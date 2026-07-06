Auction ended.

1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance

No reserve
Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (103)

Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G6DW51Y6H9750529
Mileage indicated51,500 Miles TMU
LocationMidlothian , Texas
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1987 Cadillac Brougham D'elegance Walkaround
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1987 Cadillac Brougham D'elegance Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1987, the Cadillac Brougham was built on the long-lived GM B platform to emphasize comfort, smooth ride quality, and classic American styling with chrome accents and a formal roofline. Power came from V8 engines paired with automatic transmissions, prioritizing refinement over performance. Inside, plush seating, woodgrain trim, and generous space defined the experience. The optional d’Elegance package elevated luxury further, adding tufted pillow-style seats, upgraded upholstery, distinctive badging, and extra sound insulation.

This 1987 Brougham d’Elegance is finished in white with a vinyl roof cover and powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior is accented by polished trim, B-pillar opera lights, and elegance badging and rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels. Additional features include power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, independent front suspension, a four-link live rear axle, and stabilizer bars.

Inside, tan leather upholstery covers power-adjustable front seats and a rear bench with a fold-down center armrest. The door panels feature courtesy lights, while reading lights are provided for the rear passengers. Other amenities include cruise control, electronic climate control, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo.

This Brougham is offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 5.0L V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in white with a color-coordinated Landau roof

  • Tan leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Polished bumpers and trim

  • d’Elegance badging

  • Twilight Sentinel automatic headlights

  • Opera lights

  • 15” wire-spoke wheels

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Woodgrain cabin trim

  • Electronic climate control

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Alarm system

Servicing

  • The seller reports that service under their ownership included the following:

    • Replaced radiator

    • Performed an oil change

    • Replaced engine and cabin air filters

    • Mounted tires

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in paint finish as shown in the gallery

  • Cracked and peeling vinyl roof cover

  • Cracked windshield

  • Front-right window is misaligned

  • Left-side power mirror does not operate

  • Upholstery is worn and shows tears

  • Worn interior trim

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2003: Potential Odometer Rollback reported when the odometer reading went from 113,675 to 13,836 miles. This is believed to be a clerical error due to a five-digit odometer rollover, but it cannot be confirmed.

    • April 2013: Designated “Gross Polluter” by the state of California

    • March 2021: Accident reported, minor to moderate damage to the front and right front

Ownership History

This 1987 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance was acquired by the seller in October 2025. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Texas from an initial entry in May 1991.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance · No reserve

Sold to
republic1
republic1
$2,900
Seller
AA_0kkk6l
AA_0kkk6l
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids5
Views3,848

Comments & bids

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republic1's avatar
republic1
Jul 6 at 4:14 PM
$2,400bid placed 
RolandPrice_1xc6's avatar
RolandPrice_1xc6
Jul 5 at 6:06 PM
$2,200bid placed 
MTrojan_360's avatar
MTrojan_360
Jun 29 at 6:20 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Aaronruskin's avatar
Aaronruskin
Jun 24 at 2:51 AM
$1,500bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jun 23 at 1:17 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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