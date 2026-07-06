1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The third-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am debuted in 1982 with a dramatically restyled body that shed the Banshee curves of the previous generation in favor of sharp, angular lines that felt genuinely futuristic for the era — and by 1986 the formula had been refined to its peak, with the 5.0-liter V8 and distinctive screaming chicken hood graphic making it one of the most recognizable American performance cars of the decade.
This example was acquired is finished in silver over a two-tone cloth interior that was reportedly reupholstered in 2018. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission, this ‘86 Trans Am features removable T-top roof panels and a rally gauge cluster. Aftermarket wheels have been fitted, and an upgraded audio system has been installed.
This 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered with a repair manual, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.0-liter V8
Finished in Silver with two-tone cloth interior
Removable T-top roof panels
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.0-liter V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted steering and power brakes
Four-wheel disc brakes
Rally gauge cluster with tachometer
Air conditioning system
Power windows
Cruise control
Modifications
18-inch American Racing wheels
Aftermarket audio system
Interior reupholstered in 2018
Servicing & Documentation
Nexen tires with 2020 date codes
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Hood paint bubbling
Factory rear spoiler not present
Window seals showing wear
Oil leak
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows multiple reporting gaps as well as registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Carolina.
Included Items
Repair manual
T-top storage bag
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.