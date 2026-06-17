Auction ended.

1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GNEV18K1HF120280
Mileage indicated29,600 Miles TMU
LocationSioux Falls, South Dakota
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Full size
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Released in the fall of 1972, the second-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a full-size two-door SUV built on General Motors' iconic "Square Body" truck platform. Known for its off-road capability and removable rear hardtop, these trucks became a favorite for both adventurous outdoor enthusiasts and suburban families.

By 1987, the K5 Blazer featured throttle body injection (TBI), power brakes, and power steering as well as a removable rear roof section. The base engine was now a 5.7L V8, which was factory-rated at 170 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

This four-wheel-drive ‘87 K5 is finished in red with a black roof and removable hardtop over red cloth upholstery. It features Silverado trim, power accessories, auto-locking front hubs, a dual-range transfer case, and a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive.

The truck was acquired in January 2012 by the seller, who reports that service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.

This 1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fuel-injected 5.7L V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Auto-locking front hubs

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Silverado trim

Factory Equipment

  • Red with black roof and removable hardtop

  • Red cloth upholstery

  • Fuel-injected 5.7L V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Auto-locking front hubs

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Power windows and locks

Modifications

  • Aftermarket steering stabilizer

  • Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the seller, service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.

  • According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been completed (see report for full details):

    • January 2024

      • Air conditioning compressor replaced

      • Air filter replaced

      • Battery replaced

      • Brake wheel cylinder(s) replaced

      • Dome light bulb replaced

      • Door jamb switch replaced

      • Door lock actuator(s) replaced

      • Door lock switch replaced

      • EGR valve replaced

      • Front shock absorber(s) replaced

      • Fuel filter replaced

      • Fuel pump module replaced

      • Fuel pump replaced

      • Fuel tank straps replaced

      • Fuse block replaced

      • Lug nut(s)/bolt(s) replaced

      • Tire(s) replaced

      • Transmission filter replaced

      • Washer pump replaced

      • Window motor(s) replaced

      • Window switch replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Rust on underbody components

  • Rust on right inner door shell

  • Rust on left rear quarter panel

  • Rusty bumper carriage bolts

  • Faded hardtop

  • Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and chips

  • Cracked dashboard

  • Worn upholstery and carpeting

  • The included CARFAX history report lists that Not Actual Mileage titles were issued in Iowa in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2012.

Ownership History

The truck has registration history in Iowa and South Dakota and was acquired by the seller in January 2012.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1987 CHEVROLET BLAZER 1GNEV18K1HF120280

1987 Chevrolet V10 Blazer valuation 2026-06-03

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
Gurn
Gurn
$10,433
Seller
MiltonEarly_1971
MiltonEarly_1971
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids15
Views11,121
Bids
Gurn's avatar
Gurn
Jun 17 at 6:16 PM
$9,750bid placed 
BassemLambert_qq26's avatar
BassemLambert_qq26
Jun 16 at 5:51 PM
$9,500bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jun 13 at 3:24 PM
$9,000bid placed 
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Jun 10 at 5:50 PM
$8,750bid placed 
BP_1701's avatar
BP_1701
Jun 8 at 9:22 PM
$8,500bid placed 

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