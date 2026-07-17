Auction ended.

1987 Porsche 928 S4

Sold after for on 07/17/26
Result
1987 Porsche 928 S4
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
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All photos (103)

Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0JB0923HS860400
Mileage indicated726 Miles TMU
LocationPhoenix, Arizona
Engine4.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGuards Red
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter DOHC V8 and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined iteration of the model.

The 1987 model year marked the S4's debut, bringing with it a more aerodynamic front fascia, integrated rear spoiler, and the most powerful version of the 928's V8 to that point. The front-engine, rear-transaxle layout gave the car near-ideal weight distribution, and its combination of long-distance grand touring comfort and performance capability made it a legitimate, if unconventional, alternative to the contemporary 911.

This 1987 928 S4 is finished in Guards Red over a beige leather interior and features a 4-speed automatic transaxle. Modifications are limited to an aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit and a set of 18” aftermarket wheels.

This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • First model year of the 928 S4

  • 5.0L DOHC V8, 4-speed automatic gearbox

  • Finished in Guards Red over beige leather upholstery

  • Aftermarket 18” wheels with Porsche center caps

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L DOHC V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transaxle

  • Independent suspension with torsion bar rear

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Integrated rear spoiler

  • Power windows

  • Air conditioning system

  • The options code sticker decodes the following:

    • L80K – Guards Red Paint

    • C02 – Version for the US

    • 018 – Sports steering wheel

    • 158 – Blaupunkt Reno SQR 46 cassette stereo

    • 220 – 40% locking differential

    • 418 – Side protection moldings

    • 490/494 – Factory sound system with additional amplifier

    • 533 – Factory anti-theft system

    • 537/586 – Comfort seat with seating position control and lumbar support, driver's side

    • 650 – Power sunroof

Modifications

  • Aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit

  • 18” Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and exterior wear consistent with age

  • Wear on upholstery and interior trim

  • Cracked dashboard

  • Mismatched tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 was inherited by the seller in April 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1988 and lists gaps as well registration across multiple states and owners.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information

The odometer has been replaced or reset at some point. The last reading reported to CARFAX was in September, 2019, at 124,697 miles.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Porsche 928 S4

Sold after for
$13,000
Seller
SM_nnh3dt
SM_nnh3dt
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views10,280

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KCShayne
Jul 17 at 6:08 PM
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