Description

The Mercedes-Benz 560SL was engineered specifically for the North American market, where the R107-generation SL had proven popular but was powered by an emissions-strangled V8. A new 5.6L version of the automaker's M117 V8 arrived for 1986, which brought far more low-end torque a smoother, more refined character in line with the car's high-end positioning.

The 560SL had a production run of nearly 50,000 units between 1986 and 1989, closing out R107 production. Motor Trend sung its praises: “The 560SL is the most refined iteration of the R107 series—luxurious, powerful, and unmistakably Mercedes.”

Standard equipment included both a removable hardtop and a soft top as well as 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, fog lights, power accessories, anti-lock brakes, and a driver-side airbag.

This '86 560SL was acquired by the seller approximately 22 years ago, and it is finished in Signal Red over Anthracite leather. An aftermarket head unit has been installed, and additional features include a black foldable soft top, an analog outside temperature gauge, a power antenna, and heat-insulating glass.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SL is now offered with a removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 68,950 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission

Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather

Black foldable soft top

Manufacturer’s literature

Factory Equipment

5.6L M117 V8 factory rated at 227 hp and 279 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission

Signal Red (568) over Anthracite leather

Black foldable soft top

15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

Heated exterior mirrors

Fog lights

Anti-lock brakes

Driver-side airbag

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Plastic dashboard cover

Known Imperfections

Cracked dashboard under plastic cover

Curb damage on wheels

Stone chip on leading edge of hood

Loose door panel material

Wear on driver’s seat upholstery

Faded wood trim

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows history in New Jersey from an initial entry in February 1993. The car was acquired by the seller in 2004.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Removable hardtop

Removed Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

Molded dashboard cover

Additional Information