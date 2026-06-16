1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
The 1987 Ford Mustang GT sported a major refresh of Ford’s iconic third-generation “Fox Body” muscle car. For the ‘87 model year, it received a redesigned front end with aerodynamic headlights and a smoother nose, replacing the earlier boxy look. Powered by a 5.0L high-output V8 producing 225 horsepower, the GT delivered strong performance and helped revive interest in American performance cars.
This ‘87 Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008. Finished in black with a red accent stripe and a black soft top, the car is powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Exterior details include GT-specific bodywork, front fog lights, louvered taillight covers, a rear luggage rack, and 15” aluminum wheels. Inside, bolstered front bucket seats are upholstered in Medium Gray leather and complemented by a color-coordinated lower dashboard and door panels.
The GT came equipped with the Handling Suspension Package, while braking is managed by power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Additional amenities include an AM/FM/cassette stereo, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors.
This 1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible is offered by the seller on behalf of their parent with a top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
5.0L V8 factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque
Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in black with a black soft top
Medium Gray leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
GT-specific body work and badging
Front fog lights
Rear luggage rack
15” aluminum wheels
Handling Suspension Package
Variable-rate springs
Quadra-Shock rear suspension
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Rear horizontal axle dampers
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes
Bolstered front sport seats
Cruise control
AM/FM/cassette stereo with graphic equalizer
Power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors
Servicing & Documentation
A handwritten service log provided by the seller can be viewed in the gallery and notes recent service included:
May 2020: Replaced rear quarter window motors
August 2022: Replaced Valve cover gaskets
September 2020: Perform engine oil change and replace serpentine belt
July 2025: Replaced battery
Known Imperfections
Delaminating pinstriping
Scuffs on rear bumper cover
Creases in the front seat upholstery
Air conditioning is inoperative
Cigarette lighter socket does not function
Ownership History
This 1987 Ford Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008, who has added approximately 13,000 of the 63,000 miles shown on the five-digit odometer.
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan from an initial entry in August 1993, with a gap in reporting from August 1996 to May 2007.
Included Items
Gray top boot
Handwritten service log
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.