Auction ended.

1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe (Lot 81)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/30/26
Result
1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe (Lot 81)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (152)

Ending Fri, Oct 30 at 7:02 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWP0JB0930GS050214
Mileage indicated143,600 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine3.3L Turbocharged Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe Walk Around and Cold Start
Play
1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts. * * * Introduced as Porsche's flagship performance model, the 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 930) represented the ultimate evolution of the company's pioneering turbocharged road car. Powered by an air-cooled 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six engine, the 930 combined distinctive wide-body styling, explosive acceleration, and exceptional high-speed touring capability. Its flared fenders, rear spoiler, and aggressive stance made it one of the most recognizable sports cars of the 1980s.

This example has benefited from a number of enthusiast-oriented performance upgrades, including a Garrettson long-neck intercooler, a quick-spool K27 turbocharger featuring a lightweight rotating assembly, and GHL stainless-steel headers with heat exchangers and muffler. Complementing these mechanical enhancements are RUF five-spoke alloy wheels and a RUF front valance, giving the car a period-correct appearance inspired by legendary German tuner conversions.

Finished in black over a black interior with Recaro SPG XL seats, the German sports car also features a four-speed manual transmission, rear “tea tray” spoiler, wide-body Turbo fender flares, four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel power-assisted disc brakes, and power windows, mirrors, door locks, and sunroof.

The seller states that the car has been driven on several extended road trips from Dr. Hens' shop in Pennsylvania, including to Pebble Beach, San Francisco, Bonneville, and from Oregon to Montana. It has also been on the track at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, and Lime Rock.

This 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with service receipts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection  

  • Air-cooled 3.3L turbocharged flat-six engine with ANDIAL boost controller  

  • 4-speed manual transmission  

  • Finished in black over a black interior with leather upholstery  

  • Front air dam with integrated fog lamps  

  • Rear “tea tray” spoiler with intercooler beneath  

  • Wide-body Turbo fender flares  

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel independent suspension  

  • Four-wheel power-assisted disc brakes  

  • Headlamp washers  

  • Manual rack-and-pinion steering  

  • Power windows, mirrors, door locks, seats, and sunroof  

  • VDO gauges, including a tachometer

Modifications

  • 17” RUF five-spoke alloy wheels installed under prior ownership  

  • RUF front valance 

  • Garrettson long-neck intercooler  

  • K27 turbocharger 

  • ANDIAL adjustable boost controller 

  • Adjustable diverter valve with Porsche 965 Turbo elbow 

  • GHL stainless-steel header system with heat exchangers  

  • Recaro SPG XL seats  

  • RUF steering wheel 

  • Schroth Racing belts  

  • Nakamichi head unit, CD changer, and amplifier 

  • Boston Acoustics speakers 

  • Roof-mounted amplified antenna 

  • Air conditioning removed 

  • Bolt-in DAS Sport roll bar

Servicing & Documentation

  • 72 pages of receipts from 1997-2002

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.  

  • Schroth Racing belts are outdated and should be replaced

Included Items

  • Black carpeted RUF floor mats  

  • Halon fire extinguisher and bracket

Ownership History

This 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car shows registration history in Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Additional Information

The seller states, “I bought the car after seeing an ad. The seller told me to meet him at an auction to field his offer. As I was driving to the auction, I saw the car on the side of the road with its hazards flashing. I pulled over and bought it then and there. It’s a numbers-matching U.S. (market) car with an Andial boost controller and GLH exhaust.  “I’ve taken lots of road trips all over the country — to Bonneville for Speed Week, Pebble Beach for Car Week, San Francisco, through Oregon and Montana, and I’ve driven on the track at Watkins Glen, Lime Rock, and Laguna Seca.

“I got pulled over in Montana driving 185 mph coming down out of the Rockies. I did not get a ticket; the police officer let me off with a warning.” 

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

Receipts: 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe (Lot 81) · No reserve

Sold to
Pm_96d1c0
Pm_96d1c0
$117,700
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedOct 30, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Bids44
Views26,484

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