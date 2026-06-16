Auction ended.

1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible

Sold for on 06/16/26
Result
1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FABP45E7HF240726
Mileage indicated62,500 Miles TMU
LocationMattawan, Michigan
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The 1987 Ford Mustang GT sported a major refresh of Ford’s iconic third-generation “Fox Body” muscle car. For the ‘87 model year, it received a redesigned front end with aerodynamic headlights and a smoother nose, replacing the earlier boxy look. Powered by a 5.0L high-output V8 producing 225 horsepower, the GT delivered strong performance and helped revive interest in American performance cars.

This ‘87 Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008. Finished in black with a red accent stripe and a black soft top, the car is powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior details include GT-specific bodywork, front fog lights, louvered taillight covers, a rear luggage rack, and 15” aluminum wheels. Inside, bolstered front bucket seats are upholstered in Medium Gray leather and complemented by a color-coordinated lower dashboard and door panels.

The GT came equipped with the Handling Suspension Package, while braking is managed by power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Additional amenities include an AM/FM/cassette stereo, cruise control, and power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors.

This 1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible is offered by the seller on behalf of their parent with a top boot, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 5.0L V8 factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque

  • Rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in black with a black soft top

  • Medium Gray leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • GT-specific body work and badging

  • Front fog lights

  • Rear luggage rack

  • 15” aluminum wheels

  • Handling Suspension Package

    • Variable-rate springs

    • Quadra-Shock rear suspension

    • Front and rear stabilizer bars

    • Rear horizontal axle dampers

    • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Bolstered front sport seats

  • Cruise control

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo with graphic equalizer

  • Power-operated windows, door locks, and side mirrors

Servicing & Documentation

  • A handwritten service log provided by the seller can be viewed in the gallery and notes recent service included:

    • May 2020: Replaced rear quarter window motors

    • August 2022: Replaced Valve cover gaskets

    • September 2020: Perform engine oil change and replace serpentine belt

    • July 2025: Replaced battery

Known Imperfections

  • Delaminating pinstriping

  • Scuffs on rear bumper cover

  • Creases in the front seat upholstery

  • Air conditioning is inoperative

  • Cigarette lighter socket does not function

Ownership History

This 1987 Ford Mustang GT Convertible was acquired by the current owner in 2008, who has added approximately 13,000 of the 63,000 miles shown on the five-digit odometer.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan from an initial entry in August 1993, with a gap in reporting from August 1996 to May 2007.

Included Items

  • Gray top boot

  • Handwritten service log

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 FORD MUSTANG GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible

Sold to
ZaneRice
ZaneRice
$9,138
Seller
monhack
monhack
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids19
Views8,086
Bids
ZaneRice's avatar
ZaneRice
Jun 16 at 6:33 PM
$8,540bid placed 
MichaelBreen_y3j6's avatar
MichaelBreen_y3j6
Jun 16 at 5:42 PM
$8,290bid placed 
Sheetsy's avatar
Sheetsy
Jun 16 at 2:51 PM
$8,037bid placed 
60’sMustang-Vegas' avatar
60’sMustang-Vegas
Jun 13 at 7:27 AM
$7,787bid placed 
cd_qw9hh3's avatar
cd_qw9hh3
Jun 12 at 12:12 AM
$6,800bid placed 

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