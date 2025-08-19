1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat 5.8L 4x4
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:35 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 1987 Ford F-150 debuted the eighth generation of Ford’s popular F-Series trucks, a lineup that had already become America’s best-selling truck line. This model introduced a more aerodynamic design, replacing the boxier style of earlier versions, and featured flush headlights and smoother body lines. Buyers could choose from a variety of engines, including inline-six and V8 options. Inside, the truck offered improved comfort and modernized controls.
First delivered to Young Ford in Charlotte, North Carolina, this four-wheel-drive 1987 F-150 XLT Lariat has remained registered in North Carolina and South Carolina since new. Power is provided by a carbureted 5.8L High-Output V8 and sent to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
The body is finished in Raven Black and features a sliding rear window, tinted wind deflectors, and polished bumpers, mirrors, and bed rails. Painted 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and are mounted over manually locking hubs up front, and braking is handled by discs up front and drums out back.
The cabin houses a bench seat upholstered in Canyon Red cloth upholstery, complemented by color-coordinated door panels and woodgrain dashboard trim. Amenities include cruise control, power-operated windows and door locks, and AM/FM stereo with a cassette player.
This 1987 F-150 4x4 is now offered with a window sticker, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
XLT Lariat trim
5.8L High-Output V8 with four-barrel carburetor
Four-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel drive
Raven Black paint
Canyon Red cloth upholstery
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and fold-away mirrors
Sliding rear window
15” deluxe argent styled steel wheels with trim rings
Dual-range transfer case
Manually locking front hubs
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Twin-Traction Beam front suspension
Bench seat
Power-operated windows and door locks
Cruise control
AM/FM stereo with cassette player
Modifications
Tinted wind deflectors
Polished bed rails
Diamond-plate tailgate cap
Receiver hitch
Servicing & Documentation
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches
Rust on the cargo bed, rear bumper, and underbody components
Window tinting and seals show wear
Upholstery is faded
Damage to the left door panel
The included CARFAX history report lists a "Potential Odometer Rollover” when the reported odometer reading went from 94,967 miles in April 1998 to 1,226 miles in December 1998.
Ownership History
This 1987 Ford F-150 was acquired by the seller's father in 2006, and ownership transferred to the seller in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina and South Carolina, with a gap in reporting from December 1986 to December 1994.
Included Items
Window sticker
Rubberized floor mats
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.