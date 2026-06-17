Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Released in the fall of 1972, the second-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a full-size two-door SUV built on General Motors' iconic "Square Body" truck platform. Known for its off-road capability and removable rear hardtop, these trucks became a favorite for both adventurous outdoor enthusiasts and suburban families.

By 1987, the K5 Blazer featured throttle body injection (TBI), power brakes, and power steering as well as a removable rear roof section. The base engine was now a 5.7L V8, which was factory-rated at 170 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

This four-wheel-drive ‘87 K5 is finished in red with a black roof and removable hardtop over red cloth upholstery. It features Silverado trim, power accessories, auto-locking front hubs, a dual-range transfer case, and a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive.

The truck was acquired in January 2012 by the seller, who reports that service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.

This 1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fuel-injected 5.7L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Auto-locking front hubs

Dual-range transfer case

Silverado trim

Factory Equipment

Red with black roof and removable hardtop

Red cloth upholstery

Fuel-injected 5.7L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Auto-locking front hubs

Dual-range transfer case

Power windows and locks

Modifications

Aftermarket steering stabilizer

Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been completed (see report for full details): January 2024 Air conditioning compressor replaced Air filter replaced Battery replaced Brake wheel cylinder(s) replaced Dome light bulb replaced Door jamb switch replaced Door lock actuator(s) replaced Door lock switch replaced EGR valve replaced Front shock absorber(s) replaced Fuel filter replaced Fuel pump module replaced Fuel pump replaced Fuel tank straps replaced Fuse block replaced Lug nut(s)/bolt(s) replaced Tire(s) replaced Transmission filter replaced Washer pump replaced Window motor(s) replaced Window switch replaced



Known Imperfections

Rust on underbody components

Rust on right inner door shell

Rust on left rear quarter panel

Rusty bumper carriage bolts

Faded hardtop

Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and chips

Cracked dashboard

Worn upholstery and carpeting

The included CARFAX history report lists that Not Actual Mileage titles were issued in Iowa in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2012.

Ownership History

The truck has registration history in Iowa and South Dakota and was acquired by the seller in January 2012.