom roof rack with LED light bar

Interior Bench seat from a 2016 single-cab truck Rubber floor mat Bare cargo area

Brakes/Suspension Toyota front and rear disc brakes Larger calipers installed New e-brake setup Rear suspension fitted with Toyota coil springs Rear wheels equipped with 1-inch aluminum spacers Tan wheels with 245/75R16 tires



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “These factory bespoke machines add 4x4 capability to VW classic and versatile Vanagon for overland adventure and ability. A slice of both worlds. Room for the fam, your friends and ALL your stuff, and the ability to go travelling over whatever terrain your dynamic life demands of you.”