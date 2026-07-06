Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1987, the Cadillac Brougham was built on the long-lived GM B platform to emphasize comfort, smooth ride quality, and classic American styling with chrome accents and a formal roofline. Power came from V8 engines paired with automatic transmissions, prioritizing refinement over performance. Inside, plush seating, woodgrain trim, and generous space defined the experience. The optional d’Elegance package elevated luxury further, adding tufted pillow-style seats, upgraded upholstery, distinctive badging, and extra sound insulation.

This 1987 Brougham d’Elegance is finished in white with a vinyl roof cover and powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior is accented by polished trim, B-pillar opera lights, and elegance badging and rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels. Additional features include power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, independent front suspension, a four-link live rear axle, and stabilizer bars.

Inside, tan leather upholstery covers power-adjustable front seats and a rear bench with a fold-down center armrest. The door panels feature courtesy lights, while reading lights are provided for the rear passengers. Other amenities include cruise control, electronic climate control, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo.

This Brougham is offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 5.0L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white with a color-coordinated Landau roof

Tan leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and trim

d’Elegance badging

Twilight Sentinel automatic headlights

Opera lights

15” wire-spoke wheels

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Power-assisted steering

Power-adjustable front seats

Woodgrain cabin trim

Electronic climate control

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Cruise control

Modifications

Alarm system

Servicing

The seller reports that service under their ownership included the following: Replaced radiator Performed an oil change Replaced engine and cabin air filters Mounted tires



Known Imperfections

Imperfections in paint finish as shown in the gallery

Cracked and peeling vinyl roof cover

Cracked windshield

Front-right window is misaligned

Left-side power mirror does not operate

Upholstery is worn and shows tears

Worn interior trim

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2003: Potential Odometer Rollback reported when the odometer reading went from 113,675 to 13,836 miles. This is believed to be a clerical error due to a five-digit odometer rollover, but it cannot be confirmed. April 2013: Designated “Gross Polluter” by the state of California March 2021: Accident reported, minor to moderate damage to the front and right front



Ownership History

This 1987 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance was acquired by the seller in October 2025. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Texas from an initial entry in May 1991.