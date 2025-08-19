1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was the final chapter of one of Oldsmobile’s most iconic performance nameplates, blending classic G-body styling with late-era muscle car character. Distinguished by its bold body lines, signature 442 graphics, and upscale interior appointments, the ‘87 model carries a factory commemorative badge marking it as the last production year, cementing its place in Oldsmobile history.
Finished in two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold striping and 442 graphics, this 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle. Inside, the Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery is complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel mounted to a tilt column, along with a 120-mph speedometer, tachometer, and auxiliary gauges.
This Cutlass has been modified with aftermarket headers, an upgraded sound system with subwoofer, and a remote start system.
This 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final-year 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 4-4-2
Powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle
Two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold pinstripes and 442 graphics
Claret Encore velour interior
Aftermarket sound system with subwoofer
Aftermarket performance headers
Factory Equipment
307ci V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
3.73:1 rear axle
15″ chrome-finished wheels with 442 center caps
Power steering
Power brakes
Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt steering column
Analog gauge cluster with tachometer and auxiliary gauges
Power-adjustable driver seat
Power windows and door locks
Dual exhaust outlets
Modifications
Aftermarket performance headers
Aftermarket stereo system with rear-mounted subwoofer
Remote start system
Tinted windows
Servicing
The seller reports that the tires have been replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Clear coat fading/oxidation present on exterior surfaces
Some interior trim and molding require refastening
Wear on upholstery and interior surfaces
Ownership History
The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2003 and lists registration history in Indiana, Arizona, and California.
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional Information
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows a mileage inconsistency.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.