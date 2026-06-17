Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Bid to $15,000 on 06/17/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA48D2GA055136
Mileage indicated69,000 Miles TMU
LocationOakland, New Jersey
Engine5.6-Liter V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The Mercedes-Benz 560SL was engineered specifically for the North American market, where the R107-generation SL had proven popular but was powered by an emissions-strangled V8. A new 5.6L version of the automaker's M117 V8 arrived for 1986, which brought far more low-end torque a smoother, more refined character in line with the car's high-end positioning.

The 560SL had a production run of nearly 50,000 units between 1986 and 1989, closing out R107 production. Motor Trend sung its praises: “The 560SL is the most refined iteration of the R107 series—luxurious, powerful, and unmistakably Mercedes.”

Standard equipment included both a removable hardtop and a soft top as well as 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, fog lights, power accessories, anti-lock brakes, and a driver-side airbag.

This '86 560SL was acquired by the seller approximately 22 years ago, and it is finished in Signal Red over Anthracite leather. An aftermarket head unit has been installed, and additional features include a black foldable soft top, an analog outside temperature gauge, a power antenna, and heat-insulating glass.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with a removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 68,950 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • 5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather

  • Black foldable soft top

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Factory Equipment

  • 5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather

  • Black foldable soft top

  • 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

  • Automatic climate control

  • Heated exterior mirrors

  • Fog lights

  • Anti-lock brakes

  • Driver-side airbag

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Plastic dashboard cover

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked dashboard under plastic cover

  • Curb damage on wheels

  • Stone chip on leading edge of hood

  • Loose door panel material

  • Wear on driver’s seat upholstery

  • Faded wood trim

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows history in New Jersey from an initial entry in February 1993. The car was acquired by the seller in 2004.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Removable hardtop

  • Removed Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

  • Molded dashboard cover

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I purchased this car in 2004 with 52,172 miles, and today this car only has 68,925 miles. It has been garage-kept during my ownership. I bought this car for Friday night poker games and Friday night steak dinners with the boys. I start the car on a regular basis and still drive locally for short errands around town. This car starts a conversation wherever I go, local shopping center, bagel store, even at the gas station.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1986 MERCEDES-BENZ 560-CLASS 560 SL WDBBA48D2GA055136

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL valuation 2026-06-03

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Last bid
HilarioGomes
HilarioGomes
$15,000
Seller
JohnPrzychodzki_86rBz
JohnPrzychodzki_86rBz
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids5
Views8,386
Bids
HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jun 15 at 4:17 PM
$15,000bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jun 13 at 1:30 AM
$10,500bid placed 
Majd's avatar
Majd
Jun 10 at 5:18 PM
$10,250bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Jun 9 at 1:40 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Longmilton65's avatar
Longmilton65
Jun 5 at 10:14 PM
$9,000bid placed 

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