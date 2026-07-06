Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am debuted in 1982 with a dramatically restyled body that shed the Banshee curves of the previous generation in favor of sharp, angular lines that felt genuinely futuristic for the era — and by 1986 the formula had been refined to its peak, with the 5.0-liter V8 and distinctive screaming chicken hood graphic making it one of the most recognizable American performance cars of the decade.

This example was acquired is finished in silver over a two-tone cloth interior that was reportedly reupholstered in 2018. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission, this ‘86 Trans Am features removable T-top roof panels and a rally gauge cluster. Aftermarket wheels have been fitted, and an upgraded audio system has been installed.

This 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered with a repair manual, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.0-liter V8

Finished in Silver with two-tone cloth interior

Removable T-top roof panels

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.0-liter V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted steering and power brakes

Four-wheel disc brakes

Rally gauge cluster with tachometer

Air conditioning system

Power windows

Cruise control

Modifications

18-inch American Racing wheels

Aftermarket audio system

Interior reupholstered in 2018

Servicing & Documentation

Nexen tires with 2020 date codes

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Hood paint bubbling

Factory rear spoiler not present

Window seals showing wear

Oil leak

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

Included Items