1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
20 days
$38,500
1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 7:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AA095XGN154082
Mileage indicated21,950 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine2.5L Turbocharged Flat Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Porsche 944 has a storied history in endurance racing, with 944s winning races as early as 1982 shortly after they replaced the 924 as the automaker's front-engined go-to. By the mid-1980s, the Sports Car Club of America was heavily involved in professional road racing, launching the Playboy United States Endurance Cup, the SCCA’s first professional street stock series, in 1985. Ten manufacturers entered, and six events between four and 24 hours were completed that year.

Then in 1986, Escort — of radar detector fame — took over the title sponsorship, now called the Escort Endurance Championship. And a new class called Super Sports was introduced, which set up Porsche’s 944 Turbos to do battle with Chevrolet’s Corvettes.

This 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo is one of only seven factory “Sports Performance Package” race cars built specifically to compete in the 1986 Escort series. It was delivered via Al Holbert, the head of Porsche Motorsport North America in 1986, to the famed Sewickley Porsche in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, in April 1986. The car was most famously campaigned by Derek Bell, Kees Nierop, and Ludwig Heimrath Jr. for Sewickley Racing in the 1986 season.

Specially engineered by Porsche, this SCCA Showroom Stock 944 Turbo was originally built with a factory roll cage, a magnesium intake manifold and oil pan, a special turbocharger, Fuchs wheels, Recaro racing seat and short throw shifter, a fiberglass hood, and, to save weight, the sunroof, power steering, and power windows were deleted. Originally finished in red, it was repainted in the iconic Rothmans blue/white with red and gold stripes livery in 1986.

During the 1986 season, the #73 944 Turbo finished 15th in the SS class final standings, and scored points at the 24-hour Nelson Ledges, Mosport Park, and Mid-Ohio races, with 18th-, eighth-, and 11th-place finishes respectively.

The car was sold in February 1988, received extensive maintenance in 1989, and eventually was restored to its original 1986 racing livery. It reportedly had no major accidents or damage during competition, with only a left front fender, door, and quarter panel, and right rear valance being replaced after the August 1986 Mosport Park race.

Included with this historic race car are two binders of extensive information, including an original Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Lufthansa air freight delivery documentation, Porsche Motorsport North America correspondence, tire company correspondence and testing notes, race entry, results, and testing notes, and post-racing maintenance records.

This 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered at Hagerty Garage + Social in Savannah, Georgia, by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Autobahn Speed Collection

  • 1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo "Weissach"

  • Documented competition history in 24-hour endurance races

  • Finished in period-correct Rothmans Porsche racing livery

  • Dashboard signed by Derek Bell and Bill Adam

  • 2.5L (2,479cc) turbocharged water cooled inline four cylinder

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • With preparation, an entry for vintage racing

Factory Equipment

SCCA Showroom Stock specification, including:

  • Porsche/Recaro driver’s seat

  • Passenger's seat with fabric Porsche-script inserts

  • Heater and ventilation system

Race Modifications

  • Porsche “Sports Performance Package” modifications included:

  • Special turbocharger

  • Magnesium manifold and oil pan

  • Special-offset Fuchs wheels

  • Fiberglass hood

  • Sunroof, power steering, and power window delete

  • Roll cage

  • Recaro racing seat

  • Short-throw shifter

Documentation

  • Delivery, race prep, testing, entry, and results documents

  • Porsche Motorsport North America correspondence

  • Select maintenance records

  • Dashboard has been signed by Canadian endurance driver Bill Adam and Porsche factory driver Derek Bell

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo are presented in the gallery

Included Items

  • Two binders documenting the car's racing career and history

Additional Information

This race car is designed for track use only. Its next owner will need to prepare it for track use.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ray Shaffer Phone: 904.982.7223 Email: rshaffer@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)

Current bid
Apex27
Apex27
$38,500
Seller
Ray_Shaffer
Ray_Shaffer
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 7:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views1,344

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