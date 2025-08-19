Description

The 1987 Ford F-150 debuted the eighth generation of Ford’s popular F-Series trucks, a lineup that had already become America’s best-selling truck line. This model introduced a more aerodynamic design, replacing the boxier style of earlier versions, and featured flush headlights and smoother body lines. Buyers could choose from a variety of engines, including inline-six and V8 options. Inside, the truck offered improved comfort and modernized controls.

First delivered to Young Ford in Charlotte, North Carolina, this four-wheel-drive 1987 F-150 XLT Lariat has remained registered in North Carolina and South Carolina since new. Power is provided by a carbureted 5.8L High-Output V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The body is finished in Raven Black and features a sliding rear window, tinted wind deflectors, and polished bumpers, mirrors, and bed rails. Painted 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and are mounted over manually locking hubs up front, and braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back.

The cabin houses a bench seat upholstered in Canyon Red cloth upholstery, complemented by color-coordinated door panels and woodgrain dashboard trim. Amenities include cruise control, power-operated windows and door locks, and AM/FM stereo with a cassette player.

This 1987 F-150 4x4 is now offered with a window sticker, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

XLT Lariat trim

5.8L High-Output V8 with four-barrel carburetor

Four-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel drive

Raven Black paint

Canyon Red cloth upholstery

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and fold-away mirrors

Sliding rear window

15” deluxe argent styled steel wheels with trim rings

Dual-range transfer case

Manually locking front hubs

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Twin-Traction Beam front suspension

Bench seat

Power-operated windows and door locks

Cruise control

AM/FM stereo with cassette player

Modifications

Tinted wind deflectors

Polished bed rails

Diamond-plate tailgate cap

Receiver hitch

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches

Rust on the cargo bed, rear bumper, and underbody components

Window tinting and seals show wear

Upholstery is faded

Damage to the left door panel

The included CARFAX history report lists a "Potential Odometer Rollover” when the reported odometer reading went from 94,967 miles in April 1998 to 1,226 miles in December 1998.

Ownership History

This 1987 Ford F-150 was acquired by the seller's father in 2006, and ownership transferred to the seller in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina and South Carolina, with a gap in reporting from December 1986 to December 1994.

Included Items