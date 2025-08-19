1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat 5.8L 4x4

8 days
$6,000
1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat 5.8L 4x4
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Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTEF14HXHNA22354
Mileage indicated98,500 Miles TMU
LocationManning, South Carolina
Engine5.8L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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1987 Ford F150 Lariat Driving
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Description

The 1987 Ford F-150 debuted the eighth generation of Ford’s popular F-Series trucks, a lineup that had already become America’s best-selling truck line. This model introduced a more aerodynamic design, replacing the boxier style of earlier versions, and featured flush headlights and smoother body lines. Buyers could choose from a variety of engines, including inline-six and V8 options. Inside, the truck offered improved comfort and modernized controls.

First delivered to Young Ford in Charlotte, North Carolina, this four-wheel-drive 1987 F-150 XLT Lariat has remained registered in North Carolina and South Carolina since new. Power is provided by a carbureted 5.8L High-Output V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The body is finished in Raven Black and features a sliding rear window, tinted wind deflectors, and polished bumpers, mirrors, and bed rails. Painted 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and are mounted over manually locking hubs up front, and braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back.

The cabin houses a bench seat upholstered in Canyon Red cloth upholstery, complemented by color-coordinated door panels and woodgrain dashboard trim. Amenities include cruise control, power-operated windows and door locks, and AM/FM stereo with a cassette player.

This 1987 F-150 4x4 is now offered with a window sticker, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • XLT Lariat trim

  • 5.8L High-Output V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel drive

  • Raven Black paint

  • Canyon Red cloth upholstery

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Polished bumpers and fold-away mirrors

  • Sliding rear window

  • 15” deluxe argent styled steel wheels with trim rings

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Manually locking front hubs

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Twin-Traction Beam front suspension

  • Bench seat

  • Power-operated windows and door locks

  • Cruise control

  • AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Modifications

  • Tinted wind deflectors

  • Polished bed rails

  • Diamond-plate tailgate cap

  • Receiver hitch

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Rust on the cargo bed, rear bumper, and underbody components

  • Window tinting and seals show wear

  • Upholstery is faded

  • Damage to the left door panel

  • The included CARFAX history report lists a "Potential Odometer Rollover” when the reported odometer reading went from 94,967 miles in April 1998 to 1,226 miles in December 1998.

Ownership History

This 1987 Ford F-150 was acquired by the seller's father in 2006, and ownership transferred to the seller in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina and South Carolina, with a gap in reporting from December 1986 to December 1994.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Rubberized floor mats

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 FORD F-150

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat 5.8L 4x4

Current bid
Jschu_20
Jschu_20
$6,000
Seller
TH_bbwz44
TH_bbwz44
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views2,693
How it works
Bids
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 23 at 5:45 PM
$6,000bid placed 
CG_1uq85t's avatar
CG_1uq85t
Jun 23 at 5:41 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 23 at 5:38 PM
$5,000bid placed 
CG_1uq85t's avatar
CG_1uq85t
Jun 23 at 3:27 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Ruchrto's avatar
Ruchrto
Jun 22 at 7:22 PM
$4,500bid placed 

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