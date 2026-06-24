Description

The Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was developed in collaboration with the International Race of Champions (IROC) series. Known for its aerodynamic styling, tuned suspension, and fuel-injected V8 powerplants, the IROC-Z helped define American performance for the late ‘80s. With available Tuned Port Injection, performance axle ratios, and driver-focused interiors, these cars balanced everyday usability with muscle car pedigree, making them highly sought-after among RADwood enthusiasts today, especially when equipped with the rare factory 5-speed manual transmission.

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z was well-optioned when new, including a high output 305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 and five-speed manual transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a gray cloth interior, this T-top coupe shows 97,300 miles. An aftermarket audio system has been fitted, and the car is sold with a build sheet, window sticker, and original sales documents.

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z is now offered with a build sheet, window sticker, original purchase documents, accessories, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Z28 IROC-Z performance package

305 CID (5.0-liter) Tuned Port Injection V8 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Bright Red over gray cloth upholstery

Four-wheel disc brakes and Positraction rear axle

T-top roof panels with original storage bags

Factory and historical documentation included (see attachments below)

Factory Equipment

LB9 305 CID (5.0L) high output Tuned Port Injection V8

M39 5-speed manual transmission

B4Z IROC-Z performance package

Z28 special performance package

G80 Posi-traction Borg-Warner HD 7.75" four pinion, 9-bolt rear axle

GU4 3.08 rear axle ratio

J50 power brake system with four-wheel disc brakes

N33 tilt steering column

K34 cruise control

C60 factory air conditioning

A31 power windows

A01 all tinted glass

CC1 T-tops

CD4 intermittent wipers

DD8 auto-dimming rearview mirror

DG7 power side mirrors

DK6 roof console

A90 power rear hatch release

AU3 power door locks

N65 space saver spare with inflator

AU3 power door locks

D80 rear spoiler

C49 rear window defogger

UQ1/U79 upgraded sound system provisions

AM/FM stereo system

TR9 & TT4 lamp group with halogen headlamps

N96 cast aluminum wheels

FE2 special performance suspension

Modifications

Period-style aftermarket stereo system with amplifiers and subwoofers

Thermostat controls added for dual electric cooling fans

Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Valve stem seals have been replaced

EGR valve replaced

Clutch replaced

Starter replaced

Historical documentation accompanying the sale includes, but is not limited to, the following (please see documentation attached for reference):

Window sticker

Build sheet

Retail order documentation

GMAC finance documentation

Goodyear guide

IROC facts sheet

Known Imperfections

Intermittent "check engine light" (EGR valve code)

Replacement Endura front bumper with mismatched color

Paint shows wear including chips and thinning

Tear present in driver’s seat upholstery

Dashboard cracked beneath dash mat

Dent noted on left front quarter panel

From the seller: "Regarding the 'check engine light,' it comes on intermittently and the OBD1 code is for EGR valve, which has been replaced. I believe the car just needs to be driven more."

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1991, listing California and Idaho registration history. Reporting gaps are noted between 1987 and 1991 as well as between 1999 and 2014.

From the seller: "I am the fourth owner of of this car and I am friends with the previous three owners, the first of which purchased the car new in Reno, Nevada. This is a Van Nuys, California, built car that's lived its life in Northern California and Idaho. It's always been garage kept."

Included Items