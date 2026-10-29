Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1987 Ferrari Testarossa remains one of the most iconic supercars of its era, the bedroom poster of many gearheads back then. Penned by Pininfarina, its dramatic bodywork was shaped as much by function as style, channeling air efficiently to rear-mounted radiators through its signature side strakes.

Inside, supportive leather seats and clear analog instrumentation complete the driver-focused cockpit. Behind the cockpit, Ferrari’s legendary 5.0L flat-twelve delivers exhilarating performance and an unforgettable exhaust note. A wide rear track, necessitated by the engine and cooling layout, gives the Testarossa an unmistakable stance and commanding road presence.

Fully independent suspension at all four corners was engineered for confidence at speed. As Car and Driver observed, “... the Testarossa can cover more ground in less time than almost anything else on four wheels.”

This Nero (Black) Testarossa was sold new at Newport Imports in Newport Beach, California, on August 30, 1987. A month later the first owner had window tint added. The car has been part of the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection since 2000 when Dr. Hens acquired it from its original owner in California with approximately 2,500 miles. It currently shows a bit over 15,000 miles.

This '87 Testarossa is presented as a non-running project.

This 1987 Ferrari Testarossa is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with service books, tools, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Iconic Testarossa showing just over 15,000 miles from new

Two-owner example

Finished in Black with a Black leather interior

4,942cc DOHC flat-twelve engine

5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Marelli Microplex ignition

Bosch KE-Jetronic fuel injection

Air conditioning

Power windows

Power door locks

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Limited-slip differential

Modifications

Window tint

Sony AM/FM/Cassette head unit with remote

CD changer in trunk

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Various paint imperfections

Some wear on leather upholstery

Non-running project

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Warranty and Service Book

Workshop manual

Factory tools

Fitted car cover

Ownership History

This 1987 Ferrari Testarossa is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania registration history.

Additional Information

Please note that no attempt has been made to start this Testarossa.

From the seller, “This particular Testarossa, which presents with strong cosmetics both inside out, was put into climate-controlled storage approximately 22 years ago. At that time, the engine was fully operational and driving. Because of the long-term static display, and due to the potential complications that could arise from starting the car before a full service is completed, I directed Dr. Hens to present the car in non-running condition. Therefore, the new caretaker must address the immediate service needs. It will be completely the full responsibility of the new owner to confirm and to get the engine running safely and properly.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.