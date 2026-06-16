Description

The 1987 Ford Mustang GT sported a major refresh of Ford’s iconic third-generation “Fox Body” muscle car. For the ‘87 model year, it received a redesigned front end with aerodynamic headlights and a smoother nose, replacing the earlier boxy look. Powered by a 5.0L high-output V8 producing 225 horsepower, the GT delivered strong performance and helped revive interest in American performance cars.

This ‘87 Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008. Finished in black with a red accent stripe and a black soft top, the car is powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior details include GT-specific bodywork, front fog lights, louvered taillight covers, a rear luggage rack, and 15” aluminum wheels. Inside, bolstered front bucket seats are upholstered in Medium Gray leather and complemented by a color-coordinated lower dashboard and door panels.

The GT came equipped with the Handling Suspension Package, while braking is managed by power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Additional amenities include an AM/FM/cassette stereo, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors.

This 1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible is offered by the seller on behalf of their parent with a top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

5.0L V8 factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque

Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in black with a black soft top

Medium Gray leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

GT-specific body work and badging

Front fog lights

Rear luggage rack

15” aluminum wheels

Handling Suspension Package Variable-rate springs Quadra-Shock rear suspension Front and rear stabilizer bars Rear horizontal axle dampers Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

Bolstered front sport seats

Cruise control

AM/FM/cassette stereo with graphic equalizer

Power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors

Servicing & Documentation

A handwritten service log provided by the seller can be viewed in the gallery and notes recent service included: May 2020: Replaced rear quarter window motors August 2022: Replaced Valve cover gaskets September 2020: Perform engine oil change and replace serpentine belt July 2025: Replaced battery



Known Imperfections

Delaminating pinstriping

Scuffs on rear bumper cover

Creases in the front seat upholstery

Air conditioning is inoperative

Cigarette lighter socket does not function

Ownership History

This 1987 Ford Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008, who has added approximately 13,000 of the 63,000 miles shown on the five-digit odometer.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan from an initial entry in August 1993, with a gap in reporting from August 1996 to May 2007.

Included Items