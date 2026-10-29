Auction ended.

15k-Mile, Two-Owner 1987 Ferrari Testarossa Project (Lot 57)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
15k-Mile, Two-Owner 1987 Ferrari Testarossa Project (Lot 57)
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (208)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 8:11 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINZFFSG17A1H0073013
Mileage indicated15,100 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine5.0L Flat-Twelve
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional interior photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

The 1987 Ferrari Testarossa remains one of the most iconic supercars of its era, the bedroom poster of many gearheads back then. Penned by Pininfarina, its dramatic bodywork was shaped as much by function as style, channeling air efficiently to rear-mounted radiators through its signature side strakes.

Inside, supportive leather seats and clear analog instrumentation complete the driver-focused cockpit. Behind the cockpit, Ferrari’s legendary 5.0L flat-twelve delivers exhilarating performance and an unforgettable exhaust note. A wide rear track, necessitated by the engine and cooling layout, gives the Testarossa an unmistakable stance and commanding road presence.

Fully independent suspension at all four corners was engineered for confidence at speed. As Car and Driver observed, “... the Testarossa can cover more ground in less time than almost anything else on four wheels.”

This Nero (Black) Testarossa was sold new at Newport Imports in Newport Beach, California, on August 30, 1987. A month later the first owner had window tint added. The car has been part of the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection since 2000 when Dr. Hens acquired it from its original owner in California with approximately 2,500 miles. It currently shows a bit over 15,000 miles.

This '87 Testarossa is presented as a non-running project.

This 1987 Ferrari Testarossa is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with service books, tools, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection 

  • Iconic Testarossa showing just over 15,000 miles from new 

  • Two-owner example 

  • Finished in Black with a Black leather interior 

  • 4,942cc DOHC flat-twelve engine 

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Marelli Microplex ignition 

  • Bosch KE-Jetronic fuel injection 

  • Air conditioning 

  • Power windows 

  • Power door locks 

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes 

  • Limited-slip differential

Modifications

  • Window tint 

  • Sony AM/FM/Cassette head unit with remote 

  • CD changer in trunk

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery. 

  • Various paint imperfections 

  • Some wear on leather upholstery 

  • Non-running project

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual 

  • Warranty and Service Book 

  • Workshop manual 

  • Factory tools 

  • Fitted car cover

Ownership History

This 1987 Ferrari Testarossa is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania registration history.

Additional Information

Please note that no attempt has been made to start this Testarossa.

From the seller, “This particular Testarossa, which presents with strong cosmetics both inside out, was put into climate-controlled storage approximately 22 years ago. At that time, the engine was fully operational and driving. Because of the long-term static display, and due to the potential complications that could arise from starting the car before a full service is completed, I directed Dr. Hens to present the car in non-running condition. Therefore, the new caretaker must address the immediate service needs. It will be completely the full responsibility of the new owner to confirm and to get the engine running safely and properly.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

Receipts and Documents: 1987 Ferrari Testarossa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

15k-Mile, Two-Owner 1987 Ferrari Testarossa Project (Lot 57) · No reserve

Sold to
Mr.Blue
Mr.Blue
$170,130
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 8:11 PM UTC
Bids75
Views39,039

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 8:09 PM
$159,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 8:07 PM
$158,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 8:06 PM
$156,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 8:05 PM
$155,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 8:04 PM
$154,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 8:03 PM
$153,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 8:02 PM
$152,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 8:00 PM
$151,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 8:00 PM
$150,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:59 PM
$149,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 7:58 PM
$148,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:56 PM
$147,000bid placed 
Mr.Blue's avatar
Mr.Blue
Oct 29 at 7:56 PM
$145,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:55 PM
$143,000bid placed 
Flat6's avatar
Flat6
Oct 29 at 7:54 PM
$139,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:52 PM
$138,000bid placed 
Flat6's avatar
Flat6
Oct 29 at 7:52 PM
$136,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:51 PM
$135,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 29 at 7:51 PM
$132,000bid placed 
Flat6's avatar
Flat6
Oct 29 at 7:51 PM
$131,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:50 PM
$130,000bid placed 
Flat6's avatar
Flat6
Oct 29 at 7:50 PM
$126,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:49 PM
$125,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 29 at 7:35 PM
$121,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 29 at 7:23 PM
$120,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 29 at 7:03 PM
$119,000bid placed 
Flat6's avatar
Flat6
Oct 29 at 3:42 PM
$118,000bid placed 
jms2026's avatar
jms2026
Oct 29 at 2:56 PM
$117,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 29 at 12:03 PM
$116,000bid placed 
GB_1's avatar
GB_1
Oct 27 at 1:45 AM
$115,000bid placed 
Pdeuriarte's avatar
Pdeuriarte
Oct 23 at 9:28 PM
$113,000bid placed 
vlombardi's avatar
vlombardi
Oct 22 at 9:20 PM
$112,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 22 at 9:17 PM
$111,000bid placed 
vlombardi's avatar
vlombardi
Oct 22 at 9:02 PM
$110,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 22 at 4:09 PM
$105,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 22 at 4:03 PM
$101,000bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 22 at 4:01 PM
$100,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 22 at 4:00 PM
$90,500bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 22 at 3:59 PM
$90,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 22 at 3:10 PM
$89,500bid placed 
Merlin_Auto_Group's avatar
Merlin_Auto_Group
Oct 22 at 3:08 PM
$89,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 21 at 11:59 AM
$88,500bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 21 at 9:58 AM
$88,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 19 at 3:47 PM
$86,500bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 19 at 3:17 PM
$86,000bid placed 
FM93's avatar
FM93
Oct 18 at 7:48 PM
$85,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 17 at 7:07 PM
$73,500bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 16 at 8:56 PM
$73,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 15 at 6:30 PM
$72,500bid placed 
vlombardi's avatar
vlombardi
Oct 15 at 6:23 PM
$72,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 15 at 4:16 AM
$71,500bid placed 
Caren_Burns' avatar
Caren_Burns
Oct 14 at 10:14 PM
$71,000bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 14 at 8:13 PM
$60,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 14 at 3:42 PM
$59,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 14 at 3:01 PM
$57,877bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 14 at 2:41 PM
$57,300bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 14 at 2:18 PM
$56,777bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 14 at 3:29 AM
$56,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 13 at 7:37 PM
$55,000bid placed 
TimCEVC's avatar
TimCEVC
Oct 12 at 2:33 AM
$53,000bid placed 
JRSPEC's avatar
JRSPEC
Oct 11 at 7:51 PM
$52,500bid placed 
Moby242's avatar
Moby242
Oct 10 at 9:18 AM
$52,000bid placed 
mw_lakerstock's avatar
mw_lakerstock
Oct 10 at 5:33 AM
$51,000bid placed 
Atlas_bid_then_shrugged's avatar
Atlas_bid_then_shrugged
Oct 9 at 1:49 PM
$50,000bid placed 
Aggiestckl's avatar
Aggiestckl
Oct 5 at 7:23 PM
$26,250bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 5 at 1:06 PM
$26,000bid placed 
mav911's avatar
mav911
Oct 5 at 3:24 AM
$25,500bid placed 
vlombardi's avatar
vlombardi
Oct 4 at 7:42 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Blvette75's avatar
Blvette75
Oct 4 at 6:21 PM
$21,000bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 4 at 2:37 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Blvette75's avatar
Blvette75
Oct 3 at 1:30 PM
$12,000bid placed 
TheGRX1's avatar
TheGRX1
Oct 3 at 7:14 AM
$11,299bid placed 
Blvette75's avatar
Blvette75
Oct 2 at 6:36 PM
$11,000bid placed 
FIGHT.TV's avatar
FIGHT.TV
Oct 2 at 10:05 AM
$10,000bid placed 
leebob's avatar
leebob
Oct 1 at 10:14 PM
$2,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026