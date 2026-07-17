Description

Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter DOHC V8 and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined iteration of the model.

The 1987 model year marked the S4's debut, bringing with it a more aerodynamic front fascia, integrated rear spoiler, and the most powerful version of the 928's V8 to that point. The front-engine, rear-transaxle layout gave the car near-ideal weight distribution, and its combination of long-distance grand touring comfort and performance capability made it a legitimate, if unconventional, alternative to the contemporary 911.

This 1987 928 S4 is finished in Guards Red over a beige leather interior and features a 4-speed automatic transaxle. Modifications are limited to an aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit and a set of 18” aftermarket wheels.

This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

First model year of the 928 S4

5.0L DOHC V8, 4-speed automatic gearbox

Finished in Guards Red over beige leather upholstery

Aftermarket 18” wheels with Porsche center caps

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.0L DOHC V8 engine

4-speed automatic transaxle

Independent suspension with torsion bar rear

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Pop-up headlights

Integrated rear spoiler

Power windows

Air conditioning system

The options code sticker decodes the following: L80K – Guards Red Paint C02 – Version for the US 018 – Sports steering wheel 158 – Blaupunkt Reno SQR 46 cassette stereo 220 – 40% locking differential 418 – Side protection moldings 490/494 – Factory sound system with additional amplifier 533 – Factory anti-theft system 537/586 – Comfort seat with seating position control and lumbar support, driver's side 650 – Power sunroof



Modifications

Aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit

18” Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and exterior wear consistent with age

Wear on upholstery and interior trim

Cracked dashboard

Mismatched tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 was inherited by the seller in April 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1988 and lists gaps as well registration across multiple states and owners.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information

The odometer has been replaced or reset at some point. The last reading reported to CARFAX was in September, 2019, at 124,697 miles.