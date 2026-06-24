1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z 5-Speed

$9,001
1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (125)

Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1FP21F9HL140569
Mileage indicated97,300 Miles
LocationNampa, Idaho
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z - Walk Around
Play
1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z - Power Latch
Play
1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z - Interior
Play
1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z - Cold Start & Revs
Play
1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z - Driving
Play

Description

The Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was developed in collaboration with the International Race of Champions (IROC) series. Known for its aerodynamic styling, tuned suspension, and fuel-injected V8 powerplants, the IROC-Z helped define American performance for the late ‘80s. With available Tuned Port Injection, performance axle ratios, and driver-focused interiors, these cars balanced everyday usability with muscle car pedigree, making them highly sought-after among RADwood enthusiasts today, especially when equipped with the rare factory 5-speed manual transmission.

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was well-optioned when new, including a high output 305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 and five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a gray cloth interior, this T-top coupe shows 97,300 miles. An aftermarket audio system has been fitted, and the car is sold with a build sheet, window sticker, and original sales documents.

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z is now offered with a build sheet, window sticker, original purchase documents, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Z28 IROC-Z performance package

  • 305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red over gray cloth upholstery

  • Four-wheel disc brakes and Positraction rear axle

  • T-top roof panels with original storage bags

  • Factory and historical documentation included (see attachments below)

Factory Equipment

  • LB9 305 CID (5.0L) high output Tuned Port Injection V8

  • M39 5-speed manual transmission

  • B4Z IROC-Z performance package

  • Z28 special performance package

  • G80 Posi-traction Borg-Warner HD 7.75" four pinion, 9-bolt rear axle

  • GU4 3.08 rear axle ratio

  • J50 power brake system with four-wheel disc brakes

  • N33 tilt steering column

  • K34 cruise control

  • C60 factory air conditioning

  • A31 power windows

  • A01 all tinted glass

  • CC1 T-tops

  • CD4 intermittent wipers

  • DD8 auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • DG7 power side mirrors

  • DK6 roof console

  • A90 power rear hatch release

  • AU3 power door locks

  • N65 space saver spare with inflator

  • AU3 power door locks

  • D80 rear spoiler

  • C49 rear window defogger

  • UQ1/U79 upgraded sound system provisions

  • AM/FM stereo system

  • TR9 & TT4 lamp group with halogen headlamps

  • N96 cast aluminum wheels

  • FE2 special performance suspension

Modifications

  • Period-style aftermarket stereo system with amplifiers and subwoofers

  • Thermostat controls added for dual electric cooling fans

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Valve stem seals have been replaced

  • EGR valve replaced

  • Clutch replaced

  • Starter replaced

Historical documentation accompanying the sale includes, but is not limited to, the following (please see documentation attached for reference):

  • Window sticker

  • Build sheet

  • Retail order documentation

  • GMAC finance documentation

  • Goodyear guide

  • IROC facts sheet

Known Imperfections

  • Intermittent "check engine light" (EGR valve code)

  • Replacement Endura front bumper with mismatched color

  • Paint shows wear including chips and thinning

  • Tear present in driver’s seat upholstery

  • Dashboard cracked beneath dash mat

  • Dent noted on left front quarter panel

From the seller: "Regarding the 'check engine light,' it comes on intermittently and the OBD1 code is for EGR valve, which has been replaced. I believe the car just needs to be driven more."

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, listing California and Idaho registration history. Reporting gaps are noted between 1987 and 1991 as well as between 1999 and 2014.

From the seller: "I am the fourth owner of of this car and I am friends with the previous three owners, the first of which purchased the car new in Reno, Nevada. This is a Van Nuys, California, built car that's lived its life in Northern California and Idaho. It's always been garage kept."

Included Items

  • Factory build sheet, window sticker, and original sales documents

  • Space saver spare tire and jack

  • T-top storage bags

  • Car cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

Window Sticker: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

Build Sheet: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

Retail Order Document: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

GMAC Finance Document: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

Goodyear Spare Guide: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

IROC Facts: 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z 5-Speed

Current bid
JG_t8thdspm
JG_t8thdspm
$9,001
Seller
Ol-Tone
Ol-Tone
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids11
Views6,567
How it works
Bids
JG_t8thdspm's avatar
JG_t8thdspm
Jun 23 at 10:01 PM
$9,001bid placed 
JG_t8thdspm's avatar
JG_t8thdspm
Jun 23 at 7:29 PM
$8,751bid placed 
LanceFunk_wzmv's avatar
LanceFunk_wzmv
Jun 23 at 2:27 PM
$8,501bid placed 
Longmilton65's avatar
Longmilton65
Jun 23 at 1:48 PM
$8,251bid placed 
LanceFunk_wzmv's avatar
LanceFunk_wzmv
Jun 19 at 7:36 PM
$8,001bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026