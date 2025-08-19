Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was the final chapter of one of Oldsmobile’s most iconic performance nameplates, blending classic G-body styling with late-era muscle car character. Distinguished by its bold body lines, signature 442 graphics, and upscale interior appointments, the ‘87 model carries a factory commemorative badge marking it as the last production year, cementing its place in Oldsmobile history.

Finished in two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold striping and 442 graphics, this 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle. Inside, the Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery is complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel mounted to a tilt column, along with a 120-mph speedometer, tachometer, and auxiliary gauges.

This Cutlass has been modified with aftermarket headers, an upgraded sound system with subwoofer, and a remote start system.

This 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final-year 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 4-4-2

Powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle

Two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold pinstripes and 442 graphics

Claret Encore velour interior

Aftermarket sound system with subwoofer

Aftermarket performance headers

Factory Equipment

307ci V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission

3.73:1 rear axle

15″ chrome-finished wheels with 442 center caps

Power steering

Power brakes

Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt steering column

Analog gauge cluster with tachometer and auxiliary gauges

Power-adjustable driver seat

Power windows and door locks

Dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

Aftermarket performance headers

Aftermarket stereo system with rear-mounted subwoofer

Remote start system

Tinted windows

Servicing

The seller reports that the tires have been replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Clear coat fading/oxidation present on exterior surfaces

Some interior trim and molding require refastening

Wear on upholstery and interior surfaces

Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2003 and lists registration history in Indiana, Arizona, and California.

Included Items

Spare tire

Additional Information

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows a mileage inconsistency.