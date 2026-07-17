1987 Porsche 928 S4
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Produced from 1978 through 1995, the Porsche 928 was the company's intended successor to the 911 — a front-engined, water-cooled grand tourer powered by a V8 that Porsche believed represented the future of the brand. History proved otherwise, but the 928 S4, introduced for 1987 with a revised 5.0-liter DOHC V8 and a restyled body, stands today as the most refined iteration of the model.
The 1987 model year marked the S4's debut, bringing with it a more aerodynamic front fascia, integrated rear spoiler, and the most powerful version of the 928's V8 to that point. The front-engine, rear-transaxle layout gave the car near-ideal weight distribution, and its combination of long-distance grand touring comfort and performance capability made it a legitimate, if unconventional, alternative to the contemporary 911.
This 1987 928 S4 is finished in Guards Red over a beige leather interior and features a 4-speed automatic transaxle. Modifications are limited to an aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit and a set of 18” aftermarket wheels.
This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 is offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
First model year of the 928 S4
5.0L DOHC V8, 4-speed automatic gearbox
Finished in Guards Red over beige leather upholstery
Aftermarket 18” wheels with Porsche center caps
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.0L DOHC V8 engine
4-speed automatic transaxle
Independent suspension with torsion bar rear
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Pop-up headlights
Integrated rear spoiler
Power windows
Air conditioning system
The options code sticker decodes the following:
L80K – Guards Red Paint
C02 – Version for the US
018 – Sports steering wheel
158 – Blaupunkt Reno SQR 46 cassette stereo
220 – 40% locking differential
418 – Side protection moldings
490/494 – Factory sound system with additional amplifier
533 – Factory anti-theft system
537/586 – Comfort seat with seating position control and lumbar support, driver's side
650 – Power sunroof
Modifications
Aftermarket Kenwood CD head unit
18” Aftermarket wheels
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and exterior wear consistent with age
Wear on upholstery and interior trim
Cracked dashboard
Mismatched tires with older date codes
Ownership History
This 1987 Porsche 928 S4 was inherited by the seller in April 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1988 and lists gaps as well registration across multiple states and owners.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Information
The odometer has been replaced or reset at some point. The last reading reported to CARFAX was in September, 2019, at 124,697 miles.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.