1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

No reserve
1 day
$13,250
1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G3GR1190HP316850
Mileage indicated21,400 Miles TMU
LocationLos Angeles, California
Engine307ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442-Walk Around & Idling
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was the final chapter of one of Oldsmobile’s most iconic performance nameplates, blending classic G-body styling with late-era muscle car character. Distinguished by its bold body lines, signature 442 graphics, and upscale interior appointments, the ‘87 model carries a factory commemorative badge marking it as the last production year, cementing its place in Oldsmobile history.

Finished in two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold striping and 442 graphics, this 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle. Inside, the Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery is complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel mounted to a tilt column, along with a 120-mph speedometer, tachometer, and auxiliary gauges.

This Cutlass has been modified with aftermarket headers, an upgraded sound system with subwoofer, and a remote start system.

This 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final-year 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 4-4-2

  • Powered by a 307ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3.73:1 rear axle

  • Two-tone Burgundy Metallic and Silver Metallic with gold pinstripes and 442 graphics

  • Claret Encore velour interior

  • Aftermarket sound system with subwoofer

  • Aftermarket performance headers

Factory Equipment

  • 307ci V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • 3.73:1 rear axle

  • 15″ chrome-finished wheels with 442 center caps

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Claret Encore velour cloth upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt steering column

  • Analog gauge cluster with tachometer and auxiliary gauges

  • Power-adjustable driver seat

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

  • Aftermarket performance headers

  • Aftermarket stereo system with rear-mounted subwoofer

  • Remote start system

  • Tinted windows

Servicing

The seller reports that the tires have been replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Clear coat fading/oxidation present on exterior surfaces

  • Some interior trim and molding require refastening

  • Wear on upholstery and interior surfaces

Ownership History

The accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2003 and lists registration history in Indiana, Arizona, and California.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows a mileage inconsistency.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 · No reserve

Current bid
Jonny_B
Jonny_B
$13,250
Seller
Boss302LA
Boss302LA
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids25
Views49,924
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Jonny_B's avatar
Jonny_B
Jun 17 at 2:10 AM
$13,250bid placed 
GOBears85's avatar
GOBears85
Jun 17 at 2:09 AM
$13,000bid placed 
Jonny_B's avatar
Jonny_B
Jun 17 at 2:03 AM
$11,500bid placed 
GOBears85's avatar
GOBears85
Jun 17 at 12:46 AM
$11,250bid placed 
Jonny_B's avatar
Jonny_B
Jun 16 at 12:23 AM
$11,000bid placed 

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