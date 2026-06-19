Auction ended.

Modified 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $12,500 on 06/19/26
Result
Modified 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro
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All photos (122)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWV2ZZZ25ZHG043303
Mileage indicated800 Kilometers TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine1.9L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleVan

Video gallery

Modified 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro combines classic styling with impressive period capability. Powered by a rear-mounted 2.1-liter water‑cooled flat‑four engine and equipped with a full-time four-wheel-drive system, it delivers confident traction across varied terrain. Its spacious interior can accommodate up to seven passengers or be configured for cargo or sleeping, making it equally suited for family use or overland adventure.

Reportedly sourced from Bolivia, this Syncro has been updated with practical upgrades. The braking system features Toyota HiAce front disc components paired with rear discs from a Toyota, along with larger calipers and a revised parking e-brake setup. The rear suspension utilizes Toyota coil springs, complemented by 1-inch aluminum spacers.

Exterior enhancements include a front-mounted winch, integrated lighting, and tow hooks, along with rear tow hooks, a trailer hitch, and a roof ladder. A custom roof rack with LED light bar adds further utility. Inside, a 2016 single-cab truck bench seat, rubber flooring, and a clean, open cargo area provide a versatile, functional space ready for use or customization.

This modified, South American-market1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Imported Synchro Vanagon Syncro

  • Full-time four-wheel drive

  • 2.1L water‑cooled flat‑four (“boxer”) engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Front and rear disc brakes

  • Independent rear suspension

  • Seating for up to 7 passengers (in stock form)

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Desert tan body color

    • Black rocker panels and body stripe

    • Blacked-out grille and headlight surrounds

    • Front bumper with integrated winch, lights, and tow hooks

    • Rear fitted with tow hooks and trailer hitch

    • Roof ladder

    • Custom roof rack with LED light bar

  • Interior

    • Bench seat from a 2016 single-cab truck

    • Rubber floor mat

    • Bare cargo area

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Toyota front and rear disc brakes

    • Larger calipers installed

    • New e-brake setup

    • Rear suspension fitted with Toyota coil springs

    • Rear wheels equipped with 1-inch aluminum spacers

    • Tan wheels with 245/75R16 tires

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “These factory bespoke machines add 4x4 capability to VW classic and versatile Vanagon for overland adventure and ability. A slice of both worlds. Room for the fam, your friends and ALL your stuff, and the ability to go travelling over whatever terrain your dynamic life demands of you.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro

Last bid
krobsklassics
krobsklassics
$12,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids13
Views10,104
Bids
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 19 at 6:49 PM
$12,500bid placed 
NaplesNY's avatar
NaplesNY
Jun 12 at 1:00 PM
$12,000bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jun 9 at 9:29 PM
$6,250bid placed 
Randy805's avatar
Randy805
Jun 9 at 8:44 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Rm_y0spwy's avatar
Rm_y0spwy
Jun 9 at 5:51 PM
$5,750bid placed 

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