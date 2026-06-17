1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Released in the fall of 1972, the second-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a full-size two-door SUV built on General Motors' iconic "Square Body" truck platform. Known for its off-road capability and removable rear hardtop, these trucks became a favorite for both adventurous outdoor enthusiasts and suburban families.
By 1987, the K5 Blazer featured throttle body injection (TBI), power brakes, and power steering as well as a removable rear roof section. The base engine was now a 5.7L V8, which was factory-rated at 170 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.
This four-wheel-drive ‘87 K5 is finished in red with a black roof and removable hardtop over red cloth upholstery. It features Silverado trim, power accessories, auto-locking front hubs, a dual-range transfer case, and a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive.
The truck was acquired in January 2012 by the seller, who reports that service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.
This 1987 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fuel-injected 5.7L V8
Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Auto-locking front hubs
Dual-range transfer case
Silverado trim
Factory Equipment
Red with black roof and removable hardtop
Red cloth upholstery
Fuel-injected 5.7L V8
Four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Auto-locking front hubs
Dual-range transfer case
Power windows and locks
Modifications
Aftermarket steering stabilizer
Tinted windows
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, service in 2022 included a rebuild of the transmission and replacement of the rear differential, battery, and tires.
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been completed (see report for full details):
January 2024
Air conditioning compressor replaced
Air filter replaced
Battery replaced
Brake wheel cylinder(s) replaced
Dome light bulb replaced
Door jamb switch replaced
Door lock actuator(s) replaced
Door lock switch replaced
EGR valve replaced
Front shock absorber(s) replaced
Fuel filter replaced
Fuel pump module replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Fuel tank straps replaced
Fuse block replaced
Lug nut(s)/bolt(s) replaced
Tire(s) replaced
Transmission filter replaced
Washer pump replaced
Window motor(s) replaced
Window switch replaced
Known Imperfections
Rust on underbody components
Rust on right inner door shell
Rust on left rear quarter panel
Rusty bumper carriage bolts
Faded hardtop
Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and chips
Cracked dashboard
Worn upholstery and carpeting
The included CARFAX history report lists that Not Actual Mileage titles were issued in Iowa in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2012.
Ownership History
The truck has registration history in Iowa and South Dakota and was acquired by the seller in January 2012.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.