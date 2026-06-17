22-Years-Owned 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
The Mercedes-Benz 560SL was engineered specifically for the North American market, where the R107-generation SL had proven popular but was powered by an emissions-strangled V8. A new 5.6L version of the automaker's M117 V8 arrived for 1986, which brought far more low-end torque a smoother, more refined character in line with the car's high-end positioning.
The 560SL had a production run of nearly 50,000 units between 1986 and 1989, closing out R107 production. Motor Trend sung its praises: “The 560SL is the most refined iteration of the R107 series—luxurious, powerful, and unmistakably Mercedes.”
Standard equipment included both a removable hardtop and a soft top as well as 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, fog lights, power accessories, anti-lock brakes, and a driver-side airbag.
This '86 560SL was acquired by the seller approximately 22 years ago, and it is finished in Signal Red over Anthracite leather. An aftermarket head unit has been installed, and additional features include a black foldable soft top, an analog outside temperature gauge, a power antenna, and heat-insulating glass.
This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with a removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 68,950 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission
Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather
Black foldable soft top
Manufacturer’s literature
Factory Equipment
5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission
Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather
Black foldable soft top
15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels
Automatic climate control
Heated exterior mirrors
Fog lights
Anti-lock brakes
Driver-side airbag
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit
Plastic dashboard cover
Known Imperfections
Cracked dashboard under plastic cover
Curb damage on wheels
Stone chip on leading edge of hood
Loose door panel material
Wear on driver’s seat upholstery
Faded wood trim
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows history in New Jersey from an initial entry in February 1993. The car was acquired by the seller in 2004.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Removable hardtop
Removed Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo
Molded dashboard cover
Additional Information
From the seller: “I purchased this car in 2004 with 52,172 miles, and today this car only has 68,925 miles. It has been garage-kept during my ownership. I bought this car for Friday night poker games and Friday night steak dinners with the boys. I start the car on a regular basis and still drive locally for short errands around town. This car starts a conversation wherever I go, local shopping center, bagel store, even at the gas station.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.