1987 Cadillac Brougham d'Elegance
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1987, the Cadillac Brougham was built on the long-lived GM B platform to emphasize comfort, smooth ride quality, and classic American styling with chrome accents and a formal roofline. Power came from V8 engines paired with automatic transmissions, prioritizing refinement over performance. Inside, plush seating, woodgrain trim, and generous space defined the experience. The optional d’Elegance package elevated luxury further, adding tufted pillow-style seats, upgraded upholstery, distinctive badging, and extra sound insulation.
This 1987 Brougham d’Elegance is finished in white with a vinyl roof cover and powered by a 5.0L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.
The exterior is accented by polished trim, B-pillar opera lights, and elegance badging and rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels. Additional features include power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, independent front suspension, a four-link live rear axle, and stabilizer bars.
Inside, tan leather upholstery covers power-adjustable front seats and a rear bench with a fold-down center armrest. The door panels feature courtesy lights, while reading lights are provided for the rear passengers. Other amenities include cruise control, electronic climate control, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo.
This Brougham is offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 5.0L V8
Four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white with a color-coordinated Landau roof
Tan leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and trim
d’Elegance badging
Twilight Sentinel automatic headlights
Opera lights
15” wire-spoke wheels
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Power-assisted steering
Power-adjustable front seats
Woodgrain cabin trim
Electronic climate control
AM/FM/cassette stereo
Cruise control
Modifications
Alarm system
Servicing
The seller reports that service under their ownership included the following:
Replaced radiator
Performed an oil change
Replaced engine and cabin air filters
Mounted tires
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in paint finish as shown in the gallery
Cracked and peeling vinyl roof cover
Cracked windshield
Front-right window is misaligned
Left-side power mirror does not operate
Upholstery is worn and shows tears
Worn interior trim
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2003: Potential Odometer Rollback reported when the odometer reading went from 113,675 to 13,836 miles. This is believed to be a clerical error due to a five-digit odometer rollover, but it cannot be confirmed.
April 2013: Designated “Gross Polluter” by the state of California
March 2021: Accident reported, minor to moderate damage to the front and right front
Ownership History
This 1987 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance was acquired by the seller in October 2025. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Texas from an initial entry in May 1991.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.