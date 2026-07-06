Auction ended.

1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2FW87F3GL235006
Mileage indicated123,650 Miles TMU
LocationZebulon , North Carolina
Engine5.0-liter V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorGrey
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am debuted in 1982 with a dramatically restyled body that shed the Banshee curves of the previous generation in favor of sharp, angular lines that felt genuinely futuristic for the era — and by 1986 the formula had been refined to its peak, with the 5.0-liter V8 and distinctive screaming chicken hood graphic making it one of the most recognizable American performance cars of the decade.

This example was acquired is finished in silver over a two-tone cloth interior that was reportedly reupholstered in 2018. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission, this ‘86 Trans Am features removable T-top roof panels and a rally gauge cluster. Aftermarket wheels have been fitted, and an upgraded audio system has been installed.

This 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered with a repair manual, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.0-liter V8

  • Finished in Silver with two-tone cloth interior

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0-liter V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted steering and power brakes

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Rally gauge cluster with tachometer

  • Air conditioning system

  • Power windows

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • 18-inch American Racing wheels

  • Aftermarket audio system

  • Interior reupholstered in 2018

Servicing & Documentation

  • Nexen tires with 2020 date codes

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Hood paint bubbling

  • Factory rear spoiler not present

  • Window seals showing wear

  • Oil leak

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Repair manual

  • T-top storage bag

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am · No reserve

Sold to
Pomona
Pomona
$5,300
Seller
JP_hjzef0
JP_hjzef0
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids17
Views5,067

Comments & bids

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Pomona's avatar
Pomona
Jul 6 at 5:46 PM
$4,800bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jul 3 at 2:35 PM
$4,500bid placed 
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JTAcustoms
Jul 3 at 2:33 PM
$4,101bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jul 3 at 2:24 PM
$4,000bid placed 
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JTAcustoms
Jul 3 at 2:23 PM
$3,800bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jul 2 at 6:50 PM
$3,700bid placed 
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CW_40vip7
Jul 2 at 6:46 PM
$3,600bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jul 2 at 6:30 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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CW_40vip7
Jul 1 at 11:37 PM
$3,400bid placed 
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Mike68Impala
Jun 27 at 4:57 PM
$3,200bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jun 27 at 3:36 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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Mike68Impala
Jun 27 at 2:13 PM
$2,500bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jun 27 at 1:47 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 27 at 10:38 AM
$1,500bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jun 25 at 1:31 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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Marinevet
Jun 25 at 4:58 AM
$600bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jun 22 at 4:28 PM
$500bid placed 

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