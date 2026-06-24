1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z 5-Speed
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was developed in collaboration with the International Race of Champions (IROC) series. Known for its aerodynamic styling, tuned suspension, and fuel-injected V8 powerplants, the IROC-Z helped define American performance for the late ‘80s. With available Tuned Port Injection, performance axle ratios, and driver-focused interiors, these cars balanced everyday usability with muscle car pedigree, making them highly sought-after among RADwood enthusiasts today, especially when equipped with the rare factory 5-speed manual transmission.
This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was well-optioned when new, including a high output 305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 and five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a gray cloth interior, this T-top coupe shows 97,300 miles. An aftermarket audio system has been fitted, and the car is sold with a build sheet, window sticker, and original sales documents.
This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z is now offered with a build sheet, window sticker, original purchase documents, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Z28 IROC-Z performance package
305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Bright Red over gray cloth upholstery
Four-wheel disc brakes and Positraction rear axle
T-top roof panels with original storage bags
Factory and historical documentation included (see attachments below)
Factory Equipment
LB9 305 CID (5.0L) high output Tuned Port Injection V8
M39 5-speed manual transmission
B4Z IROC-Z performance package
Z28 special performance package
G80 Posi-traction Borg-Warner HD 7.75" four pinion, 9-bolt rear axle
GU4 3.08 rear axle ratio
J50 power brake system with four-wheel disc brakes
N33 tilt steering column
K34 cruise control
C60 factory air conditioning
A31 power windows
A01 all tinted glass
CC1 T-tops
CD4 intermittent wipers
DD8 auto-dimming rearview mirror
DG7 power side mirrors
DK6 roof console
A90 power rear hatch release
AU3 power door locks
N65 space saver spare with inflator
AU3 power door locks
D80 rear spoiler
C49 rear window defogger
UQ1/U79 upgraded sound system provisions
AM/FM stereo system
TR9 & TT4 lamp group with halogen headlamps
N96 cast aluminum wheels
FE2 special performance suspension
Modifications
Period-style aftermarket stereo system with amplifiers and subwoofers
Thermostat controls added for dual electric cooling fans
Aftermarket steering wheel
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Valve stem seals have been replaced
EGR valve replaced
Clutch replaced
Starter replaced
Historical documentation accompanying the sale includes, but is not limited to, the following (please see documentation attached for reference):
Window sticker
Build sheet
Retail order documentation
GMAC finance documentation
Goodyear guide
IROC facts sheet
Known Imperfections
Intermittent "check engine light" (EGR valve code)
Replacement Endura front bumper with mismatched color
Paint shows wear including chips and thinning
Tear present in driver’s seat upholstery
Dashboard cracked beneath dash mat
Dent noted on left front quarter panel
From the seller: "Regarding the 'check engine light,' it comes on intermittently and the OBD1 code is for EGR valve, which has been replaced. I believe the car just needs to be driven more."
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, listing California and Idaho registration history. Reporting gaps are noted between 1987 and 1991 as well as between 1999 and 2014.
From the seller: "I am the fourth owner of of this car and I am friends with the previous three owners, the first of which purchased the car new in Reno, Nevada. This is a Van Nuys, California, built car that's lived its life in Northern California and Idaho. It's always been garage kept."
Included Items
Factory build sheet, window sticker, and original sales documents
Space saver spare tire and jack
T-top storage bags
Car cover
Additional documents
CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
Window Sticker: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
Build Sheet: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
Retail Order Document: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
GMAC Finance Document: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
Goodyear Spare Guide: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
IROC Facts: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.